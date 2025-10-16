If you’ve been following my writing, you know I try to bring clarity to fast-moving events and ground them in a realist perspective. It takes time and focus to sort through the noise and get to the core of what really matters.

The current ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is not the end of a war but a pause within one. It stops the fighting but does not resolve the conflict that produced it. Instead, it gives both sides time to recover, reorganize, and plan their next moves.

Behind the diplomatic gestures and public statements of restraint lies a set of cold calculations.

For Israel, halting the war in Gaza is a way to rest its military, to redirect resources to other potential fronts, and to manage international pressure.

For Hamas, the ceasefire is a way to survive—to hold onto political relevance, rebuild its networks, and prove it can still resist.

In this sense, the ceasefire is not peace; it is a strategic pause in a long struggle where neither side believes the conflict can truly end, only change shape.

Israel’s decision to agree to the ceasefire comes from a practical understanding of its limits. Sustaining a large-scale campaign in Gaza drains resources, strains international alliances, and increases diplomatic costs.

By stopping for now, Israel can conserve energy, repair its forces, and refocus attention on other threats it considers more important, particularly Iran and Hezbollah.

This is part of a broader military philosophy that values flexibility: Israel avoids being trapped in one prolonged fight so that it can respond rapidly to new dangers elsewhere.

The ceasefire, then, is not a concession but a method of control—a way to dictate the rhythm of conflict, deciding when and where to act next.

At the same time, Israel benefits politically from appearing to comply with American diplomacy. The United States remains its essential partner, providing military aid, intelligence, and diplomatic protection.

Washington pushed for the ceasefire not because it believed in reconciliation, but because it feared the war’s expansion. Continued fighting risked drawing in Iran or destabilizing Egypt and Jordan, both of which are crucial to U.S. regional strategy.

For American policymakers, the ceasefire helps restore a manageable balance: Israel stays secure, Arab allies avoid collapse, and oil flows remain undisturbed. This is what global powers often do—they seek not justice or harmony, but stability within which their broader interests can continue to function.

The United States’ influence ensures that Israel can fight fiercely but must occasionally pause when its actions threaten to destabilize the system that keeps it supported.

The so-called Gaza peace plan reflects this logic of control. It proposes that a Palestinian police force, trained by Egypt and Jordan, manage Gaza’s internal security under indirect Israeli oversight.

On paper, this seems like progress—a step toward local governance. In practice, it is a system of containment.

Israel avoids the burden and criticism of direct occupation, while neighboring states carry the responsibility of keeping order in a region still effectively under Israeli control.

Egypt and Jordan participate not out of solidarity but out of self-interest. Egypt wants to prevent the mass movement of displaced Gazans into Sinai, which could threaten its internal stability. Jordan wants to avoid another refugee crisis that could upset its fragile demographic balance.

Both countries depend heavily on U.S. and Western aid; their cooperation is secured not through conviction but through necessity.

The arrangement creates an illusion of autonomy for Gaza, but real authority remains external, fragmented among regional powers whose priorities differ and whose commitment will fade once costs rise.

Such systems, built on dependency rather than legitimacy, can manage unrest but cannot build peace.

Israel’s broader regional posture follows a pattern of preemption and pressure. It seeks to act before threats materialize, striking across multiple fronts—Syria, Lebanon, Iran, and sometimes beyond—to prevent any single adversary from growing strong enough to challenge it.

The goal is not conquest but disruption: keeping opponents weak, divided, and uncertain. This approach gives Israel freedom of action, but it also creates new problems.

Constant use of force alienates neighbors and erodes the diplomatic tolerance it once enjoyed. Egypt’s redeployment of troops in Sinai, Jordan’s rising unease, and the cooling of relations with Gulf states all reflect the costs of a strategy that prizes military dominance over political acceptance.

Israel’s security has been maintained, but at the price of growing isolation. The paradox of its strength is that every assertion of control increases its reliance on force to sustain that control.

The long confrontation with Iran shows this dynamic in its purest form. When Israel and Iran fought directly, Tel Aviv and Washington succeeded in destroying parts of Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure, but they failed to end Iran’s program.

Tehran adapted, rebuilding and dispersing its capabilities more widely than before. This convinced Israeli planners that security can never be guaranteed by deterrence alone; it must be maintained through constant interference.

Israel now lives by a doctrine of continuous preemption—attacking early, often, and unpredictably to prevent threats from maturing.

The ceasefire in Gaza makes this easier. With troops and aircraft freed from the southern front, Israel can refocus its attention and resources on Iran’s networks.

Yet this approach ensures that the conflict with Iran can never truly end. Each Israeli strike justifies Iran’s response, and each Iranian recovery justifies the next Israeli attack. The two powers are locked in a cycle where both believe survival depends on staying in motion.

