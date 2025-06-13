Geopolitics Alert cuts through the fog of fast-moving global developments with timely, actionable analysis. Delivered only when urgency demands, it complements Geopolitics Daily by providing rapid insight into events that can’t wait.

What Happened

On the morning of 13 June 2025, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, an extensive and highly coordinated military assault on Iranian territory, marking a significant and unprecedented escalation in the long-standing Israeli-Iranian conflict. The operation involved precision airstrikes and missile attacks targeting a broad spectrum of Iranian military and nuclear facilities, including some of the country’s most sensitive infrastructure.

Key targets included Iran’s nuclear enrichment sites in Natanz, Khondab, and Khorramabad, as well as missile production facilities, military command centers, and other strategic military assets, such as air-defense systems and communications hubs.

The attacks, which reportedly involved around 200 Israeli aircraft and 330 munitions, also resulted in the deaths of several high-ranking figures in Iran’s military and nuclear establishment, including General Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and General Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of staff of Iran's armed forces.

The scale and nature of this strike are starkly different from Israel’s previous operations, which often relied on covert operations, sabotage, or targeted killings. This time, Israel opted for a direct, large-scale military assault, signaling a shift in its approach to dealing with Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

In the aftermath of the attack, Iran swiftly vowed retaliation, with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the IRGC both pledging severe and decisive responses, including missile strikes and possible proxy operations.

The U.S. distanced itself from the operation, publicly claiming no direct involvement, though intelligence reports indicate that Washington was aware of Israel's plans in advance.

