The events of the last forty-eight hours in Venezuela mark, in my view, a kind of hinge-moment in the post-Cold War order: not because the United States has overthrown a government in Latin America – it has done that before – but because this time the pretence has been dropped.

We have, on the one hand, a sitting president of a sovereign state, Nicolás Maduro, snatched in a nighttime raid by U.S. special forces and flown to New York to stand trial on narco-terrorism charges.

On the other hand, we have an American president who, far from invoking high-minded doctrines of collective security or self-defence, announces quite bluntly that the United States will “run” Venezuela for a period and intends to take charge of its oil industry with American companies.

Between those two facts lies the gulf between the old language of a “rules-based international order” and the rather starker reality of power politics.

A thin legal fig-leaf

Let us start with the legal architecture the United States is trying to erect around this operation.

Maduro’s prosecution is not a brand-new invention. The core indictment dates back to March 2020, when the U.S. Department of Justice accused him and other senior Venezuelan officials of running a “narco-terrorism” conspiracy with elements of the FARC, allegedly moving huge quantities of cocaine to the United States.

A superseding indictment, unsealed after the raid, broadens the cast of characters and includes his wife, Cilia Flores, as well as new allegations of links to groups such as Tren de Aragua.

On paper, this looks formidable: multiple counts of narco-terrorism conspiracy and weapons offences; references to air bridges, maritime routes, tonnes of cocaine, and billions in proceeds.

But when one looks more closely, several problems appear:

Much of the new narrative - especially the alleged coordination between Maduro’s government and Tren de Aragua - has been challenged even within the U.S. system itself. Intelligence assessments in 2025 reportedly found no hard evidence that Caracas was directing the gang as a political weapon, even as politicians embraced precisely that story to justify hardline immigration and security policies. The indictment thus functions as much as a vehicle for a domestic political narrative as a careful evidentiary brief. There is the question of sovereign immunity and jurisdiction. Whatever one thinks of Maduro, he was, until yesterday, the head of state of Venezuela, inaugurated for a third term in January 2025 after a deeply disputed election. The idea that the United States can simply abduct such a person by force and try him as if he were a gangster snatched in a sting operation sits very uneasily alongside the United States’ own repeated insistence on the sanctity of sovereignty.

And here the obvious historical parallel presents itself: Manuel Noriega.

In 1989, the United States invaded Panama, deposed Noriega, and flew him to Miami to stand trial on drug-trafficking charges. The operation was condemned by the UN General Assembly and the Organization of American States as a violation of international law. Yet, after a period of occupation, Panama was allowed a degree of political normalisation, and Noriega’s case receded into the background as a kind of awkward but isolated precedent.

With Maduro, that precedent has been revived, but in a more radical form.

Noriega ruled a small country whose strategic importance could be downplayed once the canal was secure. Venezuela, by contrast, sits on immense oil reserves and is tightly woven into global energy politics and Latin American diplomacy.

This time there is no real attempt to hide the strategic prize.

Operation Absolute Resolve: coup, collusion or collapse?

The operation itself was, tactically, an impressive feat of arms.

According to multiple accounts, “Operation Absolute Resolve” involved more than 150 aircraft supporting a Delta Force assault on Maduro’s compound near Caracas, followed by his transfer to the USS Iwo Jima and then to New York.

Casualties inside Venezuela were significant; figures range from at least forty to more than eighty killed. Two U.S. soldiers were reportedly wounded.

From Washington’s perspective, this was a clean, clinical strike: the enemy leader removed, no American fatalities, and a compelling image of Maduro in custody posted by President Trump on social media within hours (↓).

Yet certain features of the raid raise uncomfortable questions about what happened on the Venezuelan side.

Given the scale of the air operation, the helicopters’ proximity to the ground, and the very limited signs of Venezuelan air defence activity, it is hard to escape one of two conclusions:

The Venezuelan armed forces and security services were so disorganised, demoralised, and technically degraded that they simply failed to react to the largest hostile air operation over their territory in living memory. Or there was, at some level, collusion: orders given to stand down, security units quietly told not to resist, insiders providing detailed information on Maduro’s movements and safe houses. Some U.S. reports already hint that betrayal is strongly suspected (↓).

The speed with which the Venezuelan Supreme Court empowered Vice-President Delcy Rodríguez as acting president, and the absence of an immediate rival power centre, also suggest that some contingency planning had been done in advance for the “Maduro removed” scenario.

Rodríguez herself has adopted a carefully calibrated stance: insisting that Maduro remains the only legitimate president, railing against U.S. “kidnapping,” calling for national resistance, and yet at the same time maintaining the functioning of the state and signaling continuity of the existing political line.

So we have, inside Venezuela, a government decapitated but not overthrown; security forces shocked but still deployed; and an acting president rhetorically defiant but politically cautious.

Trump’s press conference: the mask slips

If previous American interventions were wrapped in the language of humanitarianism, President Trump’s response to Maduro’s capture has been notable for its bluntness.

