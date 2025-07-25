This piece was co-authored by Paulo Aguiar, founder of Horizon Geopolitics, and guest contributor João Quintela.

What Happened

On July 22, 2025, Andrei Kartapolov, Chairperson of the Russian State Duma Defense Committee, introduced a legislative proposal to restructure Russia’s conscription process by transitioning from a semi-annual conscription cycle to a continuous, year-round administrative system.

Traditionally, Russia has conducted military conscription twice a year (during spring and fall draft periods) placing acute pressure on regional military enlistment offices to process large volumes of draftees in short windows of time.

The proposed reform aims to distribute this workload evenly across the entire calendar year, allowing conscripts to undergo required procedures, such as medical evaluations and assignment to military occupational specialties, outside the compressed seasonal windows.

Kartapolov emphasized that this reform would not, on its face, increase the overall number of conscripts drafted per year. However, the Kremlin has consistently expanded annual conscription quotas since 2022. The move is part of a wider legislative and administrative campaign to enhance Russia’s military readiness amid its ongoing war in Ukraine and longer-term confrontation with NATO.

Earlier, on April 21, 2025, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that enables men who had previously completed conscription procedures but had not been drafted to be called up within one year without reprocessing, further expediting the call-up pipeline.

These developments support Russia’s broader efforts to increase the size of its armed forces from 1.01 million active personnel in 2022 to a planned 1.5 million by the end of 2025. Supporting measures include the reopening of Soviet-era military academies and digitization of the draft system to ensure streamlined mobilization and tighter state control over human resources.

In parallel, Russian military operations in Ukraine continue, with recent verified territorial advances near Sumy, Kupyansk, Borova, Toretsk, and Novopavlivka. These are supported by heavy drone and missile strikes targeting urban infrastructure and military assets in eastern and central Ukraine.

Diplomatically, the third round of Russia-Ukraine bilateral talks took place in Istanbul on July 23. Ukraine’s delegation called for a full ceasefire and a four-party summit involving Presidents Zelenskyy, Putin, Erdogan, and Trump. Russia rejected the summit proposal, instead suggesting short-term, 24–48 hour humanitarian ceasefires and the formation of virtual working groups on military and political issues. No agreement on a comprehensive ceasefire or summit was reached.

Ukraine and Russia also conducted a prisoner exchange, with each side returning 250 POWs.

Domestically, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to public backlash over a controversial law passed on July 22 that weakened oversight of anti-corruption bodies. On July 24, Zelensky submitted a new draft law to restore the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), key institutions in Ukraine’s post-2014 reform agenda and closely linked to its European Union accession ambitions.

Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department approved two Foreign Military Sales to Ukraine on July 23, totaling $322 million. These packages include Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles and HAWK Phase III air defense systems, with associated spare parts, maintenance support, and contractor training.

Why It Matters

Russia’s introduction of a year-round conscription administration signals a fundamental reconfiguration of how the state generates and maintains military manpower. This shift is not merely a bureaucratic adjustment; it is a strategic overhaul of the defense apparatus with deep implications for Russia’s ability to sustain long-term military operations and project power in multiple theaters.