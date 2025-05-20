Geopolitics Daily provides clear, contextual analysis of emerging geopolitical developments around the world. Designed to distill the complexity of global events into a concise and accessible format, it is delivered to subscribers' inboxes every business day.

Houthi “Maritime Blockade” on Haifa

What Happened

On May 19, 2025, the Houthi movement in Yemen, an Iran-aligned, Zaidi Shia insurgent group that has controlled much of northern Yemen since 2015, declared a “maritime blockade” on the Israeli port city of Haifa. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree publicly announced that all commercial vessels currently docked at, or en route to, Haifa would be designated as targets for attack. The group justified this escalation by citing Israel's intensified military campaign in Gaza, which has resulted in significant Palestinian civilian casualties.

This declaration builds upon the Houthis’ broader regional strategy, which has shifted from a localized insurgency to one that targets maritime traffic across international waters. Since late 2023, the Houthis have launched a series of drone and missile strikes against vessels in the Red Sea and adjacent maritime corridors, often citing vague or tenuous links to Israeli ownership or operations. These attacks, while limited in precision and impact, have disrupted commercial shipping patterns and drawn international concern.

Importantly, the Houthis lack the naval capacity to enforce a conventional blockade near Haifa, located in the Eastern Mediterranean. Instead, they rely on asymmetric tactics by threatening vessels transiting chokepoints they can influence, namely the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, Gulf of Aden, and parts of the Arabian Sea. The Houthis’ proven ability to strike ships in these regions lends credibility to their threats, even if their range does not extend to Haifa itself.

U.S.-flagged vessels are explicitly excluded from this threat as part of a ceasefire agreement reached with the United States in early May 2025.

The Houthis have not extended this threat to other Israeli ports such as Ashdod or Eilat. Nevertheless, the ambiguity of their targeting criteria, combined with their historical pattern of attacking vessels with only indirect links to Israel, has compelled shipping companies to reroute, delay, or avoid travel through affected waters. Insurers have responded by significantly increasing war-risk premiums, with some underwriters refusing to provide coverage for affected routes altogether.

Why It Matters

The significance of the Houthis’ announcement lies not in its capacity for physical enforcement but in its psychological, economic, and strategic effects. It reflects a sophisticated, low-cost form of coercion that leverages global commercial vulnerabilities.

Remote Economic Warfare and Asymmetric Deterrence: The Houthis have constructed a deterrence strategy that operates through reputational and financial disruption rather than direct confrontation. Despite the limited success rate of their missile and drone attacks, only a small number of which have resulted in serious damage, the fear of attack has prompted widespread rerouting and cost increases across the maritime industry. Given that Haifa manages about 30 million tons of cargo per year, even perceived threats to its accessibility can ripple across Israel’s supply chains and regional commerce. Symbolic and Psychological Leverage: Referring to this campaign as a “blockade,” despite lacking the physical capacity to enforce one, serves a propagandistic and psychological purpose. It amplifies perceptions of Houthi power, galvanizes support among pro-Palestinian audiences, and pressures international actors to respond to the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The terminology creates a legal and diplomatic ambiguity that complicates maritime risk assessments and investor confidence in the region. Operational Constraints and Tactical Realities: The Houthis’ missile and drone arsenal is most effective in proximate maritime corridors near Yemen. While their drones can reportedly travel up to 2,500 kilometers, the group’s ability to detect, identify, and strike specific vessels beyond the western Indian Ocean remains highly questionable due to inadequate ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance) infrastructure. Most successful Houthi attacks have occurred in dense, predictable shipping lanes where Iranian intelligence support is available. Strategic Posturing and Regional Alignment: The blockade declaration underscores, at least in part, the Houthis' political autonomy from Iran, particularly as Iran is currently engaged in nuclear negotiations with the U.S. and therefore has strong incentives to rein in its proxies while awaiting the outcome. By targeting Haifa, the Houthis symbolically assert their solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and attempt to influence the regional narrative by aligning themselves against Israel. Limitations on Israeli and Allied Response: Israel has responded with targeted airstrikes against Houthi infrastructure, including ports, fuel depots, and missile facilities. However, the geographic distance to Yemen, logistical challenges, and limited intelligence capabilities in that theater constrain Israel’s ability to launch a sustained military campaign. Moreover, the U.S. decision to disengage militarily from Yemen and enter a ceasefire with the Houthis has left Israel without its primary strategic partner in the region.

In summary, the Houthi “blockade” on Haifa is a calculated campaign of coercive influence. It is intended not to physically interdict trade but to impose reputational and financial burdens on Israel and its allies. Its effectiveness lies in its ambiguity, its exploitation of chokepoints, and its ability to elevate the Houthis' regional relevance through psychological and economic disruption.

