The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is not a gesture of peace or moral awakening, but a temporary and calculated pause in a long and exhausting struggle. Both sides have been pushed to their limits and have chosen to stop fighting not because they trust one another, but because each needs time to recover. The truce is therefore not an end to the conflict, but an intermission shaped by necessity. It reflects a moment in which both sides have recognized the practical limits of force, yet remain unwilling to change their goals or accept the legitimacy of the other’s existence.

For Hamas , the ceasefire is a matter of survival. After two years of war, Gaza lies in ruins: cities flattened, infrastructure destroyed, its people displaced and desperate. The group’s leadership understands that it cannot continue fighting without risking total collapse. The truce provides an opportunity to regroup. By allowing humanitarian aid to flow again, the ceasefire helps Hamas stabilize its rule in Gaza, where food, fuel, and medicine are now the most powerful forms of political currency. Every truck that enters the Strip strengthens Hamas’s role as the gatekeeper of daily survival, reinforcing its authority over a population that has little choice but to depend on it.

For Israel, the ceasefire serves a different but equally practical purpose. It eases the growing international backlash over the destruction of Gaza and the massive civilian death toll, while also relieving internal pressure from Israeli citizens who have grown angry at the government’s failure to bring home the remaining hostages. The truce gives the Israeli military time to rest, resupply, and reassess its campaign, while allowing the government to portray the return of hostages as a victory. In this way, the ceasefire becomes a political tool—a way for Prime Minister Netanyahu to temporarily calm public anger without abandoning his long-term strategy of dominance over Gaza.

The structure of the ceasefire reveals the depth of mistrust on both sides. It is divided into phases, with every step tied to a condition: hostages traded for prisoners, troop withdrawals linked to disarmament, aid tied to compliance. Each measure is meant to enforce discipline rather than build trust. The United States, Egypt, and Qatar oversee the process, acting less as peacemakers than as referees in a game where neither side believes the other will keep its word.

This kind of arrangement is not unusual in the modern Middle East, where most peace agreements are not designed to end wars permanently but to control them—to limit violence to an acceptable level and prevent conflicts from spreading across the region.

Share

At the heart of this conflict is a struggle over control and sovereignty. Gaza is not just a piece of land—it is a symbol of competing national projects.

For Israel , Gaza must never be allowed to become a truly independent or self-sufficient entity. Israeli policy aims to ensure that Gaza remains weak, dependent, and politically divided, so that it can never threaten Israeli security or claim genuine statehood. The repeated destruction of Gaza’s infrastructure serves this purpose. By keeping Gaza economically paralyzed and politically fragmented, Israel maintains indirect control without formal annexation.

For Hamas, resistance is the only available path to political survival. Because it lacks recognition and resources, it defines itself entirely through struggle. Every act of endurance, every day of continued existence, becomes proof of its legitimacy. The group’s ideology and identity depend on the conflict itself: if peace were achieved, Hamas’s reason for being would evaporate.

In this sense, Israel and Hamas are locked in a strange, self-perpetuating relationship. Each needs the other to justify its existence. Israel relies on Hamas to sustain a narrative of perpetual threat, and Hamas relies on Israel’s hostility to sustain its identity as the defender of Palestinian resistance. The two are enemies, but also mutual necessities in a political system that feeds on confrontation.

The United States plays a decisive but self-interested role in maintaining this system.