What Happened

On September 3, 2025, China is scheduled to host the “Victory Day” military parade in Beijing, commemorating the eightieth anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II and the conclusion of the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. local time in Tiananmen Square, lasting approximately seventy minutes.

It will feature forty-five troop contingents, thousands of soldiers, more than one hundred domestically produced aircraft, and hundreds of ground weapons.

Advanced systems, including hypersonic missiles, autonomous drones, and next-generation air and missile defense platforms, will be unveiled publicly for the first time.

The People’s Liberation Army’s modernization achievements under Xi Jinping’s leadership will be on full display.

The parade will be attended by over twenty foreign leaders, primarily from non-Western states. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will stand alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Their participation marks the first time Putin and Kim have met together in Beijing and the first time in sixty-six years that a North Korean leader has joined a Chinese military parade.

The three leaders will present themselves as “old friends,” signaling close ties among their states. The summit accompanying the parade reinforces this alignment, emphasizing solidarity among China, Russia, and North Korea in opposition to Western dominance.

Other invited leaders include those from sanctioned or non-aligned states, collectively projecting an alternative diplomatic network.

The event carries heavy symbolic weight domestically. Music, choreographed formations, and eighty buglers highlight the eightieth anniversary, reinforcing national pride and the Communist Party’s legitimacy.

Security across Beijing has been tightened, with comprehensive measures implemented to ensure control.

The cost of the parade is estimated at $5 billion, roughly two percent of China’s defense budget, drawing some domestic criticism but prioritized by the government as a state imperative.

Internationally, the parade commemorates victory over Japan while also stressing contemporary rivalries.

Japan, a key U.S. ally, has discouraged attendance from other states, reflecting unease over the historical framing of its role.

The focus on Japan highlights unresolved animosities and positions Beijing’s commemoration as a politically charged act in a region already marked by tension over Taiwan and the South China Sea.

The event underscores China’s intent to challenge U.S. primacy. Xi Jinping has denounced what he terms U.S. hegemonism, presenting the parade as a demonstration of an alternative world order.

The alignment of China with Russia, still engaged in the war in Ukraine, and North Korea, long under sanctions, presents an image of a united bloc resisting Western pressure.

The parade is therefore positioned not only as a commemoration of past victory but also as a declaration of current strength and a statement of intent to shape the emerging multipolar system.

Why It Matters

The September 2025 Victory Day parade exemplifies the use of commemoration as a tool of strategic signaling within a competitive international system. By linking past triumphs over foreign aggression to present-day military strength, China transforms memory into political capital, using history as justification for ongoing military modernization and power projection.

The visible presence of Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un represents the consolidation of an external balancing arrangement against the United States and its allies. Each of the three faces concentrated Western pressure: China in the Indo-Pacific, Russia in Europe due to the war in Ukraine, and North Korea under long-standing sanctions.

Their joint appearance institutionalizes solidarity, signaling that challenges to one will implicate the others. This increases the costs of containment for Washington and its partners by forcing them to consider simultaneous pressures across multiple theaters.

The trilateral alignment also facilitates coordination in military exercises, defense cooperation, and economic exchanges that mitigate the effects of sanctions.

The spectacle thus functions as both a deterrent signal and a mechanism for alliance building under conditions of systemic rivalry.

The technological showcase at the parade directly alters strategic calculations. Hypersonic missiles, autonomous drone swarms, and advanced missile defenses demonstrate capabilities designed to deny adversaries operational freedom near China’s periphery.

By unveiling systems that compress decision times and complicate interception, Beijing reshapes deterrence dynamics in East Asia, increasing the risks and costs for adversaries contemplating intervention in critical theaters such as Taiwan or the South China Sea.

The public exposure of these platforms eliminates uncertainty about their existence, compelling adversaries to devote resources to countermeasures and shifting the regional balance toward denial and punishment strategies rooted in advanced technology.

The invocation of wartime history against Japan intertwines memory politics with geopolitics. Japan remains central to the U.S. alliance network in the Pacific and anchors the first island chain (↓).

By framing Tokyo within the narrative of past aggression, Beijing undermines its legitimacy as a stabilizing actor and complicates its rearmament efforts.

This tactic strengthens Chinese domestic support for continued military buildup while casting Japan as a perpetual rival, thereby reinforcing long-term competition across the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, and the broader Pacific theater.

The parade also illustrates how domestic mobilization underpins external power projection. By channeling national pride through symbolism, choreography, and historical narrative, the leadership secures unity and mitigates economic anxieties.

The population is conditioned to accept high levels of defense spending, including the $5 billion cost of the event, as necessary for survival and international prestige.

This domestic cohesion enables sustained rivalry abroad, aligning with the principle that internal stability and mobilization are prerequisites for effective foreign policy under conditions of great power competition.

Strategically, the parade serves as both deterrence and compellence. It deters adversaries by raising the risks of intervention and signaling credible military capacity, while it compels recognition of China as a central pole in a multipolar order.

The presence of over twenty non-Western leaders consolidates this claim by demonstrating coalition-building power beyond the Western sphere.

These alignments create alternative diplomatic and economic networks that weaken the effectiveness of Western sanctions and institutional dominance, thus entrenching a multipolar global structure.

Geography remains central to the strategic meaning of the event. The first island chain constrains China’s maritime access, while overland depth and continental alliances with Russia and North Korea provide resilience and redundancy against maritime encirclement.

By displaying advanced standoff weapons, China signals its ability to contest control of the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea, and key Pacific approaches.

The alignment with Russia extends strategic depth into Eurasia, while North Korea provides a forward glacis that ties down U.S. and allied forces. Together, this continental bloc presents a counterweight to maritime dominance, reshaping the balance of power across Asia.

In sum, the parade is a calculated exercise in strategic communication. By combining material displays of power, visible alignment with Russia and North Korea, and coalition outreach to non-Western states, China positions itself as custodian of an alternative order, challenging the U.S.-led system and reshaping international politics around multipolar competition.