Why It Matters

Israel's Strategic Calculus and Regional Security Dynamics Israel's decision to launch such a comprehensive military strike against Iran is deeply rooted in its strategic priorities and its view of Iran as a direct existential threat. For Israel, the prospect of Iran acquiring nuclear weapons represents a red line that it has repeatedly stated it will not allow Iran to cross. Israel has long maintained that a nuclear-capable Iran would fundamentally alter the balance of power in the Middle East, posing a direct threat to Israeli survival. The targeting of critical nuclear infrastructure, particularly in Natanz, which houses one of Iran’s largest and most advanced uranium enrichment facilities, underscores Israel's clear intent to delay or prevent Iran’s potential development of nuclear weapons. In addition to disrupting Iran’s nuclear progress, Israel’s strikes also aimed to decapitate Iran’s military leadership, a tactic Israel has used effectively in previous conflicts against Hezbollah and Hamas. By targeting high-ranking IRGC commanders and key nuclear scientists, Israel sought to sow confusion and disorganization within Iran’s military command structure, thereby reducing its ability to respond cohesively. The broader strategic calculus behind Israel’s actions reflects the belief that a window of opportunity existed due to Iran’s perceived diplomatic isolation and military distraction. In the wake of the Gaza conflict, Iran is viewed as vulnerable, with its military resources stretched thin due to commitments in Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen. This vulnerability provided Israel with a strategic rationale for taking preemptive military action, especially as Iran's nuclear program appeared to be advancing at a faster pace than anticipated. The Risk of Regional Escalation and Proxy Warfare Israel's strikes are likely to trigger a series of retaliatory actions, many of which could be carried out by Iran's regional proxies, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, Shiite militias in Iraq and Syria, and potentially the Houthi rebels in Yemen. These groups, which have received varying degrees of support from Tehran, could engage in missile attacks against Israeli military installations, as well as cyberattacks targeting Israeli infrastructure. Moreover, Iran’s direct military retaliation is a distinct possibility. Given the scale of the Israeli attack and the high-profile nature of the casualties, particularly the deaths of senior Iranian military leaders, Tehran is unlikely to respond with restraint. The most immediate form of retaliation could involve missile strikes on Israeli targets, potentially including civilian infrastructure, such as Ben Gurion Airport, or military assets in the region. The regional security environment is likely to deteriorate further as a result of the attack. The Israel-Iran conflict could spill over into neighboring countries, heightening the risk of a broader war. In particular, Hezbollah, which has been closely aligned with Iran, may engage in direct military action against Israel, further destabilizing the Levant. Additionally, the risk of conflict in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz, crucial maritime chokepoints for global oil shipping, remains elevated. Any significant military escalation in these areas could have severe consequences for international trade, particularly the flow of oil and energy resources, which could lead to higher global prices and supply chain disruptions. Impact on U.S.-Iran Nuclear Negotiations and Diplomatic Fallout One of the immediate consequences of Israel’s attack is the collapse of any imminent prospects for a breakthrough in the U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations. Prior to the strike, the U.S. had been attempting to engage Iran in talks aimed at limiting its nuclear ambitions and potentially rejoining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). However, Israel’s unilateral military action has undermined the momentum for these talks. Iran, already suspicious of U.S. intentions following the U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA under President Donald Trump, is now likely to harden its stance and abandon any remaining hopes of reaching a diplomatic settlement. Iranian hardliners, who have long opposed engagement with the West, are likely to use the Israeli attack as further evidence that negotiation with the U.S. is futile. The U.S. response to the attack has further complicated the diplomatic landscape. While the U.S. administration publicly distanced itself from Israel’s actions, it also reiterated its commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. This leaves open the possibility that the U.S. may tacitly support Israeli actions, which could deepen the rift with Iran and reinforce the perception that the U.S. is, at best, an enabler of Israeli military aggression. In the short term, the diplomatic space for negotiations has narrowed, and Iran is likely to intensify its nuclear program in response, particularly in the wake of the substantial damage inflicted on its nuclear infrastructure. This could lead to further nuclear proliferation in the region, with other Middle Eastern states potentially pursuing their own nuclear capabilities as a countermeasure to Iran’s perceived threats. Regional Shifts and the Dynamics of Proxy Conflicts Israel’s action is part of a broader strategic shift in the Middle East, as the balance of power between regional states continues to evolve. The direct military confrontation between Israel and Iran has the potential to reconfigure the entire security architecture of the region. Israel, which has long enjoyed a technological and military edge over its neighbors, is now using its superior airpower and intelligence capabilities to assert its dominance. This not only sends a clear message to Iran but also to other regional actors who may be considering similar nuclear ambitions. The attack serves as a stark warning to other nations in the region that Israel is prepared to take decisive military action to protect its interests and ensure regional stability according to its own security priorities. The conflict is also likely to strengthen the role of Iranian-backed proxies in regional conflicts. Iran’s allies, including Hezbollah and Shiite militias, may increasingly become active participants in direct confrontations with Israel. These proxies could engage in asymmetrical warfare, utilizing tactics such as missile strikes, drone attacks, and cyber warfare to destabilize Israeli interests. In the longer term, this may encourage further militarization across the Middle East, with more states seeking to build up their own missile programs and other forms of unconventional warfare capabilities. Nuclear Proliferation and Long-Term Security Challenges The Israeli strikes have disrupted Iran's nuclear program in the short term, but they have also likely strengthened Iran's resolve to pursue nuclear weapons. The attack may drive Iran to accelerate its nuclear activities in an effort to rapidly achieve a nuclear weapons capability before Israel or the U.S. can strike again. Iran’s nuclear ambitions are unlikely to be extinguished by this military action; rather, it may galvanize hardliners within Iran’s government to double down on nuclear development in defiance of external pressures. Furthermore, Israel’s action could have broader consequences for nuclear non-proliferation efforts in the region. The attack on Iran's nuclear facilities may prompt other Middle Eastern states, such as Saudi Arabia, to reconsider their own nuclear policies. A regional arms race could be set in motion, with several countries seeking to develop their own nuclear capabilities as a means of deterrence against both Iran and Israel. This shift could further destabilize an already volatile region and set the stage for a future where nuclear weapons become a key component of the security dynamics in the Middle East.

In sum, Israel’s Operation Rising Lion represents a calculated effort to eliminate Iran's nuclear capabilities and weaken its military leadership, while also altering the strategic calculus in the Middle East.

This aggressive stance carries significant risks, including the likelihood of intense retaliatory actions from Iran, the potential for broader regional conflict, and the collapse of any remaining diplomatic avenues for resolving the nuclear impasse with Tehran.