EU’s 17th Sanctions Package Against Russia

What Happened

On May 20, 2025, the European Union adopted its 17th sanctions package targeting the Russian Federation in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine. This latest package marks an escalation in the EU’s efforts to undermine the Kremlin’s ability to finance and sustain its military campaign.

The sanctions include:

Targeting the Shadow Fleet : The EU sanctioned 189 additional oil tankers identified as part of Russia’s “shadow fleet.” These are vessels used to covertly transport crude oil in violation of Western embargoes and price caps. These ships are now banned from entering EU ports and denied access to insurance, repairs, and other essential maritime services within the EU. The total number of sanctioned vessels has risen to 342.

Sanctions on Major Firms and Individuals : The package designates 75 additional entities, including Surgutneftegaz, one of Russia’s largest oil companies. Also sanctioned are logistics and insurance firms operating from the UAE, Turkey, and Hong Kong, which allegedly facilitate Russian energy exports and sanctions evasion. These measures bring the total number of sanctioned entities and individuals to more than 2,400.

Expanded Export Controls : The EU broadened restrictions on the export of dual-use goods. These are civilian products that could support Russia’s defense sector, particularly in electronics, optics, and industrial machinery. Sanctions also target third-country intermediaries, including firms in China, Belarus, and Israel, believed to be enabling Russian military procurement.

Human Rights and Disinformation Measures : Over 20 individuals and institutions have been sanctioned for roles in domestic repression, disinformation campaigns, and the persecution of Russian opposition figures. These measures form part of the EU’s broader normative agenda of defending democratic institutions and civil liberties.

Energy Revenue Constraints: The EU reaffirmed its commitment to the oil price cap regime, originally set at $60 per barrel, and signaled its intent to reduce the cap to $50. An exemption for Japan’s Sakhalin-2 oil project was extended to protect Japan’s energy security. This reflects the geopolitical complexity of energy sanctions.

These measures are coordinated with G7 partners and reflect mounting concern about Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, its evasion of previous sanctions, and its entrenchment of a wartime economy.

Why It Matters

The 17th sanctions package illustrates both the EU’s resolve and the structural limitations of its economic pressure campaign. It deepens the EU’s attritional strategy while exposing the constraints inherent in its institutional design and geopolitical posture.

Attritional Approach to Economic Coercion: Rather than seeking a rapid change in Russian behavior, the EU is pursuing a long-term degradation of Russia’s economic and military-industrial base. This cumulative model reflects the bloc’s political heterogeneity and limited risk tolerance. While it avoids sharp escalation, it also depends on sustained unity and resilience across EU member states. Diminishing Returns and Russian Adaptation: Although intended to exert economic pressure, the sanctions have not succeeded in prompting any shift in Moscow's strategic objectives. Russia has redirected exports to Asia, exploited loopholes via third countries, and adapted its domestic economy to function under siege conditions. As a result, each successive sanctions package faces diminishing marginal effectiveness. Fragmented Enforcement and Political Constraints: Enforcement of EU sanctions remains the responsibility of individual member states. This leads to uneven implementation. Some states lack the resources or political will to rigorously apply sanctions, creating gaps that Russia exploits. The EU’s unanimity requirement for new sanctions or renewals allows even a single member state to block or dilute proposals, further weakening collective efficacy. Strategic Use of Normative Language: Concepts such as “hybrid threats,” “human rights abuses,” and “disinformation” serve both descriptive and strategic purposes. While grounded in observable behavior, their invocation also functions as a legitimizing narrative for EU policy. However, inconsistent application and selective enforcement risk undermining the EU’s normative credibility, especially when exemptions or geopolitical interests appear to override principles. Signaling Versus Coercion: The sanctions serve not only to constrain Russia materially but also to demonstrate EU unity and commitment to a rules-based international order. This signaling function is critical for transatlantic cohesion and internal political support. However, it may not suffice to change Russian decision-making absent a credible path to sanctions relief or a shift in battlefield dynamics. Structural Fragility of the Sanctions Regime: As the war persists, the sustainability of the EU’s sanctions regime depends on its ability to maintain consensus among increasingly fatigued member states. Divergent energy dependencies, domestic political pressures, and varying exposure to economic fallout make future coordination more difficult. Without institutional reforms to enforcement and clearer strategic objectives, the EU’s sanctions may erode in coherence and impact.

In conclusion, the EU’s 17th sanctions package represents a deepening of its economic campaign against Russia. However, it also highlights the limitations of consensus-driven policy and the complex trade-offs between normative commitments, political cohesion, and coercive effectiveness. The long-term strategic success of this approach remains uncertain in the absence of behavioral change by the Kremlin or enhanced enforcement mechanisms within the EU.

