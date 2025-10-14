The confrontation between Afghanistan and Pakistan is not simply another border dispute or passing episode of hostility. It is the visible expression of forces that have been shaping the region for more than a century.

The crisis cannot be reduced to a failure of diplomacy or a clash of personalities; it reflects the structural realities of two nations that were never designed to coexist in stable balance.

The geography that binds them together also drives them apart, and the political institutions that claim to govern that geography remain trapped within boundaries drawn for imperial convenience rather than local coherence.

To understand the confrontation, one must move beyond daily headlines and examine the deep material and spatial conditions that have made the Afghan–Pakistani border one of the most unstable frontiers in the modern world.

The origins of the conflict lie in the late nineteenth century, when British colonial authorities drew the Durand Line in 1893 to mark the limits of their empire in India.

This border, which still separates Afghanistan and Pakistan, was never intended to function as a legitimate division between two sovereign nations. It was an imperial tool—a way to manage territory, to create a buffer against Russian influence, and to fragment the tribal societies that inhabited the mountains and valleys between Central and South Asia.

The line cut through Pashtun lands, dividing families, trade routes, and tribal confederations that had always operated as part of a single cultural and economic system.

When Afghanistan and Pakistan later emerged as independent states, both inherited this unnatural boundary, along with the instability it guaranteed.

Pakistan came to see the Durand Line as essential to its national security—a barrier against insurgency and infiltration.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, viewed it as an imposed division that denied the integrity of its people and territory.

Thus, what for one state is a defensive necessity remains for the other a historical injustice. The two perspectives are irreconcilable, and the tension between them has shaped every aspect of their relationship.

Share

Pakistan’s approach to Afghanistan has always been defined by insecurity. From its birth in 1947, Pakistan has been caught between larger powers: India to the east, an unstable frontier to the west, and limited strategic depth within its own narrow geography.

Surrounded by perceived threats, it developed a doctrine of “forward defence,” which means projecting influence beyond its borders to keep enemies at a distance. Afghanistan was central to this strategy.

Pakistani leaders believed that if they could control events in Kabul—by supporting friendly regimes or influencing local factions—they could prevent Afghanistan from becoming a base for Indian influence or anti-Pakistani insurgents.

During the 1990s, Pakistan’s intelligence services supported the rise of the Taliban, expecting that a sympathetic Islamic government next door would guarantee a stable and cooperative frontier. For a time, this appeared to work.

But when the Taliban returned to power after the U.S. withdrawal in 2021, they quickly proved less compliant than Islamabad had imagined. The Taliban sought to act independently, rejecting Pakistan’s demands to suppress the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a militant group that attacks Pakistani forces from Afghan soil.

This created a fundamental contradiction: Pakistan’s security strategy depends on controlling Afghanistan, while Afghanistan’s sovereignty depends on resisting that control. Neither side can compromise without undermining its own legitimacy.

Geography compounds this structural tension. The frontier between the two countries runs through one of the world’s most difficult landscapes—rugged mountains, deep valleys, and narrow passes that defy policing and make state authority tenuous.

In these zones, borders are porous by nature. People, goods, and weapons flow across them as they always have.

For Pakistan, this terrain represents a permanent vulnerability: militants and smugglers move easily through it, and no amount of fencing or surveillance can completely seal it off.

For Afghanistan, it represents one of the few levers of influence it possesses—the ability to allow or deny safe passage to groups operating in the frontier.

Each cross-border raid or air strike is therefore not only a tactical act but also a political statement about control. When Pakistan carries out air operations inside Afghanistan, it is asserting its ability to reach beyond its borders; when Afghanistan retaliates, it is asserting its sovereignty in defiance of Pakistan’s reach.

Both see their actions as defensive, yet each perceives the other’s moves as aggression. The result is a pattern of escalation that repeats itself because the geography ensures that neither side can feel secure without undermining the other.

Share

This border conflict does not exist in isolation. It is entangled with the strategies of the major powers that surround and shape the region. Neither Afghanistan nor Pakistan can act independently of these larger players, whose interests transform local disputes into parts of a global game of influence.

China, through its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has become Pakistan’s principal partner and patron. These massive infrastructure projects—roads, railways, pipelines, and ports—are designed to link western China to the Arabian Sea.

For Beijing, Pakistan is both a gateway and a guarantor of access to the Indian Ocean; for Islamabad, Chinese investment provides economic lifelines and diplomatic protection.

Yet these same projects depend on regional stability, which Pakistan cannot guarantee without Afghan cooperation. Every clash along the frontier threatens not only local security but the viability of China’s transcontinental strategy.

Thus, Beijing is drawn into the equation, pressing both sides toward restraint but avoiding deeper intervention that might entangle it in their conflict.

Russia’s position reflects its own geopolitical logic. By recognising the Taliban government, Moscow sought to expand its influence southward and prevent Western or Islamist encroachment into Central Asia.