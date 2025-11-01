Executive Summary

In October 2025, the United States imposed its most sweeping sanctions yet on Russia’s energy sector, targeting Rosneft and Lukoil—the country’s two largest oil companies and the backbone of its economy. This marks the most serious escalation of Western economic pressure on Moscow since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The goal is clear: to choke off the Kremlin’s primary source of income and make it increasingly difficult for Russia to finance its war.

The sanctions go far beyond previous restrictions by effectively cutting Rosneft and Lukoil out of the global financial system. U.S. and foreign banks are forbidden from dealing with them, and companies that ignore these rules risk being banned from using the U.S. dollar. The European Union quickly followed with its own measures, targeting Russian oil shipping networks and promising to phase out Russian liquefied natural gas imports by 2027. Together, these actions reflect a new phase of coordinated Western economic warfare against Moscow.

The immediate market effects are limited because the oil supply currently exceeds demand. Prices have remained relatively stable, giving Washington the confidence to strike at Russia’s most vital industry without triggering a global energy crisis.

Over time, these sanctions are likely to erode Russia’s ability to sustain its economy, maintain its war machine, and project power abroad. The Kremlin can still buy time by borrowing domestically, using state reserves, and selling oil to China and India through indirect routes. Yet this resilience comes at the cost of deeper dependence on a shrinking set of partners and a weakening economy.

Looking ahead, three main futures appear possible: