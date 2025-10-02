This is a PAID post.

The reimposition of United Nations sanctions on Iran offers a stark demonstration of how politics actually operates, showing that power, not law or fairness, determines outcomes. International agreements, such as the 2015 nuclear deal, may appear to rest on mutual trust and legal commitments, but in practice they endure only when backed by strong states with both the capacity and the will to enforce them.

When the United States withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, the balance that had sustained the agreement collapsed. The deal had always depended on U.S. participation, both because Washington wielded the greatest economic leverage and because Europe’s ability to enforce or relax sanctions was inseparable from its reliance on American financial and security architecture.

Once the U.S. withdrew, Europe’s ability to keep the deal alive was limited. Although France, Germany, and the United Kingdom initially resisted following Washington’s lead, they were structurally bound to align with American policy over time.

Their eventual decision to invoke the JCPOA’s “snapback” mechanism, restoring U.N. sanctions, was not simply a matter of choice. It was the outcome of their deep dependence on U.S. power, which left them little room to chart a different path.

Russia and China voiced opposition and tried to delay the sanctions, but they had little ability to alter the outcome.

The United Nations vote made clear that the formal procedures of international law are not neutral safeguards but expressions of power: the strongest states write the rules, enforce them selectively, and ensure that weaker states remain bound by obligations even when others disregard them.

For Iran, the nuclear program represents both a shield against existential threats and a bargaining tool to manage its economic isolation. From a security standpoint, the reasoning is straightforward.

Iran is facing attempted encirclement by U.S. military forces, threatened by Israel—widely believed to possess nuclear weapons—and opposed by Gulf Arab states equipped with advanced Western weaponry.

Under such circumstances, Tehran has strong incentives to view nuclear capability as the ultimate guarantee of survival. A nuclear deterrent, or even the credible prospect of one, would raise the potential costs of any military attack to a level that adversaries might hesitate to risk.

Yet the nuclear program also plays an economic role.