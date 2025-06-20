Donate

Fordow Was Built to Survive a Modern War

The Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant exemplifies engineered inaccessibility, deliberately designed to resist modern airstrike capabilities. Built into the base of the Zagros Mountains near Qom, Fordow is located between 80 and 100 meters underground and is encased in multiple meters of reinforced concrete and rock. This design is not incidental but a direct response to historical precedents, most notably Israel’s successful 2009 and 2010 cyber and physical sabotage campaigns against the Natanz enrichment site. Fordow was concieved as a strategic hedge. Its survival would ensure the continuity of Iran’s nuclear program under the harshest external conditions.

Its role is central to Iran’s posture of nuclear latency, a condition in which a state possesses the technological capability and enriched material necessary for weaponization, while deliberately avoiding open violation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty. Fordow houses advanced IR-6 centrifuges and older IR-1 units, giving Iran the capacity to enrich uranium well beyond civilian energy requirements. At current rates of operation, the site can enrich uranium to near-weapons-grade levels within weeks, depending on feedstock purity.

Attempts to neutralize Fordow must contend not only with its formidable defenses but also with its symbolic and operational centrality. A succesful strike could undermine Iran’s latent nuclear capabilities. However, it would also risk provoking a military and political backlash with regional and potentially global repercussions.

Share

The One Weapon That Might Breach Fordow

Among conventional military options, only the United States possesses the technological capability to credibly threaten Fordow’s destruction. The GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), a 30,000-pound precision-guided bomb, is uniquely engineered to penetrate hardened underground structures. Deployed exclusively by the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, this weapon was designed for targets exactly like Fordow.

The MOP employs a hardened steel casing, GPS-guided flight, and layered inertial navigation to strike targets with extreme precision. Upon impact, it can burrow through approximately 60 meters of reinforced concrete or dense rock before detonation. This makes it theoretically capable of reaching some of Fordow’s critical infrastructure. Yet this is not a certainty, as the full architectural layout of the facility remains classified.

The operational risks are considerable. Multiple sorties may be required, each demanding uncontested airspace and precise intelligence. Furthermore, the strategic cost of deployment includes the immediate escalation of U.S. involvement in a regional conflict. The implications include:

Exposure of U.S. assets across the Gulf and Levant to Iranian retaliation.

Regional destabilization through activation of Iranian proxy networks, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, Shia militias in Iraq, and Houthi forces in Yemen.

Disruption of oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz or direct attacks on regional energy infrastructure.

Strategic signaling to adversaries and allies alike: the U.S. is willing to escalate preemptively.

Thus, the GBU-57 is not merely a tool of precision strike; it is a vector of geopolitical transformation. Its use would shift the strategic posture of the U.S. from indirect deterrence to direct intervention.

Why Israel Cannot Destroy Fordow Alone

Israel’s military doctrine emphasizes preemption, precision, and rapid escalation control. However, in the case of Fordow, its otherwise formidable air force encounters a structural limitation. Israel’s inventory of bunker-buster munitions, such as the GBU-28 (5,000 lbs) and BLU-109 (2,000 lbs), is insufficient to reach a target buried over 80 meters deep. Moreover, Israel lacks a bomber platform capable of carrying a weapon on the scale of the GBU-57.

In practical terms, Israeli strikes have focused on Fordow’s periphery: ventilation ducts, electrical substations, and access tunnels. These efforts aim to impair operations or delay enrichment cycles rather than annihilate the site outright. While tactically sound, this approach is inherently limited in its strategic impact.

Three operational constraints define Israel’s position:

Lack of penetrating ordnance forces a shift from destruction to degradation.

Absence of strategic bombers constrains payload size and penetration depth.

Reliance on repetition raises the risk of cumulative retaliation, while offering diminishing returns.

Consequently, Israel’s options are narrowed to coordinated multi-platform strikes, political pressure for U.S. cooperation, or indirect action through sabotage. In any of these pathways, Israel must accept that unilateral destruction of Fordow is technically unfeasable with current capabilities.

