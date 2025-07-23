Borderland Brief delivers sharp, timely updates and analysis on the evolving situation in and around Ukraine, covering military developments, geopolitical shifts, and regional impacts with clarity and precision.

This piece was co-authored by Paulo Aguiar, founder of Horizon Geopolitics, and guest contributor João Quintela.

What Happened

On July 17, 2025, Russian sabotage and reconnaissance units reportedly infiltrated southern Pokrovsk, a city in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, via the village of Zvirove. Ukrainian sources confirmed the presence of these irregular forces within the city limits and initiated clearing operations to neutralize embedded Russian personnel. These operations were still ongoing as of July 22.

Concurrently, geolocated video footage released on July 21 depicted direct engagements between Russian and Ukrainian forces along the E50 Pokrovsk–Pavlohrad highway, a critical east-west transportation artery that traverses southern Pokrovsk. The footage confirmed Russian forward movement in this sector.

Additional Russian advances were recorded east and northeast of Zvirove, indicating a sustained push toward the Pokrovsk urban perimeter from multiple directions. These movements occurred amid a broader Russian objective to encircle the city, supported by a combination of conventional infantry, mechanized units, and irregular forces.

Ukrainian intelligence and military observers reported the recent redeployment of major Russian formations to reinforce the offensive: specifically, the 1st and 9th Motorized Rifle Brigades, both subordinated to the 51st Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District. Simultaneously, elements of the 2nd Combined Arms Army from the Central Military District intensified their operations south of Pokrovsk. The Russian maneuver architecture appears designed to envelop Pokrovsk by converging forces from the northeast, south, and southwest. These vectors aim to sever Ukrainian logistical and retreat corridors, particularly the T-0515 Pokrovsk–Dobropillya highway and the E50 corridor. Ukrainian officials have confirmed that sabotage units have infiltrated residential and industrial zones within Pokrovsk, forcing Ukrainian forces into an urban counter-infiltration posture that diverts resources from other fronts.



In parallel with these developments, Ukraine conducted deep strikes into Russian territory. On July 22, Ukrainian drones reportedly struck the Novokuybyshevsk Petrochemical Company in Samara Oblast—one of Russia’s largest facilities within its defense-industrial base. The refinery and its associated chemical plants produce essential components for explosives and fuel—materials vital to Russia’s ability to sustain high-tempo military operations.

Meanwhile, in northern Sumy Oblast, Russian forces advanced into the settlements of Varachyne and reportedly seized positions in Oleksiivka and Kindrativka. These villages lie within 25 kilometers of Sumy and their capture places the regional capital within the effective range of Russian artillery and tactical drone systems.

Russian advances were executed with support from elite formations, including airborne (VDV) and naval infantry brigades, demonstrating Moscow’s intent to prioritize this axis as a zone of pressure and positional control.

Across the wider frontline, Russian forces engaged in synchronized offensive operations spanning multiple sectors, including Lyman, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, and western Zaporizhia. Geolocated footage confirmed the Russian seizure of Bila Hora, a village south of Chasiv Yar, while other Russian units reportedly advanced into Popiv Yar and southern Poltavka near Toretsk. These maneuvers reflect a calculated effort to stretch Ukrainian defenses by applying consistent pressure across geographically dispersed nodes.

Despite these escalations, diplomatic engagements persist. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on July 21 that Ukrainian and Russian delegations would meet in Istanbul on July 23 for a third round of negotiations. Ukraine’s delegation is led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and includes senior representatives from intelligence and foreign affairs institutions.

Zelensky emphasized humanitarian priorities, such as prisoner exchanges and the repatriation of children deported by Russian forces. However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov preemptively dismissed the likelihood of progress, reiterating that Russia remains committed to its original war aims—objectives that include revising NATO’s expansion policy, significantly reducing Ukraine’s military capacity, and formally recognizing the annexed oblasts.

Further amplifying the strategic climate, Russia announced a $1.1 trillion military rearmament program to be executed through 2036. This initiative includes the reactivation of the Soviet-era Moscow and Leningrad military districts, the expansion of existing military formations, and the integration of economic sectors into a nationalized warfighting posture.

Although the Kremlin claims it will reduce defense spending beginning in 2026, actual expenditures remain opaque due to budgetary concealment.

Why It Matters

Russia’s operational activities in and around Pokrovsk represent a deliberate and evolving strategy aimed at achieving positional superiority through envelopment rather than direct urban assault.

This method reflects a recognition of both the limitations of mechanized breakthroughs in fortified zones and the strategic value of compelling Ukrainian forces into untenable defensive positions. By attacking from the southwest, south, and northeast, Russian forces aim to constrict Ukrainian maneuver space, sever critical logistics arteries, and eventually isolate Pokrovsk as a functional node within Ukraine’s broader military network in Donetsk Oblast.