Israel applies similar reasoning in Lebanon. Its airstrikes there—often aimed at infrastructure rather than armed groups directly—are designed to make reconstruction impossible, keeping Hezbollah weak by keeping southern Lebanon poor and unstable.

The logic is straightforward: an economy that cannot recover cannot support renewed resistance. But this strategy also deepens Lebanon’s political paralysis and strengthens Hezbollah’s narrative of defiance.

Deprivation, intended to deter, instead sustains the conflict by making alternatives to Hezbollah less viable.

Israel thus finds itself in a pattern of self-perpetuating confrontation: to secure its border, it must maintain Lebanon’s weakness; yet Lebanon’s weakness ensures that threats will continue to emerge from its territory.

The same pattern now extends south and east. The Houthi movement in Yemen, backed by Iran, has used drones and missiles to threaten Israel from afar. In response, Israel has expanded its military reach, striking targets across the Red Sea region and signaling that no opponent is too distant to hit.

This shows Israel’s strategic philosophy in full: deterrence through presence, the projection of force across every possible theater.

Yet the wider the perimeter of engagement, the greater the exposure. The state’s security becomes dependent on a vast web of surveillance, technology, and constant readiness.

Israel’s power now lies less in its borders than in its capacity to act everywhere at once—an empire of vigilance rather than territory.

Egypt’s role in this regional system demonstrates how middle powers survive within it. Cairo’s main concern is domestic stability, not ideology.

The Egyptian government cannot risk instability in Sinai or mass displacement from Gaza, both of which could undermine its already fragile economic and political situation.

By mediating between Israel and Hamas and helping manage the ceasefire, Egypt maintains its importance to Washington and secures continued financial support.

But this dependence also limits its independence. Egypt’s influence comes not from strength but from necessity—it is useful to others precisely because of its vulnerabilities.

Jordan operates under similar conditions, balancing between cooperation and anxiety.

Both states absorb the pressure of regional conflict without the power to reshape it.

The Gulf monarchies—Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in particular—navigate this system with careful opportunism. Their main goal is regime security: avoiding domestic instability while maintaining favorable ties with great powers.

Normalization with Israel offers them advanced technology and U.S. backing against Iran, but public opinion limits how far they can go.

When Israeli actions in Gaza become too brutal or politically costly, they suspend talks; when tensions ease, they reopen them.

Their diplomacy is deliberately reversible. It is a form of survival through flexibility: never committing so deeply to one side that they cannot pivot when the balance of power shifts.

In this way, they preserve influence without exposure, extracting benefits while avoiding the burdens of open alliance.

Inside Israel, domestic politics and foreign strategy reinforce each other. The rise of nationalist and religious factions has turned expansion into an enduring policy, not a temporary response.

Settlement in the West Bank, partial control of Gaza, and the fragmentation of Palestinian territory are all means of creating permanent facts on the ground—territorial and demographic arrangements that cannot be undone through negotiation.

This strategy also ensures Israel’s continuing strategic value to the West. By remaining indispensable to managing regional disorder, Israel secures support that might waver in times of peace.

Instability, paradoxically, strengthens its position: it demonstrates that Israel remains the one actor capable of imposing order, even if that order is built on tension. Peace would reduce its strategic leverage; controlled crisis preserves it.

The Middle East that emerges from this network of calculations is not chaotic by accident but by design. Its instability is managed, not eliminated.

Israel projects force to prevent the rise of a rival coalition.

Egypt, Jordan, and the Gulf states serve as buffers, containing unrest and preserving Western interests.

Iran and its allies provide the necessary opposition that justifies continued militarization.

The United States stands above the system as its ultimate arbiter, ensuring that no single regional power overturns the existing order.

Within this arrangement, the ceasefire functions as a safety valve: it reduces immediate violence but keeps the underlying structures of rivalry intact.

Every pause in conflict is a moment of recalibration, not resolution. Violence, once restrained, is never abandoned—only reorganized.

From this perspective, peace in the region is not an achievable condition but a managed interval. Stability exists only as long as the main actors believe renewed fighting would bring higher costs than restraint.

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas embodies this principle perfectly. It is held together by exhaustion, calculation, and fear, not by trust or reconciliation.

Each side uses the quiet to prepare for what comes next. Israel rebuilds its strength and shifts its focus; Hamas restores its networks and political legitimacy. Egypt and Jordan secure their borders; the Gulf monarchies test the limits of renewed engagement.

The United States manages all of this from above, adjusting pressure to keep the system in balance.

The calm is real, but it is conditional—sustained only by mutual recognition that open conflict, for the moment, serves no one’s immediate interests.

The region’s politics therefore operate like a machine powered by tension. Violence never disappears; it circulates. When one front falls silent, another stirs.