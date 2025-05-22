Geopolitics Daily provides clear, contextual analysis of emerging geopolitical developments around the world. Designed to distill the complexity of global events into a concise and accessible format, it is delivered to subscribers' inboxes every business day.

Donate

The Khuzdar School Bus Bombing and Islamabad’s Allegations Against India

What Happened

On May 21, 2025, a suicide bomber attacked a school bus in Khuzdar, a city in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province. The bus was transporting 46 students to the Army Public School, an institution operated by the Pakistani military primarily for the children of service members. The blast resulted in the deaths of at least five individuals, including three children, and left around 38 others injured. This attack represented a direct assault on an educational and symbolic target linked to the state’s military apparatus.

Shortly after the bombing, the Pakistani government (including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and senior military officials) publicly accused India of masterminding the attack through the use of proxies. They specifically named India’s National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval, as being complicit. While Islamabad pointed to unspecified intelligence reports to substantiate this claim, no tangible or independently verifiable evidence was made public.

India categorically denied all allegations. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs expressed condolences to the victims and dismissed the accusations as “baseless.” Indian officials described Islamabad's claims as an attempt to divert attention from its own internal governance and security failures. India’s response comes as seven Indian delegations prepare to embark on diplomatic outreach efforts aimed at engaging international stakeholders, reaffirming the country’s commitment to counterterrorism and its image as a responsible regional actor.

Share

Why It Matters

The Pakistani state’s immediate attribution of the bombing to Indian involvement, in the absence of corroborating evidence, has significant implications across multiple domains:

Domestic Political Strategy : By directing blame toward India, Pakistani authorities attempt to shield themselves from accountability for lapses in security, particularly in a region long plagued by insurgency. Balochistan has endured decades of unrest fueled by political marginalization and economic exploitation. Redirecting public discourse toward foreign conspiracy relieves pressure on the state to address these structural causes of instability.

Regional and International Signaling : The allegations serve a broader strategic messaging function. By linking Baloch militancy to Indian interference, Pakistan seeks to internationalize the issue and deter global sympathy for the Baloch nationalist cause. This approach also aims to justify future security crackdowns under the guise of national defense against foreign aggression.

Military Posture and Deterrence : The narrative of Indian involvement legitimizes Pakistan’s heavy military presence in Balochistan. It bolsters the security establishment’s authority and justifies ongoing operations as defensive rather than repressive. In addition, the accusation serves as a form of deterrence, signaling to India that Pakistan will hold it accountable (rhetorically if not militarily) for unrest within its borders.

Lack of Evidence and Strategic Risk : The absence of independently verified evidence undermines Islamabad’s credibility, both domestically and internationally. The claim’s timing, amid a fragile ceasefire and historical cycles of blame between India and Pakistan, raises the possibility that the accusation serves more to shape perceptions than to reflect factual accountability.

India’s Strategic Calculus: India’s denial underscores its commitment to maintaining a reputation as a responsible state actor. However, by locking itself into a position of total denial, India also reduces its diplomatic flexibility should future intelligence emerge implicating it. Moreover, India sees strategic value in a destabilized Balochistan, particularly due to the vulnerability of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which runs through the province. In such a scenario, maintaining plausible deniability while benefiting from Pakistan’s internal challenges could be part of a broader indirect pressure strategy.

In summary, the Khuzdar bombing and subsequent accusations encapsulate the deep-seated rivalry between India and Pakistan. Insurgent violence, state narratives, and geopolitical calculations converge in this case.

Sudan’s Accusation Against the UAE in the Port Sudan Drone Attack

What Happened

On May 20, 2025, Sudan’s transitional government publicly accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of launching a coordinated drone attack on Port Sudan that occurred on May 4. According to Sudanese officials, the attack originated from a UAE military base located on the Red Sea and was supported by Emirati naval vessels. The targets reportedly included critical infrastructure such as military installations, the international airport, and fuel storage facilities. These are assets central to Port Sudan’s function as the country’s provisional capital during the ongoing civil war.

The conflict in Sudan, which erupted in April 2023, pits the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), formerly aligned with the state but now engaged in a violent power struggle. Port Sudan has served as the SAF’s administrative and logistical stronghold, given its relative stability and strategic location on the Red Sea. The drone strikes marked a significant escalation. The city had previously remained largely untouched by the war’s direct violence.

Sudanese officials alleged that the drone strike was a retaliatory action by the UAE following a SAF operation in the RSF-controlled city of Nyala. That operation reportedly resulted in the deaths of 13 foreign nationals, including Emirati personnel. The Sudanese government claimed that sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), possibly resembling the U.S.-manufactured MQ-9 Reaper, were used in the attack.

The UAE denied all allegations. Independent reports attribute drone activity in Port Sudan to the RSF. No independent verification has emerged linking the UAE directly to the operation.

Share

Why It Matters

The public attribution of a drone strike to the UAE by Sudanese authorities has significant ramifications for the trajectory of the conflict, the stability of the region, and the international political environment:

Geopolitical Escalation and Proxy War Dynamics : If the Sudanese claim is accurate, it would represent a transition from indirect support of proxy forces to direct, attributable foreign military intervention. Such an escalation raises the potential for broader regional involvement. It deepens the conflict’s role as a stage for Gulf power rivalries.

Strategic Importance of Port Sudan : As Sudan’s principal seaport and a vital Red Sea node, Port Sudan serves as a logistical and administrative center for both state operations and international humanitarian assistance. Its infrastructure is also essential for oil exports and regional trade. Any sustained attack on the port would severely undermine Sudan’s economic viability and further threaten maritime stability along one of the world’s most crucial shipping corridors.

Political Utility of the Accusation : The Sudanese government’s public attribution serves to reframe the war as one of external aggression rather than internal collapse. This helps the SAF deflect responsibility for humanitarian failings and battlefield vulnerabilities. It also delegitimizes the RSF as a foreign-sponsored entity.

Diplomatic Leverage and Realignment : By accusing the UAE, Sudan may be signaling a willingness to accept additional support in advancing its war effort, or suggesting that it has reassessed its prospects more pessimistically. As such, the accusation could be a calculated move to rally backing from patron states opposed to Emirati regional ambitions (e.g., Iran, Turkey, or Saudi Arabia).

Credibility and Risk of Misinformation : The Sudanese assertion that MQ-9-class drones were used lacks plausibility. These American systems are subject to strict export controls and have not been officially transferred to the UAE in armed form. The more likely explanation is the use of Chinese-manufactured drones, such as the Wing Loong II, which are known to be part of the Emirati arsenal.

Exposure of Structural Military Weaknesses: The successful penetration of Port Sudan’s defenses reveals critical gaps in the SAF’s air defense and intelligence capabilities. Publicly blaming a foreign power helps the SAF justify military failings. It also generates public support for countermeasures or retaliatory policies.

In conclusion, the Sudanese accusation against the UAE, regardless of its veracity, signals an effort to advance the internationalization of a domestic conflict and reshape the regional balance of power. This development carries consequences for humanitarian operations, regional diplomacy, and the evolving geopolitical order in the Red Sea corridor.

Donate