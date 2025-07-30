This piece, part of the Borderland Brief series, was written by contributor João Quintela and reviewed by Paulo Aguiar, founder of Horizon Geopolitics.

What Happened

On July 28, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump publicly issued a 10- to 12-day ultimatum for Russia to initiate peace negotiations concerning its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin responded immediately and unambiguously.

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chair of the Russian Security Council and a key figure in shaping Moscow’s policies, dismissed the deadline as an unacceptable external imposition and warned that each new ultimatum constitutes “a threat and a step toward war.”

Medvedev has consistently reiterated that any negotiations would be contingent upon Russia’s full achievement of its war aims, which have remained unchanged since the start of the invasion in February 2022:

The prevention of NATO enlargement (especially Ukrainian accession);

The degradation of Ukraine’s military capacity to the point of impotence.

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov echoed Medvedev’s position. While he maintained that Russia remains theoretically open to dialogue, he emphasized that the timeline and conditions for such talks would be dictated solely by Russian interests and battlefield outcomes.

He also referenced a general stagnation in Russian-American relations, specifically noting that progress on the renewal of the New START arms control treaty had been hindered. Peskov indicated that normalization in diplomatic relations (including in arms control and economic engagement) would require conciliatory gestures from the U.S., implying that such normalization is conditional on a U.S. shift in its Ukraine policy.

Simultaneously, Russian forces intensified missile and drone strikes across Ukraine between July 28 and 29.

Targets included civilian infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, and Kharkiv oblasts. A maternity ward in Kamyanske, a correctional facility in Bilenke, and a humanitarian aid site in Novoplatonivka were struck, resulting in at least 25 deaths and dozens of injuries.

Ukrainian defense systems intercepted most of the drones and missiles , but several reached their targets.

These attacks represent a continuation of Russia's long-range strike campaign, often aimed at undermining civilian morale and overloading emergency response networks.

In parallel, Ukrainian forces expanded a precision strike campaign using domestically developed long-range drones to target Russian logistical and industrial nodes.

Notably, they struck the railway station in Salsk (↓), Rostov Oblast, a critical node in Russia’s supply chain supporting operations in occupied Donbas and Crimea. Other drone attacks targeted infrastructure in Volgograd Oblast, including substations and storage facilities.

Ukrainian military sources report that these strikes have delayed the movement of fuel, ammunition, and reinforcements to the front, disrupting Russian logistics at operational depth.

In northern Ukraine, particularly in Sumy Oblast (↓), Russian forces continued coordinated ground attacks near the international border. These operations involved regular military units, airborne brigades, and naval infantry, with reports of limited Russian advances and ongoing Ukrainian counterattacks.

Russia appears to be attempting to create buffer zones in this region, pushing Ukrainian forces further from the border to protect its rear areas and provide a staging ground for future offensives.

In the eastern Donbas region, specifically Luhansk (↓) and Donetsk oblasts, Russian forces continued incremental offensive operations. Fighting was reported near Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, and Chasiv Yar, with Russia achieving minor tactical gains.

The operational tempo remains high, with both sides sustaining heavy casualties in trench and urban warfare environments.

In southern Ukraine, Russian advances near Temyrivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast (↓) marked continued progress in Moscow’s effort to seize full control of the region and secure logistical corridors between Crimea and the Russian-occupied eastern territories.

Separately, Belarusian authorities reported intercepting a drone over the capital, Minsk, on July 29. The drone, reportedly equipped with explosives and inscribed with Ukrainian writing, crashed into a residential building.

The Belarusian government, aligned closely with Moscow since 2022, framed the incident as an act of Ukrainian aggression, reinforcing its narrative of external threat and further justifying its deepening military integration with Russia.

Why It Matters

Russia’s rejection of the Trump-imposed negotiation deadline underscores a central tenet of its war policy: that military gains, not diplomatic timelines, dictate the political endgame. This is not a mere rhetorical posture. Since initiating its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has consistently framed the war as a contest over the post–Cold War European security order.

Moscow perceives Ukraine’s Western alignment, notably its pursuit of NATO membership and deepening ties with the EU, as an existential threat to its sphere of influence.

The war is thus a means to compel the West to acknowledge a new geopolitical reality, one in which Russia exercises veto power over its neighbors’ strategic orientations.

