Geopolitics Daily provides clear, contextual analysis of emerging geopolitical developments around the world. Designed to distill the complexity of global events into a concise and accessible format, it is delivered to subscribers' inboxes every business day.

Netanyahu’s Pledge to Take Over Gaza and Expanded IDF Operations

What Happened

Against the backdrop of Israel’s prolonged conflict with Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that Israel will “take control of the entire territory of the Gaza Strip.” This statement marks a significant shift from previous Israeli military strategies, which had largely focused on short-term incursions and containment rather than sustained territorial control. Netanyahu’s declaration coincides with a dramatic escalation in Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) operations under the codename Operation Gideon’s Chariots, now the most extensive Israeli ground campaign in Gaza since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israeli soil.

The IDF has deployed five full divisions into northern and southern Gaza. The stated aims are to dismantle Hamas’s military and governing structures, secure the release of Israeli hostages, and divide the enclave to establish more effective operational control. These ground operations are being supported by intensive airstrikes, with over 670 Hamas-affiliated targets hit, including tunnel systems, weapons storage facilities, and command centers.

Facing international criticism over worsening humanitarian conditions, Israel has resumed limited humanitarian aid deliveries, allowing food and basic supplies to enter Gaza. Netanyahu defended the policy as a tactical necessity to retain international support and sustain momentum against Hamas. The decision, made without a formal cabinet vote, has exposed divisions within the ruling coalition, particularly from far-right members who oppose any form of aid to Gaza.

The humanitarian impact has been severe: in the past week alone, at least 464 Palestinians have died as Israeli forces escalated their ground invasion, with thousands more injured or displaced. Civilians have been ordered to evacuate key areas such as Khan Younis and Rafah. Although Israel’s declared goal is long-term security through direct control, even military officials acknowledge that fully eliminating Hamas is a prolonged and uncertain endeavor.

Why It Matters

Netanyahu’s announcement signals a major recalibration of Israeli strategy toward indefinite military oversight of Gaza, with wide-ranging strategic and geopolitical consequences:

Strategic Overreach and Economic Strain : While rooted in classical realist logic, which seeks security by controlling territory, the campaign imposes immense financial and societal costs. War expenditures are estimated at $67 billion. These costs are compounded by a sharp economic downturn, including widespread labor shortages resulting from mass military mobilization. Such pressures challenge the long-term feasibility of continued occupation and may erode Israel’s strategic flexibility.

Psychological vs. Material Threats : Despite Hamas’s degraded military capabilities, including the loss of long-range rockets and centralized command, the scale of Israel’s campaign suggests a focus on symbolic threats. The trauma of the October 7 attacks continues to influence military decisions. This prioritizes deterrence and national psyche over a strictly objective threat assessment.

Domestic Political Pressures : Netanyahu’s approach appears shaped as much by domestic politics as by external threats. His reliance on far-right coalition partners, some of whom advocate permanent Israeli settlement in Gaza, limits his room to maneuver on ceasefire options or internationally endorsed postwar arrangements. This internal dynamic is steering policy toward maximalist goals.

Geopolitical Entrapment : Gaza’s dense urban terrain, coupled with its proximity to Israeli towns, creates a strategic imperative for Israeli action. At the same time, it traps the state in cycles of intervention. While the IDF can capture surface territory, Hamas continues to operate through an extensive tunnel network. This undermines the effectiveness of conventional territorial control.

Regional Fallout and Diplomatic Isolation: A long-term occupation risks provoking unified opposition among regional actors. Coordination between Iran, Hezbollah, and other adversaries may intensify. At the same time, Arab states that had normalized ties with Israel are now voicing stronger condemnation. These developments could threaten existing peace accords and complicate regional diplomacy.

Putin’s Peace Overture to Ukraine During Call With Trump

What Happened

On May 19, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with former U.S. President Donald Trump in a high-profile phone call. During the conversation, Putin expressed willingness to work with Ukraine on a peace “memorandum” that could lay the groundwork for a future settlement. This comes after more than three years of war, following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which has resulted in tens of thousands of casualties and extensive territorial occupation.

Trump subsequently announced that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to begin ceasefire negotiations. However, Russian military operations, including drone and artillery strikes, have continued. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he is open to negotiations, but only if they are based on an unconditional ceasefire. He also noted that Putin refuses to meet directly, instead delegating talks to lower-level representatives.

While the Trump administration has warned of additional sanctions on Russia if progress stalls, it has yet to impose new measures. Meanwhile, Russia continues to insist on key demands: formal recognition of its control over Crimea and parts of eastern Ukraine, guarantees of Ukrainian neutrality, and limits on future Western military assistance.

Why It Matters

Putin’s outreach should be viewed less as a breakthrough and more as a tactical move designed to improve Russia’s negotiating leverage and international standing:

Simultaneous Diplomacy and Military Pressure : By keeping military operations active while initiating talks, Russia maintains pressure on Ukraine and seeks to enter negotiations from a position of strength. This strategy also allows Moscow to appear diplomatically engaged, while making few concrete concessions.

Strategic Reframing : Putin’s language about “eliminating the causes” of the war reframes Russian military action as a defensive response to NATO expansion and Western interference. The call for “security guarantees” is designed to legitimize demands for Ukrainian neutrality and the exclusion of NATO infrastructure from Eastern Europe.

Undermining Ukrainian Sovereignty : Refusing direct talks with Zelenskyy is a deliberate tactic to diminish Ukraine’s role in its own future. By framing the conflict as a broader geopolitical standoff between Russia and the West, Putin aims to reduce Ukraine to a secondary player in the peace process.

Trump’s Balancing Act : Trump’s mediation appears driven by a desire to retain leverage and project strength without escalating U.S. involvement. By expressing frustration with both sides but avoiding new sanctions, he preserves negotiating flexibility and appeals to a domestic audience wary of foreign entanglements.

Ukraine’s Strategic Positioning : Zelenskyy’s conditional willingness to engage in talks reflects a calculated effort to rearm and regroup with Western backing, all while resisting coercive diplomacy. By participating under clear terms, Ukraine seeks to show good faith without validating Russian demands.

Military and Diplomatic Fatigue : Ukraine’s position is weakening. It faces troop shortages, ammunition deficits, and extensive infrastructure damage. These challenges reduce its leverage at the negotiating table, especially as Western political patience wears thin.

Diminishing Returns of Sanctions: Although existing sanctions have damaged the Russian economy, with GDP down 10 to 12 percent and personal income dropping by up to 25 percent, Russia has adapted through increased trade with countries like China and India. The effectiveness of additional sanctions is likely to be more symbolic than coercive at this stage.

In short, Putin’s peace overture is part of a broader strategy to reshape the narrative of the conflict, solidify gains on the battlefield, and divide Western consensus. Ukraine, meanwhile, is navigating a shrinking strategic window; it is trying to hold firm on sovereignty while managing external pressures and internal strain. The outcome of these dynamics will shape not only the future of Ukraine but also the balance of power in Europe.

