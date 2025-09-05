Borderland Brief delivers sharp updates and analysis on the evolving situation in and around Ukraine, covering military developments, geopolitical shifts, and regional impacts with clarity and precision.

What Happened

On September 4, 2025, a coalition of twenty-six European countries announced a coordinated commitment to provide post-war security guarantees to Ukraine under the “Coalition of the Willing” framework. Co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the coalition outlined plans for a multinational reassurance force that would be activated only after a ceasefire or peace agreement.

The proposed force would comprise land, sea, and air components designed to deter renewed Russian aggression and stabilize the post-war environment.

National contributions vary: France and the United Kingdom expressed readiness to deploy combat-capable troops once the conflict ends; Germany and Italy emphasized training and logistical support; and Poland ruled out sending troops but offered to serve as a logistics hub.

Coalition members stated that the reassurance force would not be deployed during active hostilities and would not engage Russian forces directly, but would serve to provide credible security assurances once a settlement is in place.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the initiative, describing it as a significant step toward credible and lasting security guarantees. He emphasized that past assurances, such as the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, had proven ineffective in preventing Russian aggression and argued that only robust, enforceable commitments could ensure Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Today, September 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a keynote speech at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. In his address, he declared that any foreign troops deployed to Ukraine while hostilities continue would be considered legitimate military targets for destruction by Russian forces. He emphasized that such deployments would constitute acts of hostility and trigger direct Russian military action.

Putin further rejected the prospect of peacekeeping or reassurance forces remaining in Ukraine after a formal peace settlement, asserting that once a treaty is signed there would be no justification for foreign troops on Ukrainian soil.

He insisted that Russia would fully comply with any duly signed agreement intended to halt the conflict, but maintained that a foreign military presence would undermine rather than secure peace.

In the same remarks, Putin framed NATO involvement and the expansion of Western military infrastructure toward Russia’s borders as root causes of the conflict.

He reiterated Russia’s categorical opposition to Ukraine joining NATO, declaring such membership an unacceptable security threat, while distinguishing this from potential European Union membership, which he acknowledged as a legitimate sovereign choice but one that still carried implications for Russian security interests.

He also linked the conflict to events in Kyiv in 2014, which he characterized as a Western-backed coup.

Following Putin’s speech, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that any eventual security guarantees must be legally binding and balanced, addressing Russian and Ukrainian security concerns reciprocally. He stressed that foreign military deployments in Ukraine, particularly those involving NATO countries, would constitute a direct threat to Russia’s sovereignty and would therefore be subject to military action.

Taken together, these developments highlight a sharp divergence. Russia declared that any foreign troop presence during wartime would be a legitimate target and rejected foreign garrisons even after a settlement, while Ukraine and its European partners proposed a reassurance force to be deployed after a ceasefire, presenting it as essential for stabilizing peace and deterring renewed aggression.

Why It Matters

The Russian declaration that any foreign troops deployed during hostilities would be legitimate targets functions as a deterrent designed to prevent external military involvement that could alter the balance of power on the battlefield or introduce tripwire contingents whose loss would internationalize the conflict.

By removing the distinction between peacekeepers and combatants, Moscow forces Western capitals to confront the reality that any deployment under any label would result in immediate escalation and casualties.

This approach preserves Russia’s operational freedom, constrains the scope of outside options during the war, and compels adversaries to weigh symbolic solidarity against concrete risks of direct confrontation with a nuclear-armed power.

Russia’s rejection of foreign garrisons after a peace settlement reflects the same logic. In Moscow’s view, peacekeepers or reassurance forces would serve as instruments of enduring leverage for outside powers, embedding long-term influence and shaping Ukraine’s political and military trajectory beyond the letter of a treaty.

By promising full compliance with a legitimate peace agreement while refusing to tolerate foreign forces, Russia presents itself as willing to accept legal obligations but not permanent external structures that compromise neutrality and impose a strategic disadvantage.

The objective is to keep Ukraine free of adversarial military infrastructure both during hostilities and once peace is concluded, thereby preserving strategic depth and avoiding the emplacement of rival force-projection platforms.

