What Happened

On September 16, 2025, Israel launched a large-scale ground assault on Gaza City, marking the most critical and intense phase of its long-running campaign against Hamas.

This assault follows nearly two years of continuous conflict that began after the October 2023 Hamas-led attack on southern Israel, which killed around 1,200 people and resulted in many being taken hostage.

In preparation for this latest stage, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) carried out months of bombardments and smaller incursions designed to weaken Hamas positions and pave the way for a full invasion.

The operation, known as “Operation Gideon’s Chariots II,” is one of the largest in Israel’s recent history.

It involves tens of thousands of active-duty soldiers supported by more than 60,000 reservists who have been mobilized specifically for this effort.

These forces are using a combined approach that integrates air power, artillery, armored vehicles, and infantry units.

Their goal is to dismantle Hamas’s entrenched military and political presence in Gaza City, which serves as the group’s central base of power.

Defense Minister Israel Katz summarized the scale of the offensive by declaring “Gaza is burning,” referring to the intensity of fighting and bombardment.

The IDF’s advance has been systematic and heavily destructive.

Whole neighborhoods such as Zeitoun, Sabra, and Shuja’iyya have been targeted by artillery and airstrikes before ground troops enter to clear Hamas fighters.

The Israeli strategy includes surrounding Gaza City to cut off supplies and reinforcements, demolishing buildings suspected of harboring militants, and attempting to isolate Hamas fighters from one another.

At the same time, Hamas has been using tunnels, dense urban cover, and guerrilla-style tactics—such as ambushes and improvised explosive devices—to slow Israeli advances and inflict casualties.

The operation has caused massive civilian displacement.

Israel issued evacuation orders instructing hundreds of thousands of residents to leave Gaza City for southern areas, citing a need to clear the battlefield and reduce noncombatant casualties.

However, not all civilians have been able to leave, and many remain in place amid heavy bombardment and urban fighting.

Those who have fled face overcrowding and shortages of food, water, and medical care in southern Gaza.

Gaza health officials report dozens of deaths in the first days of the assault, while the physical destruction includes collapsed homes, damaged hospitals, and devastated infrastructure.

Israeli estimates suggest that several thousand Hamas fighters remain in Gaza City, entrenched within both above-ground neighborhoods and underground tunnel networks.

The situation is further complicated by the presence of Israeli hostages believed to be held inside the city.

Their location and use as shields by Hamas restrict the IDF’s options, since striking these areas too heavily risks endangering hostages, while failing to act could allow Hamas to maintain leverage.

The Israeli government has acknowledged that the campaign is likely to be long and costly, potentially lasting for months.

Nevertheless, Israeli leaders argue that it is essential for both defeating Hamas militarily and ensuring the release of hostages.

They emphasize that the operation is not optional but necessary to protect Israel’s security.

The international response has been highly critical.

A United Nations Commission of Inquiry recently accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, a charge that Israel strongly rejects.

The United States has provided cautious backing for Israel’s security goals, but many European and Middle Eastern governments have condemned the offensive and raised alarms about its humanitarian consequences.

Despite these warnings and rising international pressure, Israel continues to advance deeper into Gaza City, determined to pursue its stated objectives.

Why It Matters

The assault on Gaza City is a pivotal moment in Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas.

Gaza City is not just the largest population center in the territory—it is also the political, administrative, and military stronghold of Hamas.

By targeting this city, Israel aims to cripple Hamas’s ability to organize, govern, and conduct attacks, thereby reshaping the balance of power within Gaza.

Controlling Gaza City would represent a direct blow to Hamas’s authority and could fundamentally alter the political and territorial landscape of the conflict.

The offensive is driven by several intertwined strategic goals.

First, it is intended to destroy Hamas’s ability to wage war, particularly by eliminating its fighters, dismantling its tunnels, and demolishing its command and logistics networks.

Second, it is meant to restore Israel’s deterrence power. The October 2023 attack revealed vulnerabilities in Israel’s defenses and damaged its reputation for invulnerability, both at home and across the region. Israel now seeks to prove, through overwhelming force, that any similar assault in the future will provoke a devastating response.

Third, the campaign is linked to the fate of Israeli hostages. By pressing Hamas militarily, Israel hopes to force concessions, enable rescues, or otherwise create conditions that result in the release of captives.

Beyond Gaza, the campaign carries major regional implications.

Israel’s rivals—including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Iran—are closely watching its actions.

A decisive victory in Gaza would not only reduce the direct threat from Hamas but also send a clear warning to other adversaries that Israel is willing to undertake prolonged and destructive operations if its security is endangered.

The assault thus serves both immediate battlefield objectives and a broader demonstration of power meant to deter further challenges.

Israel enters this phase of the conflict with clear advantages:

A large mobilized force, advanced surveillance and targeting systems, overwhelming firepower, and control of access points into and around Gaza City.

Its military is highly experienced in urban warfare, having fought in Gaza multiple times before.

These strengths allow Israel to operate systematically in terrain that heavily favors defenders.

Yet the risks and difficulties are substantial. Urban warfare is notoriously slow, costly, and dangerous for conventional armies.

Gaza City’s narrow streets, dense civilian presence, and extensive underground tunnels give Hamas significant opportunities to resist.

Nearly two years of conflict have strained Israeli forces, with fatigue and declining morale among both active-duty soldiers and reservists.

The presence of hostages complicates operations, restricting the use of maximum firepower in some areas.

Meanwhile, international criticism is mounting, and although it has not yet translated into decisive restrictions, prolonged global condemnation could strain Israel’s diplomatic and political standing.

The humanitarian disaster in Gaza adds to these constraints.

The forced evacuation of hundreds of thousands of civilians has overwhelmed southern Gaza, creating a severe crisis in food, shelter, and medical care.

Civilian casualties and widespread destruction increase global pressure on Israel, even if they do not directly alter its strategic calculus.

Israel frames these outcomes as unavoidable byproducts of war in such a densely populated area and continues to prioritize battlefield effectiveness over the mitigation of suffering.

Despite the challenges, Israel sees opportunities in this campaign.

Capturing Gaza City could weaken Hamas so severely that it loses both military strength and political legitimacy.

This would give Israel greater influence over what follows in Gaza, whether through the emergence of new leadership, continued fragmentation, or even direct Israeli control of certain areas.

A decisive victory would also boost domestic political support for the Israeli government, which faces public pressure to ensure that the trauma of October 2023 is not repeated.

On the international stage, success could strengthen Israel’s bargaining power in negotiations, as battlefield outcomes often set the terms for diplomacy.

The uncertainty lies in what comes after.

Even if Hamas is defeated militarily, the question of Gaza’s governance and stability remains unresolved.

The destruction of Gaza City could create a power vacuum, leading to instability and fragmentation that may or may not serve Israel’s long-term interests.

Yet from Israel’s perspective, this risk is preferable to the alternative of allowing Hamas to survive as a coherent military and political force.

In essence, the battle for Gaza City is about more than tactical gains. It is a struggle over security, deterrence, and control of space.