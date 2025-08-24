Borderland Brief delivers sharp updates and analysis on the evolving situation in and around Ukraine, covering military developments, geopolitical shifts, and regional impacts with clarity and precision.

What Happened

On August 22, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced in an interview with NBC that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not hold a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the near future. Lavrov stressed that such a summit could only take place once a fully prepared agenda existed, stating that “this agenda is not ready at all.” He underlined that Zelensky had not accepted Russia’s preconditions for negotiations, including the requirement that territorial issues be discussed, thereby signaling that talks could not move forward until Ukraine acknowledged the legitimacy of Russian demands.

Lavrov’s comments followed a series of similar statements made in recent days, in which he reiterated Moscow’s refusal to meet Zelensky on the timeline preferred by U.S. President Donald Trump.

By delivering this message through an American media outlet, Lavrov ensured that it reached both policymakers and broader Western audiences directly, underscoring that Moscow would not adjust its stance under external pressure.

Lavrov also questioned Zelensky’s legitimacy. He asked how Russia could meet with someone “pretending to be a leader,” while on August 21, he challenged the legitimacy of Ukrainian officials and their authority to sign binding peace agreements with Russia. Other senior Russian figures, including Alexei Chepa, Andrei Klimov, and Alexei Zhuravlev, echoed this position, asserting that any treaty signed by Zelensky would lack legal weight.

These statements formed a coordinated campaign to cast doubt on the Ukrainian government’s authority and credibility as a negotiating counterpart.

The same day, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected Western accusations that Lavrov’s remarks were undermining the peace process. The MFA insisted that Lavrov’s comments represented the Kremlin’s consistent and unchanged position, including after the August 15 Alaska Summit between Putin and Trump. It reiterated that Western security guarantees for Ukraine excluding Russia’s concerns would be a “road to nowhere.”

The MFA restated demands that Moscow had first advanced during the 2022 Istanbul negotiations: a permanent ban on Ukrainian NATO membership, strict limitations on Ukraine’s armed forces, and a prohibition on Western military assistance .

These demands were presented as consistent with Putin’s August 15 insistence that any peace deal address what Russia calls the “root causes” of the war—NATO’s eastward expansion and Ukraine’s discrimination against Russian-speaking populations.

The MFA emphasized that Lavrov’s statements simply confirmed Putin’s previously articulated positions.

Also on August 22, Putin described Trump’s return to the U.S. presidency as “a light at the end of the tunnel” for bilateral relations. He characterized his recent meeting with Trump in Alaska as “very good and meaningful,” expressing hope that it would mark the start of a “full-scale restoration” of ties.

Putin insisted, however, that the responsibility now lay with Washington to advance normalization.

At the same time, he dismissed the Trump administration’s expectation that peace with Ukraine must precede improvements in U.S.–Russia relations, making clear that Moscow did not intend to make concessions in Ukraine in exchange for economic or diplomatic engagement with the United States.

That same day, Trump voiced dissatisfaction with the trajectory of the war in Ukraine. He announced that over the next two weeks he would evaluate Russian and Ukrainian positions before deciding whether to impose “massive sanctions, massive tariffs, both,” or to take no new measures at all. Trump emphasized his preference to “wait and see what happens next.”

He also stated that in his recent conversation with Putin he had expressed displeasure about Russia’s August 21 strike on a facility belonging to the U.S.-affiliated electronics manufacturer Flex in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia Oblast.

The strike caused a major fire and injured at least 19 employees. Trump reported that he had told Putin he was “not happy” about the incident.

Meanwhile, Russia’s domestic economic situation revealed growing vulnerabilities. On August 21, Kommersant reported that the country is on the verge of a gasoline crisis. Since January 2025, production has declined nearly 10 percent, falling from an average of 123,600 tons per day to 102,200 tons, a 17.3 percent drop. Prices have risen steeply: AI-92 gasoline has increased by 38 percent and AI-95 by 49 percent since the start of the year.

On August 18, The Moscow Times reported that AI-92 prices reached 71,500 rubles per ton (about $890), while AI-95 climbed to 80,430 rubles per ton (about $1,000), representing single-day increases of 1.3 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.

Unscheduled refinery shutdowns—likely linked to Ukrainian long-range drone strikes—together with lengthy repair times caused by sanctions on foreign equipment, have reduced production capacity.

Several regions in Russia and occupied Ukraine are already experiencing shortages, including Crimea, where the head of the Republic, Sergey Aksyonov, said supplies of AI-95 gasoline were particularly scarce due to reduced production and transport disruptions, with road-based deliveries especially vulnerable to Ukrainian strikes.

Why It Matters

Russia’s refusal to agree to an immediate summit with Ukraine illustrates a deliberate strategy of agenda control designed to preserve leverage in future negotiations. By making any meeting contingent on Ukraine’s acceptance of preconditions—most notably the discussion of territorial adjustments—Moscow ensures that diplomatic talks begin on terms favorable to its own objectives. Entering negotiations without such assurances would risk legitimizing Ukraine’s claims and diminishing the value of Russia’s battlefield gains.

This approach reflects a recurring principle of great power behavior: stronger states determine both the timing and the content of diplomacy, avoiding externally imposed timetables that might constrain their freedom of action.

By relying on Lavrov to deliver these messages through Western media, Moscow signals to international audiences that it will not be pressured into concessions while simultaneously projecting to domestic audiences that it is dictating the course of events.

Delay becomes a strategic instrument, forcing adversaries to shoulder the costs of prolongation and allowing Russia to engage in talks only when conditions are structurally advantageous.

The campaign to undermine the legitimacy of Zelensky and the Ukrainian leadership represents another instrument of strategic leverage. By portraying Ukraine’s president as an illegitimate figure who “pretends” to be a leader, and by questioning whether the Ukrainian government has the authority to sign binding agreements, Moscow erodes the perceived durability of any commitments Ukraine might undertake. This tactic offers multiple advantages:

It provides Russia with justification to disregard or revise agreements unfavorable to its interests;

Introduces doubts among Ukraine’s Western backers about the value of supporting Kyiv’s negotiating stance;

And preserves Russia’s ability to postpone negotiations indefinitely while citing concerns about Ukraine’s political legitimacy.

Historical precedent reinforces the logic: stronger states have often withheld recognition from adversarial governments to avoid empowering them, such as Cold War-era refusals to recognize regimes aligned with rival blocs. The strategic effect is to