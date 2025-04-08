Geopolitics Daily provides clear, contextual analysis of emerging geopolitical developments around the world. Designed to distill the complexity of global events into a concise and accessible format, it is delivered to subscribers' inboxes every business day.

EU Response to U.S. Tariffs

What Happened

On April 7, 2025, EU trade ministers gathered in Luxembourg to craft a unified response to a significant escalation in trade tensions with the United States. This came after President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs—25% on EU steel, aluminum, and automobiles, and 20% on most other goods. These measures directly affect approximately 70% of EU exports to the U.S., which were valued at €531.6 billion in 2024.

Key industries impacted include automotive manufacturing in Germany, machinery exports from Italy, and chemical goods from France.

To respond, the EU agreed on a dual-track strategy. First, it emphasized negotiation by proposing a “zero-for-zero” tariff deal to eliminate duties on all industrial goods. This offer reflects similar deals the EU has reached with partners like Japan and Canada. Second, the bloc prepared a retaliatory package worth €26 billion, focusing on politically sensitive American products such as beef from Kansas, poultry from Arkansas, and timber from Georgia. This targeting is designed to hit states that are politically important to Trump’s support base.

The retaliatory tariffs are scheduled in two phases: the first begins April 15, and the second wave is planned for May 15. However, in a bid to avoid immediate escalation, the EU dropped a planned tariff on American bourbon after Trump threatened a 200% duty on European wines and champagnes, which could have severely impacted exporters in France and Italy.

Internal EU divisions also emerged during the discussions. France and Germany pushed for an assertive response, including potential restrictions on U.S. access to public procurement markets. In contrast, countries like Ireland and Italy favored a more measured approach, concerned that retaliation could further destabilize already shaky global markets.

Why It Matters

The EU’s strategy reflects a balancing act between diplomacy and deterrence. By proposing a comprehensive tariff elimination deal, the EU signaled its commitment to open trade and de-escalation. But it also made clear that it’s prepared to defend its economic interests if the U.S. refuses to negotiate.

However, the offer may have limited appeal in Washington. Trump’s protectionist policies are driven by domestic political goals, like revitalizing U.S. manufacturing and reducing trade deficits. Since the EU is a net exporter of industrial goods—especially in high-value sectors like autos and pharmaceuticals—a zero-for-zero deal would largely benefit European companies.

Should talks break down, the EU could escalate by using its Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI), adopted in 2023. This legal mechanism allows Brussels to retaliate not just with tariffs but also by restricting U.S. access to European services, investment opportunities, and even intellectual property protections.

Although powerful, deploying the ACI would be a high-risk move, potentially widening the rift and complicating broader U.S.-EU cooperation.

In short, the EU is trying to prevent a full-blown trade war while making sure it’s not seen as backing down. The decisions made in the coming weeks could have lasting effects not just on transatlantic trade, but also on the EU’s ability to act cohesively under external pressure.