By signaling that negotiations can occur only after its strategic goals are met, Moscow reaffirms its intent to limit Western military encroachment and degrade Ukraine's capacity for self-defense. These objectives reflect an enduring Russian aim to reshape Europe’s security architecture to one more favorable to its interests, reversing the eastward expansion of Western institutions since the 1990s.

Peskov’s comments linking arms control negotiations to progress on Ukraine reveal a tactical use of diplomatic domains to influence strategic outcomes.

The New START Treaty, a cornerstone of U.S.-Russia nuclear arms control since 2011, is set to expire in February 2026. By conditioning its renewal on shifts in U.S. policy toward Ukraine, Russia is using its participation in international stability mechanisms as a bargaining chip.

This approach highlights Moscow’s view that strategic advantage can be derived from issue linkage, leveraging areas of nominal cooperation to extract concessions on unrelated fronts. It reflects a broader pattern of compartmentalization, where military aggression is paired with diplomatic enticements to create asymmetric pressure on adversaries.

The continued targeting of civilian infrastructure through missile and drone strikes serves a dual military and psychological function.

Militarily, such strikes aim to paralyze emergency response systems, strain national logistics, and complicate Ukrainian force movements by disrupting rear-area stability.

Psychologically, the attacks are designed to instill fear, reduce public morale, and pressure the political leadership to consider concessions.

By destroying hospitals, prisons, and aid centers, Russia signals that no sector of Ukrainian society is beyond reach, an approach that supports a strategy of attrition and total societal pressure.

Ukraine’s campaign of long-range strikes deep into Russian territory marks a significant evolution in its warfighting strategy.

Initially limited to defending territory, Ukraine has shifted toward a proactive posture targeting Russia’s logistical base. The use of domestically produced drones to hit railway stations, fuel depots, and defense plants reveals an operational strategy aimed at undermining Russia’s capacity to sustain high-tempo operations.

Disrupting these supply nodes imposes cumulative stress on Russian forces, compelling Moscow to redirect resources toward homeland defense and stretching its military apparatus across multiple fronts.

The Russian push in Sumy Oblast illustrates a classical maneuver aimed at creating operational depth.

By establishing a buffer zone in northern Ukraine, Russian forces aim to protect critical border regions and gain staging areas for further offensives. These operations mirror traditional doctrines that prioritize defensible frontiers and the insulation of key supply and command nodes.

The involvement of airborne and naval infantry units suggests a combined-arms effort intended to maximize mobility and shock effect in a relatively under-defended theater.

Persistent Russian offensive operations in eastern Ukraine reflect a strategy focused on attritional gains and the consolidation of territorial control in areas already partially occupied. Although advances remain limited in scale, they serve to incrementally shift the frontline westward and entrench Russian political claims over the region.

Control of key transportation nodes and industrial towns in the Donbas region allows Russia to fortify its positions and constrain Ukrainian maneuverability, while also bolstering internal narratives about defending historically claimed territories.

In southern Ukraine, Russia’s push through Zaporizhzhia Oblast is part of a larger campaign to establish uninterrupted control from Donetsk to Crimea.

The region is strategically vital for its road and rail networks and its proximity to the Dnipro River. Capturing the remainder of the oblast would grant Russia enhanced logistical coherence, facilitate force movement, and support broader operational ambitions aimed at further Ukrainian dislocation.

Finally, the drone incident in Minsk points to Belarus’s deepening entanglement in the war.

Though Belarus has not formally joined the conflict with ground forces, it has provided Russian troops with access to its territory since the initial invasion. The framing of the drone as a Ukrainian attack offers Minsk political justification for increased military readiness and potentially greater involvement.

Strategically, Belarus’s geographic position (bordering NATO members and northern Ukraine) makes it a valuable staging area and a potential pressure point in any horizontal escalation of the conflict.

The incident also exemplifies the growing role of unmanned systems in modern warfare, where borders offer little protection from hybrid or asymmetric threats.

Donate

In aggregate, these developments reinforce the understanding that the conflict in Ukraine is not a discrete territorial dispute but a multidimensional struggle over the regional order. Each military maneuver, diplomatic signal, and attack serves as an instrument in the ongoing contest to shape Europe’s future security architecture.

The war’s trajectory will be determined not by singular breakthroughs but by the steady application of force, endurance of national will, and the ability of each side to manipulate the strategic environment in its favor.