What Happened

On August 19, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated during a televised interview that the Kremlin has “never talked about the need to seize any territories” (↓) from Ukraine and denied that Russia’s objectives included the seizure of Crimea, Donbas, or other Ukrainian regions. He insisted instead that Russia’s purpose in the war was to “protect” populations in Ukraine from the Ukrainian government.

I would like to emphasize once again that we have never talked about the need to seize any territories. Neither Crimea, nor Donbass, nor Novorossiya as territories have ever been our goal. Our goal was to protect the Russian people who lived on these lands for centuries, discovered these lands and shed blood for them. Both in Crimea and in Donbass, cities were created - Odessa, Nikolaev, many others, ports, factories, plants.

Lavrov emphasized (↓) that no long-term peace agreements could exist unless they incorporated recognition of Russia’s security interests and formal guarantees of the rights of Russian-speaking populations in Ukraine, which he identified as non-negotiable conditions for any settlement.

Without respect for Russia's security interests, without full respect for the rights of Russians and Russian-speaking people living in Ukraine, there can be no talk of any long-term agreements, because these are the reasons that must be urgently eliminated in the context of a settlement.

He also implicitly rejected (↓) the suggestion that Western-backed security guarantees for Ukraine might be compatible with these demands, reaffirming Russia’s position that Ukraine must remain permanently neutral and outside NATO.

When these delegates in Washington spoke about the fact that it is necessary to start with developing security guarantees for Ukraine, but at the same time also security guarantees for Europe, no one mentioned Russia's security even once. Although the OSCE document I cited requires security in a form that will suit everyone. Recently, the President of Finland A. Stubb quoted this. I know him well, he was the Minister of Foreign Affairs. They signed a treaty that stated eternal neutrality, that no one – neither the Soviet Union nor Finland – would ever join structures directed against the other contracting party. Where is all this?

On August 18, the day before Lavrov’s remarks, Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated (↓) that Russia categorically rejected any scenario involving the deployment of NATO contingents in Ukraine.

We reaffirm our repeatedly stated position on our categorical rejection of any scenarios that envisage the appearance in Ukraine of a military contingent with the participation of NATO countries, which is fraught with an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict with unpredictable consequences.

While these diplomatic positions were being articulated, fighting intensified in Donetsk Oblast, particularly in the Pokrovsk direction near Dobropillya.

Geolocated footage from August 18–19 confirmed that Russian forces advanced northwest of Poltavka and northeast of Volodymyrivka.

Russian units also attempted (↓) to bypass Volodymyrivka toward Sofiivka and to flank Ukrainian positions near Shakhove from multiple directions.

Ukrainian military observer Kostyantyn Mashovets reported that elements of Russia’s 8th Combined Arms Army spearheaded these efforts while elements of the 51st Combined Arms Army operated deeper within the penetration.

Ukrainian forces responded with counterattacks aimed at severing the base of the salient along the Dorozhnie–Mayak–Volodymyrivka line, threatening to encircle Russian troops inside the pocket. On August 19, reports confirmed that heavy fighting reached Mayak, a settlement forming part of the salient’s base, suggesting contested control there.

Russian forces also attempted (↑) to push toward Vesele and engaged in heavy fighting near Zolotyi Kolodyaz. A Ukrainian brigade officer reported that Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks near Vesele, while Russian forces sought to bring forward reserves to stabilize their positions.



The tactical contest has become a race: Ukraine is working to cut the corridor sustaining the penetration, while Russia attempts to widen the salient and reinforce its flanks to prevent isolation.

The broader operational environment in the Pokrovsk sector (↓) is defined by low manpower density on both sides, meaning that the front line consists of scattered outposts rather than continuous defensive lines. The terrain is dominated by wide, open fields and small settlements, offering little cover but extensive maneuver space.

These conditions have permitted localized penetrations and flanking operations despite the largely positional character of the wider conflict.

Russian infiltration tactics exploited these gaps to create a salient whose depth exceeds its width, making it vulnerable to Ukrainian counterattacks targeting its base.