The infiltration of irregular sabotage groups into Pokrovsk’s urban interior serves both tactical and psychological functions.

Tactically, it disrupts Ukrainian command-and-control operations, forces resource reallocation, and complicates the defense of fixed positions.

Psychologically, it generates internal uncertainty and undermines civil-military coordination in a contested urban environment.

This hybridized approach—blending reconnaissance, asymmetric attack, and conventional envelopment—is designed not to seize the city in a single blow, but to degrade its defensive utility until Ukrainian forces are compelled to retreat or collapse under pressure.

The importance of Pokrovsk extends beyond its immediate geography. It functions as a logistics hub and a gateway to central Donetsk. Its loss would not only fracture Ukraine’s defensive belt in the east but would also diminish Kyiv’s capacity to project power westward from existing strongholds like Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. The slow constriction of this area therefore aligns with a larger Russian intent: to progressively absorb eastern Ukraine into its strategic orbit through cumulative operational dominance.

The Kremlin’s dismissal of the Istanbul negotiations reflects its strategic confidence and its unwillingness to abandon political goals.

The deliberate mismatch between Ukraine’s humanitarian focus and Russia’s structural demands illustrates a negotiation framework designed not to resolve conflict, but to buy time, reshape perceptions, and solidify battlefield achievements. By maintaining the appearance of engagement while avoiding substantive compromise, Moscow and Kyiv neutralize diplomatic pressure—Moscow preserves the initiative on the ground, while Kyiv appeals for greater support from the West.

The announcement of a decade-long rearmament plan, alongside the restoration of Soviet-era military command structures, signals a transformative shift in Russia’s military and strategic posture. This plan indicates that Russia no longer sees the war in Ukraine as a finite conflict but as a precursor to a longer-term confrontation with the West. The scale of the investment—$1.1 trillion over 11 years—reveals a commitment to building not just a wartime military, but a permanent war-capable state infrastructure.

These measures are designed to ensure that Russia can conduct sustained high-intensity operations across multiple theaters, positioning itself for conflict scenarios beyond Ukraine.

The Ukrainian drone strikes against Russian industrial assets, such as the Novokuybyshevsk Petrochemical Company, demonstrate a strategic extension of warfare into the economic domain. These operations seek to degrade the inputs sustaining Russia’s war machine—fuel, explosives, and chemicals—thus inflicting constraints on Russia’s ability to maintain its operational tempo.

This strategy embodies an expanded battlespace where targets are chosen not only for immediate tactical effect but for their strategic contribution to the adversary’s war effort. In effect, Ukraine is attempting to impose strategic depth on Russia by striking at the industrial heart of its military capacity.

Russian advances in northern Sumy Oblast follow a classical logic of buffer-zone creation.

By pushing Ukrainian forces away from the border and establishing forward positions within artillery range of Sumy, Moscow reduces its own vulnerability to cross-border attacks while simultaneously gaining the ability to disrupt Ukrainian staging areas and command nodes in the region. The deployment of elite forces—airborne and naval infantry—underscores the priority placed on this axis. These units bring higher combat effectiveness and mobility, suitable for contested, surveillance-heavy terrain where force survivability and adaptability are paramount.

The concurrent offensives across Lyman, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, and Zaporizhia reveal a strategic intent to disperse and degrade Ukrainian defenses through sustained, multidirectional pressure. Rather than seeking a decisive breach along a single axis, Russia is conducting a war of cumulative exhaustion—imposing logistical strain, fragmenting Ukrainian command attention, and capitalizing on gaps in reinforcement capacity. This operational dispersion is made possible by Russia’s advantage in interior lines, which allow it to shift forces and resources between sectors more rapidly than Ukraine can respond.

Incorporation of unmanned systems by both sides—particularly drones—has redefined the geometry of the battlefield.

With persistent aerial surveillance, real-time targeting, and precision strike capabilities, the line between observation and combat has blurred. Tactical movement is now continuously exposed, requiring concealment, electronic warfare, and rapid adaptation.

For Russia, drones are increasingly embedded into standard assault doctrine;

For Ukraine, they are a force equalizer compensating for artillery and manpower deficits.

This convergence on drone-centric tactics has made the electromagnetic and visual spectra new domains of warfare, where battlefield control is exercised through data and visibility as much as through fire and maneuver.

The broader picture that emerges from these developments is one of Russian escalation dominance across multiple domains: military, economic, technological, and diplomatic. Each action reinforces the others—frontline pressure enables political intransigence; economic mobilization underwrites strategic depth; sabotage and psychological operations fracture cohesion in contested zones.

Russia is not pursuing victory through a singular, decisive operation but through a protracted campaign of endurance and spatial manipulation, steadily narrowing Ukraine’s options and exploiting every opportunity to recalibrate the balance of power in its favor.