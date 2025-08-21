Borderland Brief delivers sharp, timely updates and analysis on the evolving situation in and around Ukraine, covering military developments, geopolitical shifts, and regional impacts with clarity and precision.

What Happened

On August 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov declared (↓) that any discussions of Western security guarantees for Ukraine without Russia’s participation are unacceptable. He described such efforts as a “road to nowhere” and stated that Russia “cannot agree” to see “collective security issues” resolved without its involvement. Lavrov warned that Russia would take “firm and harsh” measures to ensure that its interests are incorporated into any postwar security arrangement.

We cannot agree that now collective security issues are proposed to be resolved without the Russian Federation. This will not work. We have already explained more than once that Russia does not overstate its interests, but we will ensure our legitimate interests firmly and harshly.

This amounted to a demand for Moscow to exercise veto authority over any Western-backed security guarantees for Ukraine. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova reinforced this position by stating (↓) that Russia could not tolerate the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine under any proposed framework.

We reaffirm our repeatedly stated position on our categorical rejection of any scenarios that envisage the appearance in Ukraine of a military contingent with the participation of NATO countries, which is fraught with an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict with unpredictable consequences.

Conversely, European leaders recently released a joint statement emphasizing that no peace agreement should limit the development of Ukraine’s armed forces, restrict its ability to cooperate with third countries, or give Russia veto power over Ukraine’s potential membership in the European Union or NATO. The statement (↓) made it clear that Europe rejects any arrangement that would compromise Ukraine’s sovereignty or strategic autonomy.

We welcome President Trump’s statement that the US is prepared to give security guarantees. The Coalition of the Willing is ready to play an active role. No limitations should be placed on Ukraine’s armed forces or on its cooperation with third countries. Russia cannot have a veto against Ukraine‘s pathway to EU and NATO.

Lavrov further underscored (↓) Russia’s preference for security guarantees modeled on the framework discussed during the 2022 Istanbul negotiations. That draft proposal would have permanently prohibited Ukraine from joining NATO, imposed significant restrictions on the size and capability of its armed forces, and designated Russia as a guarantor state.

We have a good example that relates to the initiative of the Ukrainian side itself. This was in Istanbul in April 2022, when the Ukrainian negotiating team proposed the basic principles of agreements on ending hostilities and ensuring a sustainable settlement. Among these principles was Ukraine's refusal to join NATO or any other military blocs, confirmation of Ukraine's neutral and non-nuclear status. In this context, the Ukrainian side proposed, and our delegation then agreed to develop security guarantees, to which all permanent members of the UN Security Council would be participants.

Under this system, any collective military response in defense of Ukraine would have required authorization by the United Nations Security Council’s permanent members, giving Russia and China—both of whom are permanent members—effective veto power over Western support for Ukraine.

The diplomatic context also includes ongoing debate over the timing and format of direct talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. While U.S. President Donald Trump has urged immediate talks to prevent further casualties, Lavrov announced on August 20 that Putin was not prepared to hold a leader-level meeting on such a timeline.

Putin indicated his willingness to continue negotiations in the Istanbul format but insisted (↓) that a summit with Zelensky could only take place after extensive preparations and the establishment of technical working groups.

V.V. Putin confirmed his readiness to continue direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations, which were held in Istanbul. Our negotiators proposed creating three working groups in order to more specifically consider the items on the agenda - on military, humanitarian and political issues. So far, there has been no response from Ukraine. Russian President V.V. Putin proposed not only to continue these negotiations, but also to think about raising the level of the heads of delegations. This fits into our proposal that within the framework of this process a separate block should be devoted to the consideration of political aspects of the settlement, along with military and humanitarian issues.

Since February 2025, Russia and Ukraine have held three rounds of bilateral negotiations in Istanbul, which have led to nine prisoner-of-war exchanges but no progress toward a leader-level meeting. U.S. officials reported (↓) that Putin privately assured Trump he would meet with Zelensky after the August 18 multilateral summit with the United States, Ukraine, and European leaders, but no such meeting has yet been scheduled.

On the domestic front, Russia is attempting to sustain high levels of defense spending amid growing fiscal strain. Reuters reported on August 20 that Moscow is preparing to raise taxes and reduce non-defense expenditures. Data from the Russian Finance Ministry revealed that from January to August 2025 the government ran a budget deficit of 4.9 trillion rubles (about $61 billion), exceeding the annual target by 25 percent.

Defense and national security already account for more than 17 trillion rubles (about $211 billion), or 41 percent of the federal budget, and Russian officials have indicated that this share will remain unchanged through 2026 even if a ceasefire is reached. To support these allocations, the government is redirecting funds from healthcare and education, while continuing to publicly stress that social spending is protected. Russia’s relatively low debt-to-GDP ratio of around 20 percent provides some fiscal leeway, but increasing war-related costs are adding structural pressures.

These costs include compensation for servicemembers and their families, expansion of the defense-industrial base, and the funding of recruitment campaigns.

The government must also prepare for decades of future obligations, including pensions, medical care, and psychological support for veterans.

Energy exports play a central role in sustaining Russia’s economy under sanctions pressure. On August 20, Bloomberg reported that Indian state-owned refiners increased their purchases of Russian oil between August 18 and 19. Russian deputy trade representative in India Yevgeny Griva confirmed that Moscow expects India to continue buying due to a five percent discount.

Russia recently deepened its discount from one dollar below Dated Brent in July 2025 to $2.50 per barrel in August in order to secure demand amid secondary tariff threats.

Some Indian refiners have reduced purchases in response to U.S. pressure, but Chinese refiners have increased their intake, raising imports to 75,000 barrels per day compared to a year-to-date average of 40,000 barrels per day.

These adjustments ensure continued export volumes but reduce per-barrel revenue, exposing Russia to potential losses if volume increases cannot offset the discounts.

Why It Matters

Russia’s demand for veto power over Western-backed security guarantees for Ukraine reflects a strategy aimed at preventing NATO or the EU from embedding military power on its western frontier. By insisting that no agreement can proceed without Moscow’s formal approval, Russia seeks to secure enduring influence over Ukraine’s orientation, ensuring that the country functions as a buffer rather than as a forward operating base for Western power projection. This logic mirrors the recurring behavior of great powers throughout history, which have sought to deny rival coalitions access to bordering states that could be used as invasion corridors or staging grounds.

The Istanbul framework of 2022 exemplifies the mechanisms by which Russia has attempted to institutionalize this influence. By permanently barring Ukraine from NATO, capping the development of its military, and designating Russia as a guarantor, the framework would have formally neutralized Ukraine while embedding Moscow’s veto authority within the UN Security Council. This system, in effect, would have frozen Ukraine’s geopolitical orientation, subordinating its independence to the balance of power between rival blocs.

Such arrangements are consistent with earlier European precedents—such as the neutralization of Belgium or Austria—where buffer states were constrained to preserve equilibrium.

For Russia, the Istanbul framework was attractive because it ensured that Ukraine’s sovereignty could never be exercised independently of Moscow’s preferences.

Diplomatic maneuvering over summitry reflects a similar calculus. By delaying a direct meeting between Putin and Zelensky and insisting on prolonged preparatory stages, Moscow