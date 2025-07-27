This piece was co-authored by Paulo Aguiar, founder of Horizon Geopolitics, and guest contributor João Quintela.

What Happened

Russian Military Operations Near Pokrovsk

Between July 21 and July 25, 2025, Russian forces launched a series of coordinated offensive operations aimed at enveloping Pokrovsk, a strategically vital town in western Donetsk Oblast. Pokrovsk lies at the intersection of key regional logistics corridors and serves as a central node in Ukraine’s broader defensive grid.

Russian troops advanced into Novoekonomichne (↓), a settlement northeast of Pokrovsk, as confirmed by geolocated combat footage showing Russian infantry occupying central areas of the town.

Simultaneously, Russian forces seized Zvirove to the southwest, effectively applying pressure from opposing flanks.

Reports from Kremlin-affiliated and pro-Russian military sources suggest that sabotage and reconnaissance elements (small, highly mobile units) entered the outskirts of Pokrovsk (↓) and reached the adjacent town of Myrnohrad. However, no open-source evidence corroborates a sustained Russian presence within Pokrovsk itself.

Ukrainian forces responded with limited but effective counterattacks. Notably, they recaptured positions west of Hrodivka (↓), slowing the Russian advance and reasserting control over critical defensive terrain. This pattern of advance and counteradvance reflects a highly dynamic frontline.

Deployment and Role of the 51st Combined Arms Army

The Russian 51st Combined Arms Army (CAA), which evolved from the former 1st Donetsk People's Republic Army Corps, is now part of Russia’s formal military structure under the Southern Military District. It has played a pivotal role in Russia’s renewed offensive operations near Pokrovsk.

Key brigades under the 51st CAA, especially the 5th, 1st, and 9th Motorized Rifle Brigades, have been systematically redeployed to the Pokrovsk sector after participating in previous Russian victories, including the seizure of Kurakhove in December 2024.

These units underwent periods of operational pause for rest, refit, and reconstitution, a process that includes the replacement of personnel, repair or replacement of damaged equipment, and retraining for renewed offensives.

Their subsequent reappearance on the Pokrovsk axis in early to mid-2025 indicates Russia’s intent to apply pressure at strategically selected points using hardened and replenished combat formations.

The brigades’ offensive capability was demonstrated in their key role in the capture of Novoekonomichne, underlining the military command’s reliance on experienced and mobile units for breakthrough operations.

Russian Advances Around Kupyansk

Russian forces, particularly those from the 121st Motorized Rifle Regiment and the 68th Motorized Rifle Division under the Leningrad Military District’s 6th CAA, have resumed sustained offensives near Kupyansk, a logistics hub in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast.

In late July 2025, these units advanced into several settlements surrounding the city, including southern Holubivka, northern Kupyansk, southwestern Kindrashivka, and areas near Radkivka and Pishchane.

The multi-pronged nature of these advances (from the northeast, northwest, and southeast) suggests that Russian forces aim not just to seize terrain, but to encircle Kupyansk, thereby cutting it off from reinforcement or retreat and creating conditions for a localized collapse of Ukrainian defenses.

Russian forward elements have also been reported operating in Myrne, northwest of Kupyansk, which could allow for a further push toward the H-26 highway, an arterial route critical for Ukrainian logistics.

Kupyansk lies near the Oskil River and has long been a linchpin in Ukraine’s ability to maintain lines of communication, resupply forward units, and rotate personnel along the eastern front.

Anticipated Russian Courses of Action Post-Kupyansk

In the event that Russian forces successfully capture Kupyansk, a possibility that remains contingent on continued pressure and Ukrainian capacity to hold, the Russian military command would face a decision point regarding future operational direction. Three primary options are identified:

Option 1: Westward Advance - Pushing toward Shevchenkove or Velykyi Burluk to expand a buffer zone in northern Kharkiv Oblast. This move would enhance the security of Russian border regions and potentially enable deeper thrusts toward Kharkiv City.

Option 2: Southward Offensive - Redirecting forces toward Borova and Lyman to target Ukraine’s heavily fortified “fortress belt” from the north. This approach would involve advancing along the P-79 highway and overcoming natural barriers such as the Oskil and Siverskyi Donets rivers.

Option 3: Redeployment to Donetsk Fronts - Shifting combat forces to more active sectors such as Pokrovsk, Kostyantynivka, or Novopavlivka, where Russian operations are already in progress and may benefit from additional manpower and firepower.

Creation of a Russian Buffer Zone in Northern Kharkiv Oblast

Russian military actions in areas such as Vovchansk, Dvorichna, and Velykyi Burluk suggest an intent to establish a militarized buffer zone extending up to 10 kilometers into Ukrainian territory along the international border.

This zone would shield key Russian logistical hubs in Belgorod and Kursk from cross-border Ukrainian artillery and drone strikes.

The buffer zone would serve as both a defensive mechanism and a base for future offensive operations.

By securing border-adjacent terrain, Russian forces would limit Ukrainian maneuverability and force redeployment of Ukrainian assets to border defense, thereby weakening positions elsewhere.

The deliberate demolition of bridges in Vovchansk and the focus on consolidating gains rather than deep incursions reflect Russia’s current priority to fortify a defensible frontier.

Coordinated Missile and Drone Strike on Ukraine

On the night of July 25–26, Russian forces launched a complex and high-density aerial strike targeting critical infrastructure across Ukraine. This strike involved:

12 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles

8 Iskander-K cruise missiles

7 Kh-59/69 air-launched guided missiles

208 Shahed-type and decoy drones

Launch points included Russian territory (Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov Oblasts), occupied Crimea, and Krasnodar Krai. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted or suppressed 183 drones and 17 missiles, but 25 drones and 10 missiles successfully struck nine different locations, underscoring the saturation effect and the persistent vulnerability of Ukrainian infrastructure.

This integrated strike approach marks a departure from earlier patterns in Spring 2025, which relied predominantly on drones. The new method maximizes complexity, exploiting the limitations of Ukraine’s air defense systems by combining decoy tactics, volume, and mixed attack vectors.

Expansion of Russian Military-Industrial Output

Russian defense industry facilities, notably those in Alabuga and Izhevsk, have ramped up drone and missile production capacity significantly.

Current estimates indicate a monthly output of approximately 2,700 Shahed-type drones and 2,500 decoy drones.

These quantities have enabled Russian forces to execute single-night drone strikes numbering over 300 units.

By November 2025, Russia could potentially conduct strikes involving up to 2,000 drones simultaneously, posing an existential challenge to Ukrainian air defenses. This industrial surge, achieved through factory expansion, workforce mobilization, and adaptation of foreign designs, represents a structural shift in Russia’s ability to sustain high-tempo, long-range attacks independent of foreign suppliers.

This development increases the urgency for Ukraine and its allies to deploy additional advanced air defense systems, including U.S.-made Patriot batteries, and to innovate in low-cost, high-yield counter-drone measures.

Why It Matters