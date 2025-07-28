This piece, part of the Borderland Brief project, was written by contributor João Quintela and reviewed by Paulo Aguiar, founder of Horizon Geopolitics.

What Happened

On July 26–27, 2025, Russian forces launched a reinforced company-sized mechanized assault northeast of Siversk, a frontline town in eastern Ukraine located in Donetsk Oblast.

This assault involved a diverse composition of equipment, including:

6 tanks;

3 armored personnel carriers (APCs);

6 MT-LB tracked armored fighting vehicles;

1 armored recovery vehicle;

12 civilian-type vehicles likely used for transport or deception;

2 off-road buggies;

41 motorcycles.

Ukrainian forces belonging to the Khortytsia Group repelled the attack and reported engaging up to 80 pieces of armored and motorized equipment.

Geolocated video footage (↓) released on July 27 confirms the presence of this assault force and likely captures one of the coordinated attack waves conducted the previous day.

This development marks a shift in Russian operations near Siversk, where for over a year Moscow had relied predominantly on infantry-based tactics involving slow, attritional advances.

Notably, Russian forces conducted larger battalion-sized mechanized assaults in this direction in late 2024, but then scaled back the use of armor until a recent resurgence in the summer of 2025.

Russian military bloggers have reported that reconnaissance and sabotage groups are operating on the eastern outskirts of Siversk, indicating growing proximity to the town.

Simultaneously, Russian units have marginally increased their use of armored vehicles across other contested regions such as Donetsk and Zaporizhia Oblasts.

From winter 2024 through early summer 2025, Russian attacks had largely relied on lighter, less expensive platforms such as motorcycles and buggies, likely reflecting either logistical constraints or efforts to minimize equipment losses in the face of Ukrainian drone strikes. However, since early July, Russian forces have resumed limited platoon- and company-sized mechanized assaults, suggesting a cautious reintroduction of armor to frontline operations.

Indicators show that Russia may have gradually improved its capacity to refurbish and field Soviet-era armored vehicles, allowing for renewed deployments without immediately exhausting reserves.

This shift could also reflect an increased tolerance for losses in exchange for tactical insights or battlefield progress.

On the diplomatic front, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on July 27 that Russia would not restore bilateral relations with Ukraine until its core war objectives are achieved.

These objectives have consistently included:

The annexation of occupied Ukrainian territories;

Regime change in Kyiv;

The demilitarization of Ukraine;

A rollback of NATO's influence in Eastern Europe.

Russia has repeatedly rejected peace overtures from Ukraine, the U.S., and European partners, while strategically using temporary ceasefires, such as those unilaterally declared in spring 2025, to gain battlefield advantages or delegitimize Ukrainian diplomacy.

In a separate operational event, Ukrainian forces killed Colonel Lebedev, the commander of Russia’s 83rd Motorized Rifle Regiment, which had been redeployed from Belgorod Oblast to the Velykyi Burluk area in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast. The unit forms part of Russia’s 6th Combined Arms Army, and its presence in the area is consistent with Russia’s efforts to reinforce offensive operations near Ukraine’s northern border.

Ukrainian forces also continued cross-border activities into Russia, particularly in Kursk Oblast. Russian sources reported Ukrainian counterattacks in the vicinity of Tetkino, Ryzhivka, and Novy Put on July 26–27. These areas lie close to the international border, and Ukrainian incursions there represent a continuation of earlier operations intended to stretch Russian border defenses.

At the same time, Russian forces conducted limited attacks in Sumy Oblast, aiming to expand control near Ukraine’s northern border. However, Russian milbloggers claimed that some units, such as elements of the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade and 1443rd Motorized Rifle Regiment, were forced to withdraw from villages near Sumy under threat of Ukrainian encirclement.

Russian airborne and special forces units remain active in the region, and both sides are extensively using drones for reconnaissance and strikes.

Further south, Ukrainian drones reportedly struck an electrical substation in Volgograd Oblast on July 26, disrupting rail transport near Oktyabrsky Station. Ukrainian sources suggest the strike may have affected power to military-related facilities, including defense manufacturing plants and the Kotelnikovo Airbase.

Elsewhere in eastern and southern Ukraine, Russian forces made incremental territorial gains in the vicinity of Toretsk (↓), Novopavlivka, and western Zaporizhia Oblast. These locations are operationally significant due to their proximity to Ukrainian supply routes and urban hubs.

Advances in these sectors were preceded by extensive drone and artillery strikes and followed by infantry or mechanized ground movements.

Why It Matters

The reintroduction of Russian mechanized assaults near Siversk reflects a calibrated evolution in Russian operational doctrine. By reengaging in combined arms maneuvers with armored formations, Russia is testing both the survivability of its restored vehicle fleet and the resilience of Ukrainian defensive lines in a key sector.

Siversk serves as a strategic hinge point in Donetsk Oblast ; its seizure would grant Russian forces enhanced access to deeper Ukrainian positions and logistics routes.

A successful breakthrough here could shift the local operational balance and potentially cascade into wider destabilization of Ukrainian force posture in the east.

Russia’s increased use of armor across multiple fronts, following a period of tactical conservation, suggests a limited but deliberate shift in force employment strategy.

This is likely influenced by incremental improvements in refurbishment capacity, stockpile management, and battlefield intelligence gathering. At the same time, the scale and frequency of mechanized operations remain tightly controlled, indicating ongoing limitations in Russia’s ability to absorb losses or sustain high-tempo armored warfare. The reintroduction of these capabilities is thus both a signal and a test: it gauges Ukraine’s ability to interdict mechanized thrusts while probing the risk-reward equation for future armored offensives.

Share

The Kremlin’s reaffirmation of its maximalist war aims clarifies that military operations are intended as instruments of compellence.

By conditioning political settlement on the complete fulfillment of its strategic objectives, Moscow is reinforcing a posture that prioritizes coercive accumulation of advantage over negotiated compromise. This removes ambiguity regarding Russia’s diplomatic intent and reaffirms the linkage between military activity and territorial consolidation as the primary vector of its Ukraine policy.

Ukraine’s targeted elimination of Colonel Lebedev illustrates the continuing relevance of decapitation strategies to degrade Russian unit cohesion. The death of a regimental commander disrupts command continuity and delays force synchronization, especially in contested sectors undergoing rotation or reinforcement. In parallel, Ukrainian cross-border raids and infrastructure strikes serve to externalize the battlefield, forcing Russia to defend terrain previously considered insulated.

These actions increase the geographical complexity of Russia’s defense calculus and divert resources from priority theaters.

The incremental Russian advances in Toretsk, Novopavlivka, and western Zaporizhia, while modest in geographic scale, indicate a cumulative campaign of positional warfare. These sectors allow Russia to gradually erode Ukrainian operational depth, fix defending units in place, and set conditions for more decisive action at later stages. Each gain, however minor, contributes to a strategic pattern aimed at exhausting Ukrainian flexibility and fragmenting reserve allocations across a broad front.

Donate

Taken together, these developments reflect a dynamic equilibrium characterized by controlled offensives, selective force regeneration, and sustained denial strategies on both sides.

Russia is calibrating the restoration of offensive maneuver under constrained conditions, while Ukraine is extending pressure horizontally (through leadership targeting and deep strikes) to shape the strategic environment.

The result is a conflict structure marked by competitive adaptation, contested escalation thresholds, and a fluid correlation of forces across the theater.