Share

Covert Sabotage Could Delay Iran’s Nuclear Program

In contrast to overt military action, sabotage offers a path of high disruption with minimal attribution. Israel has consistently demonstrated proficiency in this domain, exemplified by the Stuxnet cyberattack (conducted in conjunction with the U.S.), which physically degraded Iranian centrifuges without a single bomb dropped. The 2020 remote-controlled assassination of Iran’s lead nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh also underscores the breadth of Israeli capabilities in precision operations.

For Fordow, several sabotage modalities are viable:

Electrical infrastructure sabotage can cause cascades of mechanical failure inside the facility. This tactic proved effective in 2021 at Natanz, where a power outage caused uncontrolled deceleration of centrifuges. Cyber penetration, while increasingly difficult, remains a plausible avenue. Although Iran has fortified its networks, no system is entirely invulnerable to a state-level adversary. Covert ground insertion, involving special forces or local assets, remains within the realm of operational feasibility. These missions carry high risk but offer the potential for localized, precise destruction of key components.

The strategic appeal of sabotage lies in its asymmetry:

Psychological disruption compounds material damage, fostering internal mistrust and forcing resource diversion.

Operational flexibility allows tailoring of objectives, from disabling centrifuges to destroying command systems.

However, sabotage is inherently limited in scale. It can delay and disrupt, but it cannot permanently eliminate the technical foundation of Iran’s nuclear program. Moreover, repeated success leads to improved defenses, requiring ever more sophisticated tactics and higher risk thresholds.

The Unspoken Influence of Israel’s Nuclear Posture

Israel’s policy of nuclear opacity (neither confirming nor denying possession of nuclear weapons) anchors a nuanced deterrence strategy. This deliberate ambiguity allows Israel to exert psychological leverage over adversaries without inviting international sanctions or triggering a regional arms race. In the context of the dispute with Iran over its nuclear enrichment program, this implicit capability serves more as a means of deterrence than of coercion.

Nuclear signaling operates along three vectors:

Implied readiness communicates that existential threats may trigger existential responses.

Strategic restraint helps Israel maintain its alliances and avoid the formation of counterbalancing coalitions.

Calibrated ambiguity complicates enemy calculations.

While Israel does not need to use or even explicitly threaten nuclear force to achieve deterrent effects, its existence within the strategic calculus influences Iranian behavior. Crossing the nuclear threshold, however, would exact a devastating political price:

Condemnation by allies would jeopardize Israel’s military and economic partnerships.

Acceleration of proliferation would increase the likelihood of other regional powers seeking nuclear parity.

Hence, nuclear capability remains a psychological and strategic asset, not an operational instrument in the Fordow equation. It serves as a final layer of deterrence. It is a reserve force never meant for use, yet always factored into adversarial planning.

Share

Iran’s Nuclear Program Cannot Be Bombed Away

Even if the Fordow facility were completely destroyed, Iran’s ability to maintain and rebuild its nuclear program would remain intact. This resilience exists because the program does not rely on a single site or set of machines; it draws strength from a broad, interconnected system that includes skilled personnel, multiple backup facilities, and parallel research operations. Once a nation masters nuclear technology, that knowledge cannot simply be erased.

There are three main reasons military force cannot permanently halt Iran’s nuclear ambitions:

Human expertise cannot be destroyed. The scientists and engineers behind Iran’s program carry decades of accumulated knowledge and experience. These experts can relocate, resume work elsewhere, and train new personnel, ensuring continuity. Enrichment facilities can be replaced, particularly when external support is available or when built-in redundancy exists through multiple domestic sites. In such cases, the disruption or destruction of a single facility does not necessarily cripple nuclear capabilities. Attacks can increase Iran’s resolve. Rather than discourage further development, foreign strikes often strengthen Iran’s political will and justify greater investment in the nuclear program as a matter of national pride and self-defense.

Destroying Fordow might temporarily interrupt uranium enrichment, but it would not eliminate Iran’s capacity or intent. Only sustained diplomacy or a structural change in Iran’s strategic goals can offer a lasting solution. Military strikes can delay progress, but they cannot end the program.

Donate