What Happened

On September 2, 2025, Russia and China signed a legally binding intergovernmental agreement in Beijing to advance the Power of Siberia 2 natural gas pipeline.

The signing took place following meetings between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping and represented the formal political commitment of both states to proceed with a project long under discussion but previously delayed.

The Power of Siberia 2 pipeline is planned to deliver up to 50 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas annually to China for thirty years, routing through Mongolia and linking the Yamal Peninsula’s West Siberian gas reserves to northern China.

The project involves constructing approximately 2,600 kilometers of pipeline using 1,420-millimeter-diameter pipe designed to withstand extreme cold, with temperatures as low as minus sixty-two degrees Celsius. The engineering specifications also account for seismic activity in Mongolia, making the project technically demanding.

The anticipated investment ranges between $13.6 billion and $20 billion, significantly less than the approximately $55 billion required to construct the original Power of Siberia pipeline.

That line, stretching roughly 3,000 kilometers from Eastern Siberia to China’s eastern provinces, is expected to reach a capacity of 38 billion cubic meters per year in 2025.

Together, the two pipelines will form a dual-corridor system connecting distinct Siberian basins to multiple regions in China, providing redundancy and seasonal balance.

Power of Siberia 2 will redirect West Siberian and Yamal volumes that were previously destined for European markets. Those exports have been curtailed by sanctions and political rupture, leaving Russia with stranded capacity.

The new eastward vector replaces Europe as the primary sink for these resources with long-term offtake into China’s industrial and residential centers.

For China, the pipeline creates a stable and geographically proximate energy supply that is not subject to maritime chokepoints or the logistical uncertainties of liquefied natural gas.

The decision to route the pipeline through Mongolia followed earlier controversy over alternative alignments, such as those that would have crossed the Ukok Plateau (↓), a sensitive ecological zone.

The Mongolian corridor reduces ecological objections but introduces the challenge of seismic risk.

Mongolia, as the transit state, is expected to derive fees and infrastructure investment but remains structurally dependent on the cooperation of its two powerful neighbors.

Although commercial terms such as pricing formulas, financing structures, and final investment decisions remain to be finalized, the agreement codifies a head-of-state commitment to the project.

Financial architecture is expected to limit exposure to U.S. sanctions through the use of local currencies, state banks, and prepayment mechanisms.

In contrast to liquefied natural gas supply chains—which require liquefaction, cryogenic shipping fleets, marine insurance, regasification terminals, and uninterrupted passage through sea lanes—the Power of Siberia 2 is designed as a rigid, continuous corridor immune to maritime disruption.

The signing of the agreement in Beijing transformed a delayed concept into an execution priority. It positioned the project as a central element of Russia’s strategy to secure stable revenues from Asian demand and of China’s strategy to reduce reliance on seaborne LNG, particularly from the United States. Despite environmental, engineering, and financial complexities, both governments have prioritized the pipeline as a long-term strategic undertaking that binds their economies in sustained interdependence.

Why It Matters

The Power of Siberia 2 pipeline fundamentally reshapes the energy geography of Eurasia by redirecting Siberian gas flows eastward and insulating them from maritime exposure.

Where liquefied natural gas is subject to redirection, price volatility, and interdiction in sea-lanes such as Malacca or Hormuz, pipeline volumes flow beneath sovereign land, largely immune to naval superiority.

This conversion of flows from seaborne to overland diminishes the capacity of external powers to exert leverage through maritime control, creating a fixed corridor of up to 50 billion cubic meters per year that cannot be easily diverted or blocked.

For Russia, the project provides a survival mechanism. Revenues lost from Europe are replaced with stable offtake from China, preserving fiscal inflows essential for sustaining the Russian state’s extractive model, industrial base, and defense capacity.

The Yamal and West Siberian reserves, once configured for European markets, are monetized through a new vector.

The economic importance is existential: without pipeline egress, these fields risk becoming stranded assets, undermining the fiscal base of the state. With Power of Siberia 2, they become the backbone of long-term stability.

For China, the project strengthens energy security by reducing exposure to seaborne imports vulnerable to U.S. coercion.

LNG supply chains depend on shipping fleets, marine insurers, and dollar-denominated trade structures—all subject to pressure.

A buried pipeline across Mongolia eliminates those vulnerabilities, supplying industrial centers in northern China directly and predictably.

Over decades, this secure baseload enhances industrial competitiveness and reduces the risk of energy disruption during geopolitical crises.

The bilateral interdependence created by the pipeline is asymmetrical: Russia becomes reliant on a single buyer with limited alternatives, whereas China maintains a diversified supply portfolio that includes LNG from Qatar, Australia, and the U.S., Central Asian imports, as well as domestic coal and nuclear generation.

This monopsonistic leverage permits China to negotiate favorable prices over time.

Yet the sunk cost of the corridor ensures that both states are bound into continued cooperation, as disruption would impose prohibitive costs.

The relationship thus combines asymmetric bargaining power with structural continuity, ensuring durable cooperation even under political strain.

At the systemic level, the project accelerates the partitioning of global energy markets. Rigid pipeline flows form the foundation of a continental bloc with predictable supply and demand. LNG, by contrast, becomes residual—allocated to other buyers and subject to volatility.

Europe emerges as a loser in this restructuring. Having cut itself off from Russian supply, it is now reliant on higher-cost LNG and exposed to volatile global pricing.

European industries, once underpinned by cheap pipeline gas, now face higher structural costs, eroding their competitiveness relative to Asian counterparts.

The pipeline also functions as an instrument of broader strategic exchange. Russia can offer gas discounts in return for Chinese