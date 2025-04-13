📑 Table of Contents

Since the October 2023 attacks and the breakdown of ceasefire agreements in March 2025, Israel has decisively shifted toward a long-term strategy centered on military occupation and population displacement in the Gaza Strip. This approach is driven by a combination of national security concerns, ideological and demographic goals, and a shifting international landscape—especially following Donald Trump’s return to the U.S. presidency. The plan represents a major pivot in Israeli-Palestinian dynamics, with far-reaching consequences for regional stability and human rights. However, it also faces considerable hurdles, including domestic unrest, economic strain, international scrutiny, and uncertainty surrounding the 2026 Israeli elections.

Israel’s Military Strategy in Gaza

Since the collapse of the ceasefire, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have expanded their operational footprint to control over 50% of Gaza. This includes strategic positions near the southern border with Egypt, central Gaza, and areas around the Israeli-Gaza frontier. A central part of this strategy involves constructing buffer zones such as the Morag Corridor, which cuts into southern Gaza and separates the cities of Rafah and Khan Younis. Similarly, the Philadelphi Corridor is designed to prevent Hamas from smuggling weapons across the border with Egypt.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has indicated that these operations are not temporary—they are intended to be part of a sustained military presence aimed at neutralizing Hamas. The creation of entrenched IDF positions and logistical bases signals preparation for long-term occupation, despite past policies that resisted re-engagement in Gaza following Israel's withdrawal in 2005.

Critics argue that this military expansion points toward de facto annexation under the guise of security.

Gaza Population Displacement

Alongside military operations, Israel is pursuing a policy of depopulating Gaza, which it frames as “voluntary” relocation. However, widespread destruction of homes, restrictions on aid, and devastated infrastructure make it nearly impossible for many Palestinians to remain. These conditions have led many rights groups to classify the policy as coercive displacement, or even ethnic cleansing.

Key Israeli officials, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have openly promoted the idea of reducing Gaza’s population—suggesting a 50% reduction within two years. Although large-scale forced emigration has not yet occurred, smaller and more discreet relocations are already underway, involving movement to Europe and select third countries.

Still, the strategy faces major setbacks. Arab countries have declined to accept Gazan refugees due to a complex mix of political, security, and economic factors. Meanwhile, Western nations have adopted increasingly restrictive migration policies in response to shifting political, economic, and social pressures, leaving few viable alternatives for resettlement.

As of now, the number of Palestinians who have left Gaza is estimated at around 100,000. Although this represents a significant displacement, it remains relatively small compared to Gaza’s pre-conflict population of approximately 2.2 million. As such, it is still far from the scale required to meaningfully alter the region’s demographic landscape.

Israel’s Endgame in Gaza

Israel’s broader goal is to eliminate Hamas as both a governing authority and a militant organization. This includes dismantling its command structure, destroying its tunnel network, and blocking its ability to rearm or reestablish control. Military actions have targeted Hamas’s operational infrastructure, including underground bunkers and weapons caches, though Israeli intelligence estimates that the group still retains around 20,000 active fighters—more than half of its prewar strength.

Beyond its military aims, Israel hopes to establish a new civilian administration in Gaza, possibly composed of international actors or local leaders unaffiliated with Hamas. This model can be compared to the post–World War II occupations of Germany and Japan, where the goal was to completely overhaul their political systems and rebuild their societies under foreign supervision. Redrawing the map of Gaza through security corridors and buffer zones is part of this plan, intended to make the area less governable by hostile forces and easier to monitor militarily.

Trump’s Support for Israel’s Gaza Campaign