In a press appearance in Florida and in subsequent comments, the president proclaimed the operation “flawless,” hailed the special forces who carried it out, and then moved rapidly to a broader point: that the United States would, for a time, “run” Venezuela “until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition,” including rebuilding Venezuela’s oil infrastructure “using U.S. companies.”

This is not language about democracy promotion or stabilisation under UN auspices. It is, quite explicitly, the language of control - of trusteeship, one might say, but without any mandate beyond American will.

Equally striking was whom Trump did not back. The long-favoured opposition figure María Corina Machado, courted in European capitals as the face of a democratic transition, was briskly dismissed as lacking support and unable to lead. Trump instead floated Delcy Rodríguez as a plausible interlocutor - on the apparent assumption that she would have no practical choice but to follow U.S. guidance.

At the legal level, Trump has been equally unbothered by niceties. He and his officials have gestured at drug trafficking and the outstanding indictment as justification. However, they have not seriously argued a case of self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter, nor have they sought retroactive cover from the Security Council. Legal scholars, including those usually sympathetic to U.S. policy, are already describing the raid as a grave breach of the prohibition on the use of force.

The Washington Post, in a piece that captures the unease felt in parts of the U.S. foreign-policy establishment, describes Trump as leading the world into a “geopolitical Wild West” - a system in which rules and institutions formally still exist, but the message is that great powers will act largely as they please, especially in their own regions, and dare others to do anything about it.

Europe’s dilemma: delighted and horrified

Nowhere is that unease more visible than in Europe.

For years, the European Union has refused to recognise the legitimacy of Maduro’s rule, denouncing the 2024 election as fraudulent and calling for a “peaceful and inclusive transition in Venezuela.” In that sense, the removal of Maduro is, at one level, exactly what many European leaders have wished for.

Yet the means by which it has been achieved – a unilateral U.S. assault and the forcible rendition of a head of state – sits squarely at odds with the EU’s constant invocations of international law and territorial integrity, especially since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Hence the curiously contorted statements emerging from European capitals. A joint EU declaration stresses, on the one hand, that Maduro lacked democratic legitimacy and that organised crime must be fought; on the other, it insists that restoring democracy in Venezuela must respect the will of its people and adhere to international law.

National statements repeat, with minor variations, the same formula: relief at Maduro’s departure, anxiety about the method, and calls for de-escalation and dialogue.

A Guardian analysis captures something of the mood: European leaders find themselves trying to square the circle of their long-standing hostility to Maduro with their principled opposition to armed regime change. They would have been quite content with a smoother, more cosmetically multilateral transition, but are deeply uncomfortable defending a nakedly imperial move to seize control of a country and its oil.

Perhaps most revealing is a leading article in The Telegraph, traditionally close to the British foreign-policy establishment, which explicitly frames Trump’s actions as “a return to spheres of influence” and warns that “the wider implications of the US pivot are likely to give onlookers pause.”

That phrase points to the real fear in parts of Europe: not simply that the United States has, once again, broken the rules, but that it is now openly discarding the careful postwar myth that the “free world” operates by a different standard than the crude power politics of its adversaries.

From “rules-based order” to spheres of influence

For three decades, Western leaders have spoken as if there were a single set of rules governing international life - a “rules-based order” rooted, in theory, in the UN Charter but, in practice, heavily shaped by U.S. and European preferences. When Western states broke those rules themselves, they did so while still insisting, often with a straight face, that the spirit of the rules was somehow being honored.

What is striking about Trump’s second presidency is that he is no longer particularly interested in this sort of rhetorical contortion. His administration’s language on Venezuela is couched almost entirely in terms of U.S. national security, control of resources, and hemispheric leadership.

In that sense, his policy is much closer to a classic spheres-of-influence model: the Western Hemisphere is the United States’ backyard; unwelcome regimes will be removed; key assets – notably oil – will be brought under the guidance of American capital; and other powers are warned off.

The comparison to the Noriega operation is being made explicitly, but the scale and context this time are far more consequential.

From Moscow and Beijing’s perspective, there is a certain grim satisfaction in all this . If the United States is now willing to act in such a nakedly unilateral way in Latin America, it becomes much harder for Europe to argue that Russia or China are uniquely lawless when they assert their own security zones. Indeed, some Chinese commentary is already gently pointing out that Washington is merely returning to a nineteenth-century pattern it has never fully abandoned.

For Europe, the implications are stark. If the international system is drifting toward a de facto carve-up into great-power spheres, the continent’s position is precarious. In such a world, the future of Ukraine, Eastern Europe, and even the EU itself could become bargaining chips in negotiations between Washington, Moscow, and Beijing, in which European voices carry little weight.

Ukraine: principle abroad, practice at home

The contradiction is rendered most acute in Ukraine.

European governments, and indeed the United States, have presented the defence of Ukraine since 2022 as a struggle for the very principles now being shredded in Caracas: the inviolability of borders and the prohibition of aggressive war. Yet, almost simultaneously, Washington has asserted a right to storm a distant capital, abduct its head of state, and announce that it will administer that country and its resources until further notice.

