Russia’s Military Draft and Troop Surge

What Happened

In April 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated the country’s largest spring conscription drive in over a decade, calling up 160,000 men between the ages of 18 and 30. This recruitment drive, which runs from April 1 to July 15, is part of Russia’s twice-yearly draft system and surpasses the 150,000 men conscripted in the spring of 2024. The move reflects a consistent increase in manpower recruitment and fits into the Kremlin’s broader plan to boost the size of its active-duty military to 1.5 million troops by 2026.

This manpower push accompanies significant structural reforms within the Russian Armed Forces. Since the launch of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has taken several steps to increase its military capacity. These include increasing troop levels, reestablishing the Moscow and Leningrad military districts to enhance Russia’s posture against NATO, and reshuffling command hierarchies to improve coordination. Federal defense spending has surged, with a marked increase in funding for arms production, logistics, and soldier salaries.

Simultaneously, there are mounting signs that Russia is preparing for new offensives in northeastern and southeastern Ukraine, particularly in the regions of Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia. These operations are expected to last six to nine months and may serve both military and political objectives, including securing additional territory and strengthening Moscow’s leverage in any potential ceasefire negotiations.

Ukrainian and Western intelligence have reported increased troop movements, reconnaissance flights, and artillery attacks, particularly in Kharkiv, where shelling has doubled since February.

Why It Matters

This growing conscription effort signals that Russia is settling in for a prolonged war, regardless of how near-term diplomatic efforts play out—successful or not. The scale of the draft, combined with the ongoing mobilization of contract soldiers and former prisoners, highlights Moscow’s concerted efforts to replenish its ranks and strengthen its strategic posture.

This is unfolding amid continued economic resilience, despite mounting pressures. Western sanctions have disrupted supply chains and limited access to high-tech components critical for advanced weapons systems, but not enough to significantly weaken Russia’s capabilities. Moscow continues to invest heavily in its defense sector, relying on domestic industrial capacity and leveraging partnerships with countries like Iran and North Korea to obtain drones, ammunition, and artillery shells.

Strategically, this expansion suggests a pivot from reactive defense to a more proactive posture. Russia is looking to shape the battlefield by launching preemptive operations and controlling the timing of escalations. In the short term, by gaining ground—or at least appearing capable of doing so—Moscow aims to strengthen its position in potential peace talks. Nonetheless, it acknowledges that negotiations could break down and is therefore preparing for that eventuality.

For Ukraine, this raises urgent questions about sustainability. The country continues to depend heavily on Western military and financial aid. Delays in arms deliveries, especially air defense systems and long-range artillery, combined with a domestic mobilization shortfall, could weaken its ability to repel new Russian offensives. Without a significant uptick in international support, Ukraine could struggle to maintain its defensive lines through the end of 2025.

China’s Military Drills Near Taiwan

What Is Happening

On April 1, 2025, China’s Eastern Theater Command launched a wide-ranging military exercise surrounding Taiwan. These drills involve all branches of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA)—the ground forces, navy, air force, and rocket force—and are designed to simulate a wide spectrum of operations, including maritime and aerial blockades, missile strikes, amphibious landings, and the seizure of strategic chokepoints around Taiwan.

Beijing described the drills as a direct response to what it called provocative actions by Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, who was elected in January 2024 on a strongly pro-sovereignty platform. Lai recently unveiled a 17-point strategy aimed at reducing Taiwan’s economic dependence on China, countering Beijing’s political influence, and improving national resilience against espionage and hybrid threats.

His labeling of China as a "foreign hostile force" further infuriated Beijing, which has long maintained that Taiwan is a renegade province.

The PLA’s drills are concentrated along Taiwan’s western and southern flanks, often centering near Kaohsiung—the island’s largest port and a major hub for imported liquefied natural gas (LNG). The drills strongly resemble simulated blockades and quarantine rehearsals intended to isolate Taiwan from key trade routes. In response, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense is deploying fighter jets and naval patrols to monitor PLA movements.

Why It Matters

These exercises are part of China’s evolving strategy of "coercive deterrence," which blends legal, military, economic, and psychological tactics to pressure Taiwan without provoking outright war. The goal is to intimidate Taipei into political concessions, while testing the reactions of the U.S. and its Indo-Pacific allies. Such exercises also help normalize aggressive PLA behavior near Taiwan, allowing Beijing to steadily increase military pressure without escalating to full conflict.

Taiwan’s vulnerabilities are starkly highlighted. The island imports roughly 97% of its energy, including most of its LNG through Kaohsiung and Taichung ports. A real blockade could deplete Taiwan’s strategic reserves, causing blackouts, economic paralysis, and damage to critical industries such as semiconductor manufacturing. Since Taiwan produces around 90% of the world’s advanced chips, any disruption would have a ripple effect on the global tech economy.

The drills also challenge the long-standing U.S. policy of "strategic ambiguity," which aims to deter both Chinese aggression and unilateral Taiwanese declarations of independence by keeping America’s military intentions unclear. However, with growing bipartisan support in Washington for stronger backing of Taiwan, this ambiguity is beginning to fade. China likely sees this erosion as both a threat and an opportunity to probe American resolve.

China’s expanding military capabilities also complicate deterrence. The PLA has invested heavily in long-range precision missiles, cyber warfare, artificial intelligence, and dual-use logistics systems. Joint exercises feature coordinated operations involving drone swarms, amphibious assault vessels, and missile-armed naval escorts—tactics aimed at overwhelming Taiwan’s defenses and deterring foreign reinforcements.

If Beijing escalates by imposing temporary exclusion zones or conducting live-fire drills closer to Taiwan’s ports and air routes, the economic fallout could be severe. During PLA drills in 2022, over 200 vessels were forced to reroute, disrupting global supply chains. Ongoing and future exercises could deliberately target chokepoints in the Taiwan Strait—through which nearly half of the world’s container fleet transits—causing delays and increasing costs across the maritime shipping industry.

In the broader context, these actions are part of China’s long-term plan to challenge U.S. dominance in the Indo-Pacific and gradually tilt the regional balance of power. By escalating tension in a calibrated way, Beijing is testing how far it can go without triggering a major international crisis. Miscalculations or overreactions on either side could spark a confrontation with global consequences.

Both Russia and China are using long-term military strategies to reshape the global order. Russia is betting on endurance and attrition in Ukraine, while China is using a mix of coercion and escalation to shift the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. Both nations are investing in sustained pressure tactics—military, economic, and psychological—to outlast their rivals and gain leverage in key geopolitical flashpoints.