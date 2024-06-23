Horizon Geopolitics: Insight & Foresight

Horizon Geopolitics: Insight & Foresight

Home
Archive
Leaderboard
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

Subscribe to Horizon Geopolitics: Insight & Foresight

Charting a course through the turbulent waters of geopolitics, with clarity, humility, and impartiality.

People

Paulo Aguiar, M.A.

@horizongeopolitics
In a world transitioning to multipolarity, understanding the complexities of international relations is paramount. It demands not only knowledge but insight, not just understanding but foresight. Kindly consider donating: https://ko-fi.com/horigeopo/
© 2025 Paulo Aguiar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture