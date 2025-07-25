Cambodia’s Military Constraints Preclude Open War with Thailand

At the core of the Cambodia–Thailand border dispute is a significant asymmetry in military power. Thailand possesses one of the most capable armed forces in Southeast Asia, with a defense budget exceeding $5.5 billion, over 360,000 active personnel, a fleet of F-16 multirole fighter jets, an aircraft carrier, and thousands of armored vehicles and artillery systems. Cambodia, by contrast, fields a more limited military: a $1.3 billion budget, approximately 124,000 troops, a small number of tanks, and no fighter aircraft. Its air and naval forces are primarily geared toward transport and patrol functions.

This disparity restricts the likelihood of a large-scale war. Any attempt by Cambodia to dislodge entrenched Thai positions along the disputed border would almost certainly fail in conventional military terms. This constraint has played out repeatedly in past confrontations, most recently during the flare-up on 24 July 2025 at the Ta Moan Thom temple complex, where Cambodian artillery strikes were met with Thai F-16 airstrikes.

Nonetheless, Cambodia continues to engage in skirmishes. These are calculated maneuvers intended to achieve political and psychological objectives. Cambodia employs what military strategists refer to as asymmetric tactics: low-risk, high-visibility actions like drone incursions or brief artillery exchanges. These serve to apply pressure, generate nationalist fervor, and maintain international visibility on the dispute (without inviting a full-scale military response).

The nature of the disputed territories further complicates the matter. Many of the contested zones, such as Preah Vihear and Ta Moan Thom, contain ancient Khmer temples that are culturally significant to both Cambodians and Thais. While Thailand holds effective control over most of these areas, Cambodia claims them as historical possessions based on colonial-era maps and heritage arguments. These sites thus function as both geographic flashpoints and emotional symbols, making their control politically sensitive.

Internal Power Struggles Drive Cambodia’s Confrontational Posture

Beyond territorial claims, Cambodia's border provocations must be understood within the dynamics of domestic political consolidation. The Cambodian state is ruled by the long-dominant Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), now led by Prime Minister Hun Manet, the son of former Prime Minister Hun Sen. The elder Hun ruled for nearly four decades and continues to wield significant influence as Senate President and party leader.

Hun Manet, a West Point graduate and former general, ascended to the premiership in 2023 amid elite rivalries and the need to assert authority over competing political factions. In this context, conflict with Thailand provides a useful instrument of domestic legitimacy. By adopting a firm nationalist stance and positioning himself as a defender of Cambodian sovereignty, Hun Manet strengthens his personal authority and unites nationalist constituencies under the CPP banner.

Historical grievance plays a key role in this strategy. Cambodia’s post-colonial history is marked by territorial loss and foreign intervention (particularly by Vietnam and Thailand) which fuels popular resentment. Invoking these grievances enables the Hun family to frame ongoing disputes as part of a national revival project, rather than as isolated border incidents. For example, Cambodian rhetoric often references the Khmer Empire and the perceived injustice of losing territory during colonial border demarcations.

The use of foreign conflict to consolidate internal authority is a well-established political tactic in weakly institutionalized regimes. In Cambodia’s case, the link between military action and domestic legitimacy is especially pronounced due to the central role of the armed forces in national identity. Moreover, this strategy is more effective when the adversary (Thailand) is itself mired in political instability, as it currently is.

Chinese Support Defines the Scope of Cambodian Escalation

Cambodia’s ability to challenge Thailand, despite its military inferiority, is enabled by extensive support from the People's Republic of China. Since the late 1990s, China has emerged as Cambodia’s principal strategic partner, providing military aid, political backing, and massive infrastructure investment. This relationship gives Cambodia access to critical military technologies (such as surveillance drones, artillery systems, and command infrastructure) while reducing its dependence on Western support.

This strategic alignment is exemplified by China’s role in modernizing Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base, a facility that could potentially serve Chinese military interests in the Gulf of Thailand. Additionally, China funds a wide array of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects in Cambodia, including roads, bridges, and energy infrastructure, giving it deep economic leverage over Phnom Penh.

China's support, however, is not unconditional. Beijing’s interests in regional stability, trade flows, and reputational management mean that it retains the power to restrain Cambodian escalation if it threatens broader Chinese objectives. This dual role (as supplier and regulator) makes China the de facto arbiter of how far Cambodia can go in challenging Thailand.

Thailand, for its part, maintains a more balanced foreign policy. While it engages with China economically, especially through joint infrastructure projects like high-speed rail, it also remains a long-standing security partner of the United States. This dual alignment grants Thailand a measure of strategic autonomy not available to Cambodia, which is far more deeply enmeshed in Beijing’s orbit.

The consequence is that Cambodia’s military behavior is effectively bounded by Chinese strategic calculus. Phnom Penh can escalate tensions to a degree, but it must remain within limits that Beijing deems acceptable. China’s tolerance for provocation is thus a key variable in the trajectory of the conflict.

Formal Mediation Fails While Informal Channels Contain Risk

Efforts to resolve the border dispute through formal mediation have yielded little progress. The principal regional body, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), is structurally constrained by its founding norms: non-interference in internal affairs and consensus-based decision-making. These principles make it difficult for ASEAN to compel member states to resolve disputes, especially when sovereignty is at stake.

This institutional weakness is evident in the current crisis. Although Malaysia, as ASEAN chair, has called for calm, and China has expressed a willingness to mediate, no meaningful resolution has emerged. Formal channels remain blocked, and Cambodia’s effort to take the matter to the International Court of Justice is moot without Thai consent.

In practice, de-escalation occurs through