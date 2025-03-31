Geopolitics Daily is a new series that provides clear, contextual analysis of emerging geopolitical developments worldwide. Designed to distill the complexity of global events into a concise and accessible format, it is delivered to subscribers’ inboxes every business day.

U.S.-Ukraine Critical Minerals Deal

What Happened

The Trump administration has rolled out a new version of its minerals deal with Ukraine, and it marks a big shift in how U.S. companies would interact with Ukraine’s natural resources and infrastructure. At the center of the deal is a “right of first offer” clause, which essentially gives American companies priority access to invest in Ukrainian infrastructure and critical mineral projects. This means U.S. firms would get the first opportunity to bid on these ventures before they’re offered to companies from other nations.

The proposal also introduces a U.S.-controlled Reconstruction Investment Fund, designed to collect revenues generated from Ukraine’s resource sectors—including oil, natural gas, lithium, cobalt, and other valuable minerals. These revenues would be used to repay an estimated $183 billion in military and financial aid that the U.S. has provided to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine would only begin to receive profits from the fund after this debt is fully repaid—with a 4% annual interest rate included.

Control over the fund would be heavily skewed in favor of the United States. A five-member board would oversee the fund, with three members appointed by the U.S., effectively giving Washington decision-making dominance. In addition, the U.S. would gain veto power over any foreign investments in Ukraine’s postwar infrastructure and resource sectors. This includes roads, ports, railways, energy grids, and mining projects.

Another provision bars Ukraine from selling its critical minerals to strategic competitors of the U.S., such as China and Russia.

Share

Why It Matters

This proposal represents a fundamental transformation in the postwar reconstruction model being discussed for Ukraine. While framed as a mechanism for the U.S. to recover its wartime expenditures, it introduces a long-term power imbalance in favor of Washington over Ukraine’s domestic and economic policy decisions.

Sovereignty at Stake: Ukrainian officials have criticized the deal, calling it tantamount to “lifetime reparations.” Their concern is that, by prioritizing U.S. claims on revenues and embedding veto authority in the fund’s governance, the deal severely restricts Ukraine’s ability to make sovereign economic decisions. It would limit Kyiv’s flexibility to negotiate investment agreements with other allies, such as the European Union or Japan. A Clash with the EU: The proposal also poses a legal and diplomatic dilemma for Ukraine’s path to EU membership. European Union competition law requires open, transparent, and non-discriminatory access to investment opportunities. The preferential treatment of American companies and the U.S. veto power directly contradict these rules. The deal could jeopardize Ukraine’s EU accession, which remains a central pillar of the country’s foreign policy and constitutional mandate. Aid vs. Autonomy: The backdrop to this deal is Ukraine’s heavy dependence on U.S. aid. Since 2022, the United States has provided over $180 billion in various forms of assistance. Political delays in Washington have caused interruptions in funding, leaving Ukraine scrambling to equip troops and sustain public services. These pressures may compel Ukrainian leaders to accept unfavorable terms, even if they compromise long-term sovereignty. Investment Realities: There are also practical concerns about the deal’s economic viability. Much of Ukraine’s mineral data is based on outdated Soviet-era surveys, raising doubts about the commercial value and quantity of extractable resources. Additionally, many of Ukraine’s most resource-rich regions lie near active conflict zones—such as in Donetsk and Zaporizhia—making large-scale extraction risky and uncertain. In contrast, countries like Australia, Canada, and Chile offer more stable, better-mapped alternatives for critical mineral investment.

So, while the deal could provide the U.S. with long-term control over key supply chains and ensure repayment of its aid, it comes with high political and economic costs for Ukraine. It could strain Ukraine’s ties with Europe, compromise its independence, and delay its postwar recovery.

European Reassurance Force in Ukraine

What Happened

At a recent summit in Paris, European leaders—led by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer—unanimously agreed to maintain and intensify sanctions on Russia while increasing military aid to Ukraine.

France pledged an additional €2 billion in military assistance, signaling its continued commitment to Ukraine’s defense.

One of the most talked-about proposals at the summit was the idea of forming a European “reassurance force” to be deployed in Ukraine after a ceasefire. This force would not be involved in active combat but would serve to deter future Russian aggression and stabilize strategic areas across Ukraine.

The deployment would likely focus on key infrastructure zones—such as rail hubs, ports, and urban centers—in western Ukraine, far from the front lines. The force might include air defense systems, naval patrols in the Black Sea, and ground units tasked with securing critical infrastructure. It would aim to protect reconstruction projects, oversee demilitarized zones, and provide a visible European security presence.

However, not all EU member states support the initiative. Countries such as Italy and the Czech Republic have expressed skepticism due to political sensitivities, budgetary constraints, and fears of escalation. Their reluctance is further compounded by the fact that the United States has not formally endorsed the plan, raising doubts about its strategic depth and coordination with NATO.

Share

Why It Matters

The reassurance force reflects Europe’s desire to play a larger role in regional security and defense—especially at a time when American foreign policy under Trump appears more transactional and inward-looking. But it also highlights the complexity and fragility of European unity when it comes to military commitments.

Europe Taking the Lead? In the past, Europe has relied on the U.S. for military leadership and logistical support through NATO. With Washington taking a more hands-off approach, European nations are under pressure to develop independent capabilities. However, without U.S. involvement—particularly in terms of air power, surveillance, and logistics—it’s unclear how effective the force could be. Risk to Credibility: If the force ends up being too small, too late, or poorly coordinated, it could damage Europe’s reputation as a serious geopolitical actor. A weak or symbolic presence might not only fail to deter Russia but could also undermine Ukrainian confidence in its Western allies. Mixed Feelings Across the EU: The initiative has revealed deep divisions within Europe. While France and the UK have expressed strong support, others are concerned that the plan could inflame tensions with Moscow or harm their electoral prospects. Without widespread political consensus, the reassurance force could suffer from half-hearted participation and diluted impact. Tough Logistics: Even if political hurdles are overcome, setting up the force will be no small feat. Everything from troop deployments and command structures to funding and legal mandates must be ironed out. And all of this hinges on the successful negotiation of a ceasefire—something that remains a distant prospect, given Russia’s continued battlefield advances and its reluctance to engage in peace talks that fail to address the “root causes” of the conflict.

In short, while the reassurance force is an ambitious step toward a more autonomous European defense policy, it faces real political, logistical, and strategic challenges. Without unity and adequate support, it risks becoming more symbolic than effective.

These two developments—one focused on economic influence, the other on security support—underscore the tough road ahead for Ukraine. As it fights to defend its sovereignty on the battlefield, it also faces complex decisions off the field: how to rebuild without becoming beholden to its allies, and how to balance survival today with independence tomorrow.