France’s current political crisis is not a passing episode but the culmination of long-standing structural weaknesses in the country’s political and economic system. The rapid collapse of successive governments, most recently the resignation of Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu after less than a month in office, has revealed a deeper reality: the French state is still functioning as a machine, but it no longer possesses the internal unity or direction that once gave it strength.

The institutions of the Fifth Republic—crafted in 1958 to provide stability through strong presidential authority—are still intact, but they now operate in an environment for which they were never designed.

The system continues by habit rather than conviction. Orders are issued, laws are passed, budgets are debated, yet the sense that these actions serve a coherent national purpose has vanished.

What remains is a government that acts procedurally, not strategically; that manages day-to-day survival but no longer commands long-term vision or legitimacy.

The central paradox of modern France lies in the tension between its institutional strength and its political fragility. The Fifth Republic was originally designed by Charles de Gaulle to prevent the instability that plagued the Fourth Republic, whose constant changes of government made decisive action impossible.

The semi-presidential system gave the president broad powers to ensure continuity and control.

For decades this structure appeared to succeed: it produced strong governments, a clear sense of national direction, and a balance between state authority and democratic representation.

But this success rested on a set of social and economic conditions that have since eroded. The Gaullist model assumed a relatively unified nation—socially cohesive, economically productive, and confident in its institutions.

That France no longer exists. Economic inequality, regional disparities, and cultural fragmentation have replaced social unity. The state can still command, but the nation no longer listens.

This loss of coherence is reflected in the deepening divide between France’s political classes and its population. The traditional bond between the government and the public—once sustained by shared confidence in the state’s ability to protect and provide—has broken down. The result is a government that governs without conviction and a society that