Executive Summary

Israel is very likely to launch a new round of military strikes against Yemen’s Houthi movement in the near future. This would mark another escalation in a growing regional struggle involving Israel, Iran, and Iran’s network of allied militant groups across the Middle East. The Houthis, an armed movement that controls much of northern Yemen and receives significant support from Iran, pose a unique challenge because of their ability to disrupt international shipping in the Red Sea and to strike distant targets using missiles and drones.

An Israeli offensive would almost certainly trigger a strong response from the Houthis. The group would likely resume attacks on Israeli cities and commercial vessels passing through the Red Sea, one of the world’s busiest trade routes. Such a confrontation would not only worsen Yemen’s fragile internal situation but could also collapse the country’s uneasy ceasefire and reignite its long-running civil war. If that happens, the consequences would ripple far beyond Yemen, affecting Gulf security, international shipping, and energy markets.

A renewed war in Yemen would also provide space for extremist groups like al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) to rebuild. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, both heavily involved in Yemen but pursuing different goals, would face growing risks. Saudi Arabia would try to contain the crisis diplomatically, while the UAE might push its local allies toward military action. Iran, on the other hand, would benefit from the turmoil, as it would reinforce Tehran’s ability to pressure Israel and its allies indirectly through its proxies.

Taken together, the evidence points toward an increasingly unstable situation. The next few months could see a new cycle of Israeli-Houthi confrontation that threatens not only the Middle East but also global trade.

Background

Yemen’s Houthi movement, formally known as Ansar Allah, emerged from a local insurgency in Yemen’s north in the early 2000s. Over time, and particularly after the country’s civil war began in 2014, the group grew into one of the most powerful armed forces on the Arabian Peninsula. Iran has played a major role in that transformation, providing weapons, funding, training, and intelligence. In return, the Houthis have become an important ally for Tehran, a means of projecting influence deep into the Red Sea and threatening both Saudi Arabia and Israel without direct Iranian involvement.

The Houthis’ prominence increased dramatically after the October 2023 Gaza war between Israel and Hamas. Declaring solidarity with Palestinians, the Houthis began firing missiles and drones at Israel and attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait. These attacks forced companies to reroute vessels around Africa and caused huge financial losses. Israel responded with a series of air and naval strikes on Houthi positions, while the United States launched its own campaign against the group in early 2025.

Although the U.S. reached a limited ceasefire with the Houthis in May, the truce excludes Israel, leaving open the possibility of renewed fighting. At the same time, Yemen’s internal conflict remains unresolved. The 2022 U.N.-brokered ceasefire between the Houthis and the internationally recognized government in Aden paused the main front lines of the civil war but did not resolve key disputes. Anti-Houthi forces, loosely grouped under the Presidential Leadership Council, continue to receive backing from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, but they are divided by regional and political rivalries.

Saudi Arabia favors diplomacy and border security, while the UAE focuses on controlling Yemen’s southern coast and maritime routes. These differing priorities weaken the anti-Houthi coalition and make a coordinated response to any new crisis difficult. Meanwhile, Iran continues to resupply the Houthis, ensuring they remain capable of resisting external attacks and maintaining leverage in Yemen’s internal politics.

This combination of local divisions and external interference has created one of the world’s most fragile conflict environments, one that could easily collapse into war if jolted by renewed Israeli strikes.

Current Situation

Over the past few months, tensions between Israel and the Houthis have steadily increased. On November 2, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel was preparing for additional “military action” against the Houthis, accusing them of posing a “serious and continuing threat.” Two days later, Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi responded with a speech saying that his forces expected another confrontation and were ready for it.

These statements followed a series of tit-for-tat escalations:

In August and October, Israeli airstrikes killed key Houthi leaders, including the group’s prime minister and military chief of staff.

The Houthis retaliated domestically by arresting dozens of U.N. employees and accusing them of espionage.

Intelligence reports from Yemen indicate that the Houthis have mobilized tribal fighters and expanded their tunnel networks in northern mountains, which are likely being used to store weapons and protect leaders from airstrikes.

At the same time, Yemen’s anti-Houthi coalition intercepted Iranian vessels carrying weapons and drone components, confirming that Tehran continues to supply its ally.

The UAE has also increased its activity in the Red Sea, building an airstrip on Zuqar Island, an area strategically positioned to monitor Houthi shipping routes.

Although the Houthis paused their attacks following the October 8 Israel–Hamas ceasefire, they made clear that this was temporary. Their military chief, Maj. Gen. Yusuf Hassan al-Madani, warned in a letter to Hamas that attacks would resume if Israel reignited its Gaza campaign. With Israel already signaling new operations in Gaza and against the Houthis, the region is now poised for another escalation cycle.

Analysis

Israel views the Houthis not simply as a Yemeni group but as an extension of Iran’s regional power network, a proxy capable of threatening Israeli and Western interests far from the Levant. The Houthis’ long-range missiles and armed drones make them unique among Iran’s allies, allowing them to disrupt one of the world’s most important sea lanes.

For Israel, the likely goal of renewed military action is to degrade the Houthis’ ability to attack shipping or Israeli territory . The strategy would probably involve targeted airstrikes on leadership figures, missile depots, and key infrastructure such as ports and radar sites. However, Yemen’s geography and the limited intelligence Israel possesses in the country will constrain the scope of these operations. The mountainous terrain provides ample cover for Houthi assets, and the distance from Israel complicates sustained campaigns.

The Houthis, for their part, have proven remarkably resilient. They maintain deep tribal alliances, a strong internal command structure, and ideological motivation built around themes of resistance and defiance. Iranian advisers and Hezbollah-trained operatives have helped the group strengthen its command-and-control systems, ensuring it can continue to function even after leadership losses. As a result, Israeli strikes are unlikely to decisively cripple the movement.

Politically, external attacks tend to bolster Houthi legitimacy inside Yemen. The group portrays itself as the defender of Yemen against foreign aggression, which helps rally nationalist support and discourage internal dissent. Iranian assistance amplifies this message, allowing the Houthis to frame their struggle as part of a larger resistance to Western and Israeli domination.

In contrast, Yemen’s anti-Houthi coalition remains divided and inconsistent. The UAE favors a militarized approach and has increased support to southern forces, while Saudi Arabia seeks to avoid direct confrontation and maintain a diplomatic track with Iran. These divisions mean that even if Israel weakens the Houthis, there is no cohesive Yemeni or regional force ready to capitalize on that weakness.

If the Houthis were to suffer serious losses, the UAE might back an offensive by southern militias to retake territory in the north. Such a move would likely reignite the civil war, pulling Saudi Arabia and possibly Iran back into direct or proxy fighting. The resulting instability would devastate Yemen’s civilian population and reopen the door for extremist groups like AQAP to expand their operations in the chaos.

On the economic front, renewed Red Sea attacks would once again disrupt global shipping. The Red Sea and Suez Canal handle around 12 percent of world trade and a large share of Europe’s energy imports. Past Houthi attacks forced shipping companies to reroute around the Cape of Good Hope, adding up to two weeks to travel times and dramatically increasing costs. Another wave of attacks would produce similar or even worse disruptions, adding pressure to already fragile global supply chains.

Forecast

Israel’s likely course of action in the coming months is a targeted campaign against Houthi leadership and military assets. These strikes will probably come in waves and be supported by naval operations in the Red Sea. Israel’s goal will be to deter future attacks rather than occupy territory or pursue regime change.