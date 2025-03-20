Horizon Geopolitics: Insight & Foresight

Horizon Geopolitics: Insight & Foresight

Home
Archive
Leaderboard
About

February 2025

U.S.-Ukraine Minerals Pact: A Power Move or a Risky Bet?
The minerals deal between the U.S. and Ukraine seeks to secure vital resources and counter China, but unresolved security risks and economic challenges…
  
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
Germany’s Power Shift: What CDU/CSU’s Victory Means
Navigating external pressures while maintaining internal stability will be one of the administration’s most complex and defining challenges in the years…
  
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
Trump’s Russia Reset: A Global Power Shake-Up
Trump's administration seeks to normalize relations with Russia, reduce NATO’s geopolitical footprint, and shift toward economic leverage rather than…
  
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
Paris Summit Exposes Europe’s Deep Divisions on Ukraine
The Paris summit was intended to project European strength and unity, but instead, it highlighted the continent’s ongoing struggle to present a cohesive…
  
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
The Houthis' Growing Influence: Impact and Future Outlook
The Houthis' involvement in the Israel-Hamas war has significantly reshaped Yemen’s power dynamics, granting them enhanced military strength, political…
  
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
Germany's General Election and Coalition Scenarios
Regardless of the outcome, the next government must tackle economic headwinds, geopolitical tensions, and a polarized electorate while striving to…
  
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
Trump's "Fair and Reciprocal" Trade Plan
Trump’s Fair and Reciprocal Plan represents a dramatic departure from traditional U.S. trade policy, which has historically emphasized multilateral…
  
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
1
Trump's Approach to Peace
The coming months will reveal whether Trump can move beyond rhetoric to achieve lasting peace, or if his contradictions will ultimately undermine his…
  
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
The Global AI Race: DeepSeek's Disruption and Its Geopolitical Implications
The global AI race is entering a transformative phase, with China’s DeepSeek emerging as a disruptive force that challenges the traditional…
  
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
Ukraine's Political and Security Landscape
Zelensky's leadership is likely to endure in the near term, supported by domestic resilience, partnerships with the West, and a national identity that…
  
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
© 2025 Paulo Aguiar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture