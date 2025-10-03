If you’ve been following my writing, you know I try to bring clarity to fast-moving events and ground them in a realist perspective. It takes time and focus to sort through the noise and get to the core of what really matters.

Afghanistan has long held a place in world politics that far exceeds its size or economic strength. This importance does not come from its internal stability or its ability to govern effectively but from its geography.

The country sits at the meeting point of Central Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and even western China, making it both a bridge and a barrier. It connects regions that otherwise might remain isolated, but it also frustrates every foreign power that has attempted to control it.

Its rugged mountains, deserts, and valleys make conquest costly and long-term dominance nearly impossible. For centuries, empires have discovered that they could not hold Afghanistan without being bled by resistance, and yet they could not ignore it either because its location made it too important.

Today, as in the past, the Afghan government—now in the hands of the Taliban—matters less for what it can build domestically than for the fact that it controls a space other powers cannot avoid.

By ruling Kabul and commanding territory, the Taliban acts as a gatekeeper: whoever wants to use Afghan land for military bases, trade routes, or resource projects must go through them.

For China, Afghanistan is first and foremost a matter of defense. Beijing often frames its engagement in terms of economic development: investment in Afghan minerals, integration into the Belt and Road Initiative, or the expansion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. But these projects only make sense within the larger priority of ensuring that the United States cannot return militarily.

The central issue is Bagram Air Base, once the largest hub of American power in Afghanistan. From Bagram, U.S. forces could monitor China’s western frontier, gather intelligence on Xinjiang, and even place sensitive military and nuclear facilities within striking distance.

For Beijing, a renewed American presence there would be more than an inconvenience; it would represent a direct threat to its security. This explains why China has gone out of its way to cultivate ties with Taliban Defence Minister Mullah Yaqoub Mujahid, who, unlike other Taliban leaders, is not restricted by international sanctions and can travel freely.

Yaqoub’s position as the son of the Taliban’s founder also gives him unique authority within the movement. By working with him, Beijing secures a direct line of influence over Taliban decisions and increases the likelihood that Bagram will remain closed to Washington.

Chinese promises of investment and recognition are not simply acts of goodwill—they are tools to purchase security and ensure that Afghanistan does not become a staging ground for American forces again.

The United States, by contrast, sees Afghanistan not as an economic partner but as a strategic platform. The loss of Bagram in 2021 during its chaotic withdrawal was more than a military setback; it stripped Washington of its ability to project power deep into Eurasia.

For two decades, Bagram had allowed the U.S. to monitor developments in China, Russia, Iran, and Central Asia. Regaining the base would instantly restore much of that capacity and symbolically reverse the damage to America’s credibility caused by its withdrawal.

Yet this ambition collides with the reality of Taliban rule. The Taliban rose to power on the claim that they drove out foreign occupiers, and their legitimacy depends on that narrative.

To invite the United States back, especially into Bagram, would be to destroy their own authority from within.

Even Taliban leaders who might value the resources or recognition that American engagement could bring cannot afford to make such a concession. Doing so would fracture the movement, encourage rival factions to accuse them of betrayal, and risk igniting a new round of insurgency.

In this way, Afghanistan demonstrates the limits of American power: the geography invites Washington back, but the politics makes it nearly impossible.

Russia’s decision to formally recognize the Taliban reveals another dimension of the competition. Moscow does not expect Afghanistan to become a close ally or even a stable partner. Instead, it views recognition as a strategic necessity.

Russia’s southern flank in Central Asia is vulnerable, and American troops in Afghanistan would create an opening for Washington to interfere in a region Moscow has long considered its sphere of influence.

By recognizing the Taliban, Russia strengthens their hold on power, making it harder for the U.S. to negotiate its way back in.

At the same time, recognition allows Russia to push forward its own plans for infrastructure and energy routes that run through Afghanistan. These projects link Moscow more closely to South Asia while reinforcing its role as a key player in Eurasian trade.

What Russia seeks is not dominance in Afghanistan but denial of access to its rivals. In this respect, its policy aligns closely with China’s: both powers want to make sure that Afghanistan cannot be used by the United States as a military platform in the heart of Eurasia.

The Taliban itself has proved adept at exploiting these rivalries. Rather than fully aligning with one camp, it keeps its options open, engaging with all sides and extracting concessions from each.

From Washington, it gains diplomatic attention and the prospect of limited relief from sanctions; from Beijing, it secures promises of investment and integration into regional economic networks; from Moscow, it gains formal recognition and access to new forums.

The Taliban’s strategy is to play the role of indispensable gatekeeper—limiting access to Afghanistan, prolonging negotiations, and offering cooperation only when it yields maximum benefit.

Even instability within the country has become a bargaining tool. Terrorist groups such as Islamic State Khorasan Province and Al-Qaeda affiliates undermine Taliban authority, but they also make the Taliban appear to outside powers as the only force capable of keeping Afghanistan from spinning entirely out of control.

For China and Russia, which fear militant spillover into Xinjiang and Central Asia, this makes Taliban cooperation unavoidable.

Thus, instability itself has been turned into a kind of currency: the Taliban can trade promises of containment in exchange for money, recognition, or infrastructure deals.

The economic dimension of Afghanistan’s importance deepens the competition further. The country is believed to contain vast reserves of copper, lithium, and rare earth elements—resources that are critical to advanced technologies such as electric vehicles and renewable energy systems.

Whoever secures access to these resources gains not only material wealth but also strategic advantage in the industries of the future.

Beyond resources, Afghanistan’s geography makes it an essential transit corridor. Roads, pipelines, and railways passing through Afghan territory could link South Asia with Central Asia and the Middle East, drastically reducing costs and travel times.

For China, incorporating Afghanistan into the Belt and Road Initiative is a way of pulling the country into a Eurasian system dominated by Beijing, while also ensuring that its own investments are shielded from American disruption.

For Russia, Afghanistan is a southern gateway for energy exports and a means of keeping Central Asia tied to Moscow.

For the United States, however, the logic is different. Regaining a foothold at Bagram would not allow it to compete directly with Chinese and Russian infrastructure, but it would allow Washington to impose risk on those projects.

By signaling to global investors that Afghanistan remains vulnerable to American disruption, the U.S. could raise costs for China and Russia without having to invest heavily itself.

In this sense, Afghanistan’s value is not only in what it can produce but also in how it can be used to complicate rival plans.

History reinforces this perspective. Afghanistan has been a graveyard of empires not because its people are uniquely resistant to outside rule but because its geography makes long-term control nearly impossible.

The Persians, Greeks, Mongols, British, Soviets, and Americans all discovered that conquest came at extraordinary cost, while withdrawal left a vacuum that drew new competitors in.

Strongholds like Kabul, Kandahar, and Bagram have been fought over repeatedly, becoming fixed points in the imagination of each successive power.

Afghan rulers, from the tribal chiefs of earlier centuries to the Taliban today, have long recognized that they cannot resist external pressure by force alone. Instead, they have survived by balancing rival powers against one another, extracting concessions without ever allowing themselves to become fully absorbed into any external system.

In this sense, the Taliban’s strategy today is not new but a continuation of an older pattern dictated by geography.

Taken together, these dynamics reveal a consistent truth: Afghanistan matters not because of its internal governance or aspirations, but because of where it is. Its location ensures that it cannot be ignored, and its terrain ensures that it cannot be easily controlled.