India’s Energy Dependence Drives Reluctance to Cut Russian Oil

India’s energy dependence is the product of long-term structural realities. With a population exceeding 1.4 billion and a rapidly expanding economy, India’s domestic oil production cannot meet even a fraction of national demand. Over 80% of crude oil must be imported, meaning any disruption in supply chains or surge in prices translates quickly into higher transportation costs, manufacturing expenses, and consumer inflation. This vulnerability is amplified by political sensitivities: fuel price increases have historically triggered public unrest and placed political pressure on ruling governments.

The war in Ukraine and subsequent Western sanctions on Russian energy reshaped oil markets. Russia, facing restricted access to Western buyers, offered discounts to willing buyers. For India, which sourced only about 1% of its oil from Russia before 2022, this was an opportunity to secure a large portion of its imports at below-market rates. By 2024, Russia was supplying roughly 40% of India’s crude imports. This shift lowered India’s import bill by billions of dollars annually, provided a hedge against Middle Eastern supply volatility, and helped stabilize domestic prices.

The core dynamic is that India’s energy policy is dictated less by political alignment than by the economic imperative to secure affordable, reliable supply. This reliance on Russian crude has thus become a hard structural limit on how far India can adjust its foreign policy under U.S. pressure without incurring significant domestic costs.

U.S. Tariff Hikes Target India to Enforce Policy on Russia

On August 6, 2025, Washington raised tariffs on targeted Indian goods by 25 percentage points, doubling the overall rates to 50% if they take effect on August 27. Crucially, the move was explicitly tied to India’s continued purchases of Russian oil. The message was direct: compliance with U.S. geopolitical objectives will determine the level of economic access India enjoys in the American market.

The decision is notable for its selectivity. Other major importers of Russian crude, including China, were spared similar penalties. This signals that the U.S. choice of target was shaped by a combination of strategic calculation and political feasibility. India’s heavy reliance on U.S. export markets makes it more vulnerable to tariff pressure than other large economies, and its status as a security partner allows Washington to test the limits of that partnership without immediate strategic rupture.

Historically, Washington has tolerated India’s close ties to Moscow, viewing them as a legacy of Cold War alignment and as necessary for India’s defense needs. This tolerance was part of a broader strategy to draw India closer, serving as a counterweight to China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific. The new tariffs indicate a shift in priority: short-term pressure on Moscow now outweighs the long-term objective of building a friction-free U.S.-India strategic relationship.

India Maintains Strategic Autonomy Between Moscow and Washington

India’s foreign policy rests on a principle of strategic autonomy, a posture refined over decades to avoid overdependence on any single power. This approach emerged from Cold War-era non-alignment, when India sought to engage with both the U.S.-led West and the Soviet bloc without binding itself to either. The logic persists today: by keeping ties with multiple great powers, India maximizes options and reduces vulnerability to coercion.

With Washington, India shares a security agenda focused on countering Chinese expansion in the Indo-Pacific. Participation in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) and joint military exercises reinforce this alignment. Defense trade with the U.S. has grown substantially, enabling technology transfers and interoperability between the two militaries.

With Moscow, India maintains a long-standing defense supply relationship. Despite a gradual decline in dependency, Russian arms still account for over a third of India’s imports, particularly in categories where alternatives are costlier or less proven. Russia’s willingness to offer favorable payment terms and relatively fast delivery timelines gives it a continued edge. The energy relationship now deepens this interdependence.

This dual alignment allows India to extract strategic and material benefits from both partners. The cost is diplomatic friction, as seen in U.S. criticism over Russian oil imports, but the benefit is freedom of maneuver in a multipolar system.

Trade Talks Serve as India’s Shield Against U.S. Economic Pressure

India’s export economy is anchored in sectors with strong demand in the United States: pharmaceuticals, gems and jewelry, textiles, and engineering goods. In 2024, India ran a $46 billion trade surplus with the U.S., making the American market its single most lucrative destination. This exposure, however, also creates vulnerability: tariff hikes can quickly undercut the competitiveness of Indian exports against rivals in Vietnam or Mexico, where trade agreements offer better market access.

In response to U.S. tariff escalation, New Delhi has engaged in rapid-fire negotiations to blunt the impact. Recognizing the domestic political risks of opening protected sectors like agriculture, India has instead offered concessions in less sensitive areas, pledging to increase purchases of U.S. energy, lower tariffs on select luxury imports, and repeal its digital services tax on American firms. These measures aim to create enough goodwill to secure tariff relief without triggering backlash from politically powerful domestic constituencies, particularly farmers.

The time frame is tight: the new tariffs are scheduled to take effect within weeks. The delayed implementation suggests that Washington is leaving room for a negotiated compromise, but the core economic pressure remains. India’s strategy is therefore to use negotiations as a short-term shield, buying time to either reach a deal or prepare longer-term countermeasures.

India Weighs Russian Oil Savings Against the Cost of U.S. Tariffs

At the heart of India’s dilemma lies a straightforward economic equation: the value of discounted Russian crude versus the losses from U.S. tariffs. Each barrel of Russian oil purchased at a $5 discount saves India hundreds of millions monthly in aggregate import costs. Multiplied across an annual import volume of roughly 1.75 million barrels per day, the savings approach $11 billion.

Tariffs, however, threaten a different revenue stream: exports to the United States worth $86 billion annually. If demand for Indian goods falls under the weight of higher duties, the resulting losses could