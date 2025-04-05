Dear readers,

Starting Monday, April 7th, Horizon Geopolitics: Insight & Foresight will be transitioning to a paid subscription model.

🔹 €5/month

🔹 €50/year

🔹 €100/year for those seeking custom reports and tailored analysis

There’s an immense amount of research, data sifting, and years of study behind every post you read here. Producing consistent, high-quality geopolitical analysis requires time, focus, and sustainability — and I simply can't keep this pace without your support and recognition.

As a subscriber, you’ll receive the Geopolitics Daily format every business day, except on major holidays or in the case of unforeseen personal or professional circumstances.

I’m also planning to publish more in-depth investigative pieces, which could occasionally replace the Geopolitics Daily update. That said, I’m not making any firm promises on the number or timing — quality takes time.

Thank you all for reading, sharing, and encouraging this project. I’m incredibly grateful for your support and excited for what’s ahead.

Warm regards,

Paulo Aguiar, M.A.