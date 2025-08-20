Horizon Geopolitics

Yossy
1d

The US led NATO won't end the war against Russia, they just need a ceasefire to send European NATO troops into Ukraine to control what they hold and to rebuild the depleted Ukraine army.

The European leaders are just following the script with talks about security guarantees for Ukraine and sending in troops into Ukraine to secure the ceasefire.

The US needs the ceasefire to concentrate on the Middle East and China, while Europe engages more actively in Ukraine.

This was all written in the think tank paper Project 2025 which the US Secretary of Defense openly quoted in his speech in Brussels.

The west is at war to preserve its global hegemony.

