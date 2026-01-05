Horizon Geopolitics

Horizon Geopolitics

Exceptional breakdown of the contradiciton between Ukraine and Venezuela framing. The shift from rhetorical justification to naked resource control is what realy stands out here, like we're watching the mask fall off in real time. I remember 2003 Iraq debates where atleast there was effort to dress it up in WMD language. The Europe piece is crucial too, they're stuck defending a rules framework that the US just demonstrated means nothing when inconvenient.