The Ukrainians have, unsurprisingly, seized on the Venezuelan precedent in their own way. President Zelensky has already suggested that if the United States can act so decisively against one “dictator,” it should do the same to Vladimir Putin. That this is politically and militarily unrealistic is obvious; nonetheless, the comment highlights the degree to which force, rather than law, is once again perceived as the decisive instrument in international affairs.

On the ground in Ukraine, meanwhile, the war grinds on.

Russian forces are pushing in several sectors: in the south, with Putin publicly instructing his army to press its campaign to seize the remainder of the Zaporizhzhia region; in the north-east, with General Gerasimov speaking about expanding the buffer zone into parts of Sumy and Kharkiv; and around key nodes such as Pokrovsk and Huliaipole, where fighting remains intense and extremely costly for both sides.

Diplomatically, Zelensky now tells his people that Ukraine is “90%” of the way to a peace deal, but that the final 10% - chiefly Russia’s insistence on holding the Donbass - remains unacceptable.

Western capitals speak of security guarantees and long-term support. Yet behind the upbeat rhetoric lies the stark reality of dwindling ammunition, mobilisation fatigue, and the steady erosion of Ukraine’s economic base under wartime conditions.

The Venezuelan episode will not, by itself, determine the fate of Ukraine. But it undermines the moral framing that has sustained Western public support for the war.

If rules are so fluid that they permit the kidnapping of a foreign president one day while denouncing the violation of borders the next, scepticism will grow - not in Moscow or Beijing (where it has long been present), but among ordinary Europeans who are being asked to shoulder the economic burden of an open-ended confrontation.

Europe’s economic slide and the hollowing-out of the “collective West”

All of this plays out against an economic backdrop in Europe that is, frankly, dismal – and getting worse.

Germany, the industrial core of the eurozone, has endured two consecutive years of GDP contraction, with 2023 and 2024 both in the red.

Manufacturing output has slumped, particularly in energy-intensive sectors such as chemicals and metals, and in the once-dominant car industry.

Industrial employment has shrunk by roughly a quarter of a million jobs since 2019, with the pace of losses accelerating in 2025.

Corporate insolvencies are at their highest level in a decade, with nearly 12,000 companies going under in the first half of 2025 alone.

The Bundesbank has begun to warn - in its typically understated way - that rising insolvencies and a persistent recession are creating mounting risks for German banks, particularly smaller lenders whose loan books are concentrated in the very Mittelstand firms now under severe pressure.

This matters politically because the Mittelstand, and the local savings and cooperative banks that fund it, have historically been the backbone of Germany’s economic model: decentralised, export-oriented, and heavily industrialised. As these pillars weaken, what emerges looks less like the old “social market economy” and more like a high-debt, low-growth system dependent on financial engineering and government support - precisely the pattern that has already done so much damage in southern Europe.

And still, policy continues on autopilot. The eurozone expands to absorb ever more fragile economies; climate and energy policies are tightened without serious reflection on their interaction with deindustrialisation; and defence spending rises under U.S. pressure even as the industrial capacity to produce the necessary equipment erodes.

At the same time, European leaders cling rhetorically to a “collective West” that looks increasingly lopsided: a United States that is willing to tear up legal constraints in pursuit of its own agenda, and a Europe that must live with the consequences while having very little say over the strategy.

A punctuation mark, not an aberration

Seen in isolation, the capture of Nicolás Maduro might be dismissed as just another dramatic episode in the long, unhappy history of U.S.–Latin American relations. That would be a mistake.

What has happened in Venezuela is, in a sense, a punctuation mark in a story that has been unfolding for years: the gradual erosion of the post–Cold War illusion that power could be exercised indefinitely under the comforting language of law and shared values.

Trump has merely said aloud what many in Washington have long believed and acted upon: that the United States reserves the right to enforce its will in its own region, to punish regimes it deems hostile, and to secure resources it considers vital. The difference now is that the euphemisms are gone. That clarity is, paradoxically, both bracing and deeply destabilising.

For Venezuela, the immediate future is bleak . Whether Delcy Rodríguez manages to preserve a degree of sovereignty, whether the military fractures or coalesces, whether a new political settlement can emerge without plunging the country into outright civil war – all these questions remain open. What seems certain is that ordinary Venezuelans will pay the price for decisions made far above their heads, in Washington as much as in Caracas.

For Europe, the Venezuelan operation is a warning . It shows, with brutal candour, how little weight European sensibilities carry when they collide with American priorities. It exposes the hollowness of the “rules-based order” at the very moment when Europeans are invoking that order to justify immense sacrifices over Ukraine. And it does so just as Europe’s economic foundations are shaking.

For the United States itself, this Venezuelan adventure may yet prove a costly distraction. If it leads to a prolonged quasi-occupation, to insurgency, to diplomatic isolation in Latin America, or to an emboldening of rival powers elsewhere while Washington’s attention is fixed on Caracas, then the triumphant press conference of January 2026 will look, in retrospect, like the hubristic prologue to another long and draining entanglement.

One can only hope that cooler heads on all sides recognise that a world of openly competing empires - trading presidents and provinces like poker chips - is not a world in which smaller nations, or indeed ordinary citizens in the great powers themselves, are likely to prosper.