Why It Matters

Russia’s diplomatic messaging, articulated by Lavrov, indicates that the Kremlin’s objectives are focused less on permanent territorial acquisition than on transforming Ukraine’s political alignment and external orientation. By presenting the conflict as one of “protection” rather than conquest, Moscow underscores that its core aim is to ensure Ukraine becomes either neutral or politically dependent on Russia. This would effectively remove Ukraine as a platform for Western influence and restore the buffer function Russia has historically sought along its western frontier.

The emphasis on protecting Russian-speaking populations serves a dual purpose: it provides rhetorical justification for intervention and, more concretely, it offers a means of embedding structural levers of influence within Ukraine’s political system.

The indivisible nature of Russia’s demands—demilitarization, NATO exclusion, and political reorientation—illustrates the interdependence of these objectives. From Moscow’s perspective, any one of them achieved in isolation would leave vulnerabilities intact.

A demilitarized but pro-Western Ukraine could rearm with external backing;

A neutral but heavily armed Ukraine could still pose a threat;

And a pro-Western government could overturn agreements on neutrality or disarmament.

By binding these demands together, Russia aims to construct a comprehensive and durable security architecture that precludes Ukraine from reverting to a hostile alignment. This indivisibility makes compromise difficult, transforming the war into a zero-sum contest in which Russia defines success only as the full realization of its objectives.

The rejection of Western security guarantees reinforces Moscow’s insistence on structural outcomes rather than paper assurances. Guarantees would inevitably be backed by physical deployments of NATO personnel, bases, or systems in Ukraine, which would compress warning times, reduce strategic depth, and alter the regional balance of power.

Neutrality, by contrast, removes adversary presence altogether and restores the geographic buffer Russia views as indispensable. This preference echoes historical precedents such as Austria’s Cold War neutrality, which stabilized Central Europe by preventing either bloc from stationing forces there. For Russia, neutrality institutionalized in Ukraine’s political system is the only arrangement that can reliably align political commitments with geographic realities.

The presence of Russian-speaking populations in strategically significant regions of Ukraine, particularly in the Donbas and the Black Sea littoral, reinforces Moscow’s security rationale. By insisting on institutional protections for these communities, Russia seeks to ensure enduring interlocutors within Ukraine’s political framework who can constrain policies perceived as hostile to Russian interests. This approach mirrors earlier state practices in which ethnic or linguistic ties were used to project influence across borders and stabilize contested regions.

The localized combat around Dobropillya illustrates how these strategic imperatives translate into operational practice. The salient created by Russian infiltration offers opportunities for maneuver but exposes Russian forces to encirclement due to its narrow base. Ukrainian counterattacks are focused on severing this base, while Russian forces attempt to widen the salient by pressing outward toward Sofiivka, Shakhove, and Vesele.

The struggle over settlements such as Mayak and Volodymyrivka underscores the tactical importance of even small nodes in an open battlespace: these locations function as logistical anchors, defensive pivots, and gateways to maneuver corridors. Control of such points determines whether the salient remains viable or collapses into a liability.

The conditions in the Pokrovsk sector—low manpower density, open terrain, and dispersed defensive outposts—further explain the persistence of maneuver within a generally positional war. Russian infiltration tactics exploit these structural factors to achieve localized advances, while Ukraine seeks to exploit the inherent vulnerability of narrow salients to encircle Russian forces. This dynamic produces a fluid cycle of advances and counterattacks dictated less by broad strategic intent than by the geometry of terrain and force deployment.

Taken together, the diplomatic positions and battlefield maneuvers reflect a coherent strategic logic.

Russia seeks to reshape Ukraine into a neutralized buffer state through indivisible demands encompassing military, political, and alliance dimensions.

At the same time, it employs tactical maneuvers designed to sustain pressure, preserve leverage, and prevent the loss of deployed forces.

Both dimensions—diplomatic and military—are guided by the same imperative: to neutralize vulnerabilities created by geography and ensure long-term insulation from Western power projection. In this sense, Lavrov’s statements and the fighting around Dobropillya are parts of a single process in which political objectives and operational conduct converge to achieve a durable reconfiguration of the regional security environment.