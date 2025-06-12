Geopolitics Daily provides clear, contextual analysis of emerging geopolitical developments around the world. Designed to distill the complexity of global events into a concise and accessible format, it is delivered to subscribers' inboxes every business day.

Executive Summary

China’s dual-carrier operation east of the Second Island Chain marks a strategic rupture, transforming theoretical reach into operational reality and directly challenging long-held U.S. maritime dominance.

The PLAN’s synchronized deployment of Liaoning and Shandong (executing complex flight operations deep in the Pacific) signals a maturing blue-water navy capable of sustained, coordinated power projection.

By normalizing distant presence and exploiting ambiguity within international norms, China is reshaping the psychological and strategic baseline of Indo-Pacific deterrence.

Meanwhile, a global defense-industrial realignment is dismantling supplier monopolies, as emerging powers like Turkey and South Korea assert themselves with scalable, high-tech exports.

AI, autonomy, and hybrid warfare are decentralizing power, enabling smaller actors to wield strategic influence once reserved for great powers.

Nations are accelerating vertical integration of defense capabilities, enabling faster innovation, reduced dependency, and strategic autonomy in crisis response.

Expansion of Chinese Aircraft Carrier Operations Beyond the Second Island Chain

What Happened

From June 7 to June 10, 2025, the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) of the People’s Republic of China conducted the first recorded dual-aircraft-carrier operation in the Western Pacific, marking a watershed moment in China's naval reach. The operation involved the Liaoning and Shandong aircraft carriers, each accompaneid by escort warships and supply vessels. Critically, the Liaoning was detected east of Iwo Jima, thereby crossing the Second Island Chain (a geostrategic boundary that delineates a deeper tier of Pacific access traditionally dominated by U.S. maritime power).

The Second Island Chain stretches from Japan through the U.S. territory of Guam to Indonesia, serving as a secondary strategic buffer behind the First Island Chain (which includes Japan, Taiwan, and the Philippines). By operating east of Iwo Jima (closer to Guam than to mainland Asia) the Liaoning effectively pierced a defensive arc long considered a redoubt of American naval influence.

Simultaneously, the Shandong was observed conducting coordinated excercises southeast of Japan’s Miyako Island. Both vessels executed launch and recovery operations of J-15 carrier-based fighter jets and helicopters, supported by a sophisticated task force of destroyers and logistics ships. Meanwhile, the PLAN’s third carrier, Fujian, carried out flight training in the Yellow Sea from May 22 to 28 within the Provisional Measures Zone (a disputed maritime area where China and South Korea’s Exclusive Economic Zones overlap).

On June 10, China publicly acknowledged the operation, distributing imagery via state channels and describing the activities as routine military training. The Japanese government responded by lodging diplomatic concerns, urging Beijing to avoid actions that could be perceived as threatning. However, officials admitted the PLAN remained within international waters and committed no breach of maritime law. That same day, the U.S. Navy’s George Washington, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier based in Yokosuka, Japan, departed port to conduct operational qualification drills off the coast of Kyushu.

Why It Matters

The PLAN’s foray beyond the Second Island Chain represents a decisive shift in the strategic geometry of the Indo-Pacific. What was once a theoretical outer perimeter of Chinese naval ambition has become an operational theater. This transition reflects a calculated departure from coastal defense toward an ocean-going posture with implications for the balance of naval power across the Pacific.

Erosion of the Island Chain Framework : The Second Island Chain was historically conceived as a maritime boundary that could delay or deny adversary access to the Western Pacific. China's ability to penetrate this line with sustained dual-carrier operations calls into question the viability of this concept as a structural basis for U.S. regional deterrence.

Operational Maturity and Blue-Water Competence : Dual-carrier operations require the synchronization of flight decks, logistics, command systems, and escort formations over extended distances. This evolution in PLAN capabilities signifies that China is no longer confined to proximate waters but is developing into a blue-water navy with global reach.

Strategic Signaling Amid U.S. Movements : The timing of the operation, coinciding with the reactivation of the George Washington, suggests deliberate signaling. Beijing is demonstrating its ability to contest maritime domains that have long been the exclusive preserve of the U.S. Navy, compelling Washington and Tokyo to reevaluate their assumptions about escalation dominance.

Rehearsal for Multi-Theater Denial : In a Taiwan contingency, China would need to delay or deter third-party intervention from Japan or the United States. The ability to position carriers far from Chinese shores introduces new dilemmas for adversaries, as Chinese surface fleets can now threaten reinforcement routes, launch flanking operations, or establish exclusion zones deep in the Pacific.

Normalization of Distant Presence: Repeated long-range deployments desensitize regional actors to PLAN activity and may eventually establish a new operational status quo. This alters the baseline assumptions of regional deterrence, requiring adversaries to operate under persistent strategic uncertainty.

In sum, this operation is not a demonstration; it is an inflection point. China's maritime ambitions have moved from aspiration to capability. The naval balance in the Pacific has begun a measurable shift. With it, the foundations of the existing regional order are under active renegotiation.

Structural Recomposition of the Global Defense Industry

What Happened