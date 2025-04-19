Recent intelligence and media reports suggest that a US-backed ground offensive by forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis could begin in the coming weeks. This development comes against a backdrop of shifting strategies, evolving regional alliances, and the changing nature of warfare across the Arabian Peninsula and the Red Sea. What follows is a closer look at the current situation, breaking down the preparations, regional reactions, strategic recalibrations, and broader implications.

Preparations for a Ground Offensive

Signs are emerging that Yemeni government-aligned forces are getting ready for a military push. This renewed interest in offensive action follows a sharp uptick in US airstrikes against Houthi targets beginning in March 2025. Recent high-profile meetings between US military officials and Yemeni government representatives—unusually public and widely covered—suggest that coordination is well underway. These interactions stand out in their openness and seem to reflect how seriously the operation is being taken.

The US is expected to stick to its policy of supporting partners from the air while avoiding putting American boots on the ground. The offensive will likely focus on areas held by the Houthis in the south and east, although there’s no clear evidence yet of a major troop buildup in those regions. Still, security analysts have confirmed that mobilization and preparations are in motion, lending weight to the expectation of a soon-to-launch campaign.

Regional Reactions and Houthi Posturing

The growing possibility of an offensive has drawn strong warnings from Houthi leaders, particularly aimed at Saudi Arabia and, to a lesser extent, the UAE. The Houthis have threatened retaliation if these countries are seen as backing or participating in the effort. Despite these threats, the Houthis remain engaged in peace talks with the Saudis. For now, they appear reluctant to resume cross-border attacks, likely because they are still hoping to secure economic concessions—especially a share of Yemen’s oil revenues, currently controlled by Riyadh.

From the Houthis’ point of view, avoiding a massive Saudi-led counteroffensive seems to be the priority. They may be keeping cross-border strikes as a last resort if they feel their position is under serious threat. For now, the tough language looks more like strategic signaling than a genuine shift toward escalation.

The US Strategic Recalibration

America’s potential ground campaign role highlights a strategic shift in Washington’s approach to the conflict. The current focus is on working through coalitions, allowing regional partners to take on direct combat roles while the US provides air support, intelligence, and planning. This model is designed to achieve results without incurring the long-term risks associated with deploying ground troops.

At the center of this shift is the need to protect shipping lanes in the Red Sea. Since 2023, Houthi attacks have disrupted global trade, prompting a stronger US military presence. Aircraft carriers, missile defense systems, and submarines are now in place to counter the threat. Meanwhile, precision airstrikes are targeting Houthi drones and missiles in an effort to reduce their ability to strike while avoiding large-scale conflict.

Broadly speaking, this approach aims to keep Iran’s regional ambitions in check while asserting US military leadership through advanced technology and close partnerships, rather than occupation or direct control.

The Houthis’ Strategic Restraint

Despite increasing pressure, the Houthis are showing a familiar pattern of measured response. Their decision not to strike across the border, even amid US bombardments and looming offensive threats, seems rooted in a mix of practical reasons. Chief among these is a focus on solidifying their hold on northern Yemen—where they control key infrastructure and revenue streams—while avoiding moves that could unite Gulf countries against them.

Their attacks tend to focus on economic targets under government control rather than trying to seize new ground. They also seem aware that US political support for continued military campaigns has limits, and may be betting on outlasting it. The group has weathered Saudi-led campaigns in the past and still has the tools to retaliate if needed.

Saudi Arabia’s Cautious Position

Saudi Arabia’s stance on the unfolding situation is somewhat ambiguous. Officially, it continues to promote disengagement from the conflict, especially since its 2023 rapprochement with Iran. Still, there are signs it might be quietly backing the offensive, possibly to protect its border or to maintain influence without directly taking the lead.

If Saudi Arabia openly supports the campaign, it could undercut its broader efforts to position itself as a stabilizing force and champion of economic reform under Vision 2030. But by offering limited or indirect support and framing it as self-defense, Riyadh might preserve its image while still shaping events on the ground. That said, even minimal involvement could reignite Houthi attacks and derail the fragile peace process.

The UAE’s Strategic Realignment

The UAE has taken a more clearly defined turn away from direct combat operations in Yemen. Since pulling back troops in 2019, it’s been leaning into diplomacy and economic engagement. Though still active through proxy groups like the Southern Transitional Council, Abu Dhabi has avoided direct participation in new offensive plans.

This approach reflects a broader shift in Emirati foreign policy. Avoiding Houthi retaliation helps safeguard its infrastructure and economic ambitions, while continued proxy involvement allows it to maintain some influence. Investments in covert installations and local alliances show that while the UAE is stepping back from direct fighting, it hasn’t left the scene entirely.

Operational and Strategic Implications

The coordination between the US and Yemeni forces seems geared more toward shaping diplomatic outcomes than winning a decisive military victory. Limited ground operations—such as retaking key ports—or even the threat of such actions, could bolster the Washington's position in future negotiations with the Houthis or in ongoing nuclear talks with Iran. At the same time, the US is working to keep trade routes open without incurring the higher costs of a ground campaign.

Even so, the current strategy faces some challenges. The imbalance in costs—between cheap Houthi drones and expensive US interceptors—is hard to sustain. Add to that the varying goals of regional partners like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and unified planning becomes difficult. Depending too heavily on allies also raises the risk of getting pulled into their internal disputes.

Conclusion

What’s shaping up in Yemen reflects a broader shift in how the US and its regional partners are dealing with conflict and influence. The focus now is on high-tech support, coalition tactics, and indirect engagement. The Houthis, for their part, seem to be playing a long game—holding back for now while keeping their options open.

As for Saudi Arabia and the UAE, both are trying to find a balance between security needs and diplomatic caution. Meanwhile, the US is aiming to influence the battlefield without becoming too entangled. How this all plays out in the weeks ahead will depend on what happens on the ground, how far offensive preparations go, and whether the fragile threads of diplomacy hold.