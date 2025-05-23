Geopolitics Daily provides clear, contextual analysis of emerging geopolitical developments around the world. Designed to distill the complexity of global events into a concise and accessible format, it is delivered to subscribers' inboxes every business day.

Donate

Attack on Russia’s Hmeimim Air Base

What Happened

On May 20, 2025, a group of armed militants launched a coordinated and lethal attack on Russia’s Hmeimim Air Base, located in Syria’s Latakia province. The assault resulted in the deaths of two Russian military personnel and at least two attackers, though some local reports suggest a third assailant may also have been killed. Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with intense gunfire, multiple explosions, and the unmistakable buzz of drones circling overhead. Residents in surrounding villages reported sudden disruptions in mobile phone connectivity, attributed to Russian electronic countermeasures aimed at preventing real-time communication during the assault.

The attackers, reportedly foreign nationals of Uzbek origin, were not officially affiliated with any known militant group. However, their prior roles as military instructors at a naval academy have fueled speculation about their tactical competence and possible unofficial backing.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has not released definitive details regarding the identities of the deceased personnel, contributing to ongoing uncertainty and speculation.

This assault occurred within a broader context of regional instability. Following the collapse of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024, a transitional government led by former elements of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham took control of Damascus. This political upheaval has destabilized western Syria, leading to clashes among loyalist remnants, newly empowered opposition factions and various foreign militant groups.

Hmeimim, as Russia’s main military installation in Syria, remains a key strategic outpost. It is outfitted with advanced S-400 and Tor missile defense systems and serves as a regional logistics and command hub.

Share

Why It Matters

The attack on Hmeimim Air Base is significant for the following reasons:

Proxy Warfare and Foreign Fighters: The involvement of foreign nationals with military training highlights the blurred lines between state and non-state actors in Syria’s evolving conflict. Their presence near the base and background as instructors suggest a degree of coordination and potentially tacit support from regional factions or elements within the new Syrian administration, reflecting the enduring dynamics of proxy conflict. Erosion of Russian Autonomy: Russia’s military operations in Syria now face new limitations. Russian personnel reportedly require coordination with local security forces and escorts from Islamist factions, indicating a substantial reduction in operational freedom and strategic autonomy. This shift undermines Russia’s ability to act unilaterally and projects a diminished image of control. Strategic Downgrading of Russian Influence: Previously a symbol of Russia’s resurgence in the Middle East, Hmeimim is now under threat. The reduced readiness of missile defense systems and signs of partial military drawdown suggest that Moscow is recalibrating its position. Rather than serving as a forward-operating base for regional power projection, it is transitioning into a fortified enclave designed for defense and symbolic presence. Targeting of Strategic Assets: The direct attack on Hmeimim is both a tactical strike and a strategic message. It challenges Russia’s military credibility in the region and signals to other regional actors that Moscow’s assets, once deemed invulnerable, are now accessible targets within Syria’s volatile landscape. Path-Dependent Overextension: Russia has invested over $5 billion into Hmeimim since 2016, transforming it into a military complex with extensive infrastructure and personnel. Despite increasing costs and declining strategic utility, these sunk investments now drive Moscow’s reluctance to disengage. As a result, it remains trapped in a strategically tenuous position.

In essence, the attack on Hmeimim underscores the fragility of Russia’s position in post-Assad Syria. While the base remains operational, its strategic function is increasingly limited to survival and symbolism rather than active influence. This reveals broader cracks in Russia’s regional power projection strategy.

India’s Suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty

What Happened

On May 22, 2025, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly reaffirmed the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), declaring that Pakistan will not receive water from rivers over which India has rights. Modi’s statement, delivered at a rally in Rajasthan, came amid heightened tensions following a deadly terrorist attack in Indian Kashmir on April 22, which India attributed to Pakistan.

Established in 1960 under World Bank mediation, the IWT governs the allocation of six rivers: Beas, Ravi, Sutlej, Indus, Chenab and Jhelum between India and Pakistan, with the western rivers reserved primarily for Pakistani use and the eastern ones for India.

Water is now positioned as a tool of retaliation. The Indian government immediately suspended treaty mechanisms including water flow data exchanges, site inspections and coordination bodies. Additionally, it announced a phased plan to construct new infrastructure that would allow greater control over the flow of rivers to Pakistan.

Although India currently lacks the dams and reservoirs necessary to significantly curtail water flow, the government has signaled its intent to expand its hydrological capabilities over the coming years.

Pakistan has warned that any attempts to divert or withhold river water would be treated as an act of aggression. The Pakistani government has also appealed to international bodies, including the United Nations and the World Bank, to mediate the crisis.

Share

Why It Matters

The implications of suspending the IWT are profound, touching on regional stability, international law and the geopolitics of shared natural resources:

Geopolitical Weaponization of Water: As the upstream country, India controls the headwaters of the Indus river system. By suspending the treaty, it has introduced water as a new vector of coercive diplomacy. This approach turns a life-sustaining resource into a strategic lever, threatening Pakistan’s agriculture, energy production and food security. These sectors depend heavily on consistent and predictable water supply. Precedent and Treaty Fragility: The IWT has been lauded for its durability, having survived wars and diplomatic crises. By suspending it, India risks undermining the credibility of one of the world’s most successful transboundary water agreements. This act could encourage other states to unilaterally abrogate similar treaties, further destabilizing already fragile regions. Symbolic Power over Functional Capacity: In the short term, India’s infrastructural limitations mean it cannot significantly alter water flows to Pakistan. Nevertheless, the suspension of coordination and information-sharing injects unpredictability into Pakistan’s water management systems. This psychological and logistical disruption itself can have cascading economic and political effects. International Legal and Diplomatic Ramifications: Since the IWT does not include provisions for unilateral suspension or termination, India’s action occupies a legal grey area. While framed as a temporary measure, the move invites international scrutiny and potential legal disputes. It could possibly weaken India’s broader diplomatic credibility. Escalation in a Nuclear Context: Water scarcity in Pakistan is a sensitive and potentially explosive issue. The framing of water as a punitive tool escalates the stakes of bilateral conflict between two nuclear-armed neighbors. Pakistani leaders have stated that any attempt to block or manipulate river flows could be treated as an act of war. This heightens the risk of military confrontation. Long-Term Strategic Realignment: Should India successfully build the infrastructure needed to manipulate river flows, it would acquire a powerful tool of influence. However, these projects will take years to complete and could trigger global condemnation or retaliatory infrastructure policies by neighboring upstream powers, such as China on the Brahmaputra.

Ultimately, India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty marks a paradigm shift. It signals a willingness to use geography and natural resources as instruments of statecraft. This elevates water security to the level of national defense. Although the immediate impact may be limited by material constraints, the strategic message is clear. India is prepared to challenge long-standing norms in pursuit of national security objectives, even at the risk of regional destabilization and international controversy.

Donate