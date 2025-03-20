Horizon Geopolitics: Insight & Foresight
Trump Orders Houthis Strikes as Red Sea Crisis Escalates
President Trump has warned the Houthis – and their backers in Iran – of possible escalation if attacks on Red Sea shipping continue. But there’s a limit…
Mar 20
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
Trump Orders Houthis Strikes as Red Sea Crisis Escalates
Turkish-Kurdish Conflict at a Turning Point: What’s Next?
Abdullah Öcalan’s call for PKK disarmament marks a pivotal moment in Turkish-Kurdish relations, but its success depends on how the parties navigate…
Mar 6
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
Turkish-Kurdish Conflict at a Turning Point: What’s Next?
February 2025
U.S.-Ukraine Minerals Pact: A Power Move or a Risky Bet?
The minerals deal between the U.S. and Ukraine seeks to secure vital resources and counter China, but unresolved security risks and economic challenges…
Feb 28
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
U.S.-Ukraine Minerals Pact: A Power Move or a Risky Bet?
Germany’s Power Shift: What CDU/CSU’s Victory Means
Navigating external pressures while maintaining internal stability will be one of the administration’s most complex and defining challenges in the years…
Feb 25
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
Germany’s Power Shift: What CDU/CSU’s Victory Means
Trump’s Russia Reset: A Global Power Shake-Up
Trump's administration seeks to normalize relations with Russia, reduce NATO’s geopolitical footprint, and shift toward economic leverage rather than…
Feb 21
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
Trump’s Russia Reset: A Global Power Shake-Up
Paris Summit Exposes Europe’s Deep Divisions on Ukraine
The Paris summit was intended to project European strength and unity, but instead, it highlighted the continent’s ongoing struggle to present a cohesive…
Feb 20
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
Paris Summit Exposes Europe’s Deep Divisions on Ukraine
The Houthis' Growing Influence: Impact and Future Outlook
The Houthis' involvement in the Israel-Hamas war has significantly reshaped Yemen’s power dynamics, granting them enhanced military strength, political…
Feb 18
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
The Houthis' Growing Influence: Impact and Future Outlook
Germany's General Election and Coalition Scenarios
Regardless of the outcome, the next government must tackle economic headwinds, geopolitical tensions, and a polarized electorate while striving to…
Feb 17
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
Germany's General Election and Coalition Scenarios
Trump's "Fair and Reciprocal" Trade Plan
Trump’s Fair and Reciprocal Plan represents a dramatic departure from traditional U.S. trade policy, which has historically emphasized multilateral…
Feb 15
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
Trump's "Fair and Reciprocal" Trade Plan
Trump's Approach to Peace
The coming months will reveal whether Trump can move beyond rhetoric to achieve lasting peace, or if his contradictions will ultimately undermine his…
Feb 13
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
Trump's Approach to Peace
The Global AI Race: DeepSeek's Disruption and Its Geopolitical Implications
The global AI race is entering a transformative phase, with China’s DeepSeek emerging as a disruptive force that challenges the traditional…
Feb 8
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
The Global AI Race: DeepSeek's Disruption and Its Geopolitical Implications
Ukraine's Political and Security Landscape
Zelensky's leadership is likely to endure in the near term, supported by domestic resilience, partnerships with the West, and a national identity that…
Feb 7
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
Ukraine's Political and Security Landscape
