What Happened

Between 31 August and 1 September 2025, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) convened a summit in Tianjin, China, with the participation of over twenty leaders from non-Western states, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Xi introduced the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), his fourth major international framework following the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative. The GGI was presented with five principles:

Adherence to sovereign equality; Respect for international law applied without double standards; Practice of multilateralism; Advocacy of a people-centered approach; And emphasis on concrete cooperative actions.

Xi stated that these principles should guide global governance reform and called upon SCO members to advance the “Shanghai Spirit” of cooperation.

He emphasized healthcare and other people-focused programs, including congenital heart disease treatment, cataract surgeries, and cancer screenings to be conducted across SCO member states over the next five years.

Xi also highlighted economic integration, tearing down barriers to trade, expanding Belt and Road projects, and enhancing cooperation in energy, green technology, digital economy, science, and education.

He described the United Nations as irreplaceable in global governance and urged all countries to be equal participants in decision-making.

During the summit, Xi proposed the creation of a new international security and economic order centered on the “Global South,” explicitly challenging the existing U.S.-led system. He described the initiative as a step toward building a multipolar world.

China pledged aid, financial commitments, and cooperation in advanced fields such as artificial intelligence and scientific research, while also stressing the use of national currencies in trade to strengthen Eurasian economic ties.

Russia’s Putin praised the SCO as a vehicle for “genuine multilateralism,” supporting expanded economic connections independent of U.S.-dominated systems.

Modi underscored India’s partnership with Russia, expressed support for peace efforts in Ukraine, and joined Putin and Xi in a public display of solidarity, walking together and standing closely (↓), visibly projecting unity.

Putin further elaborated on Russia’s position regarding the Ukraine conflict. He reiterated that NATO’s eastward expansion was the central cause of the war, citing Ukraine’s 2019 constitutional amendment committing to NATO membership and the 2008 Bucharest summit where NATO pledged eventual membership for Ukraine and Georgia.

He stated that durable peace required addressing this issue, with guarantees against NATO enlargement and a fair security balance in Europe.

He referred to prior understandings with U.S. President Donald Trump as a potential basis for renewed talks, suggesting they could serve as a foundation for a peace memorandum.

He also tied recognition of territorial changes, protection of Russian-speaking populations in Ukraine, and sanctions relief to the terms of any settlement.

In parallel, China and Russia joined Iran in rejecting a European initiative to reinstate United Nations sanctions on Tehran through the “snapback mechanism” of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The three states sent a joint letter to the UN Secretary-General condemning the move as legally flawed and politically destructive, arguing that Europe’s action constituted a misuse of Security Council authority and lacked legitimacy following the U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018.

Britain, France, and Germany triggered the snapback on the grounds that Iran was violating uranium enrichment limits and restricting international inspections. China, Russia, and Iran framed their opposition as a defense of diplomacy and collective security.

The mechanism stipulates that, unless the Security Council adopts a resolution to continue sanctions relief within thirty days of a complaint of non-performance, all previous UN sanctions are automatically reinstated.

This provision remains in force until 18 October 2025, after which the authority for snapback under Resolution 2231 will lapse, and any reimposition of sanctions would require a new resolution, subject to veto.

The timing of the European action was noted as being intended to precede Russia’s assumption of the Security Council presidency in October 2025, which could have created procedural obstacles to enforcement.

Why It Matters

The SCO summit in Tianjin represents a structured effort by major Eurasian states to consolidate influence and construct a counterweight to the U.S.-led international order.

By advancing the Global Governance Initiative, China is embedding its leadership within an alternative institutional framework designed to shift decision-making authority away from Western-dominated structures.

The principles of sovereign equality and multilateralism are deployed to undermine the prerogatives of dominant powers, while people-centered programs and healthcare initiatives generate dependency that ties smaller states into China’s orbit.

Economic integration through Belt and Road projects, energy corridors, and digital platforms builds structural linkages that redirect trade and technological flows across Eurasia.

Settlement of trade in national currencies, supported by Russia, further weakens the centrality of the dollar system and reduces vulnerability to sanctions, which constitute a primary tool of U.S. coercive power.

The cumulative effect is the gradual construction of a continental economic and political bloc resistant to external pressure.

Russia’s insistence on halting NATO enlargement and codifying buffer zones reflects the enduring geopolitical logic of strategic depth. Control of Ukraine and the Black Sea littoral directly affects Russia’s defensive posture and deterrent stability.

By tying sanctions relief and peace negotiations to guarantees of NATO non-expansion, Russia seeks to reshape the European security order into a system of acknowledged spheres of influence.

Its demands for recognition of territorial gains and protection of Russian-speaking populations extend influence into contested regions and provide enduring levers of pressure.

The reference to prior understandings with U.S. leadership underscores Moscow’s preference for bilateral great-power arrangements over multilateral processes.

This approach aims to institutionalize Russia’s privileged position in Eastern Europe, using both military leverage and economic bargaining to alter the balance of power.

India’s active participation in the summit, combined with its continued engagement with Western security frameworks, demonstrates a hedging strategy.

By cooperating within the SCO while maintaining ties with the United States and other partners, India maximizes its strategic autonomy and extracts concessions from multiple sides.

Its presence at Tianjin strengthens the SCO’s projection of unity while signaling to the West that India cannot be assumed as a reliable counterweight to China without sustained incentives.

This dual alignment complicates the hegemon’s efforts to isolate or divide the Eurasian bloc, reinforcing the perception of an emerging multipolar order.

The opposition of China, Russia, and Iran to the European attempt to reactivate sanctions illustrates the broader contest over institutional control. The snapback mechanism, designed to bypass vetoes, demonstrates how procedural innovations can be weaponized in power struggles.

Europe’s decision to trigger it before Russia assumed the Security Council presidency reflects an awareness of institutional timing as a strategic factor.

For Iran, the backing of China and Russia reduces the costs of resisting sanctions and strengthens its bargaining position.

For China and Russia, supporting Iran ties down Western resources in the Middle East and preserves a disruptive partner aligned against U.S. influence.

This triangular resistance demonstrates coalition defense against coercion and highlights the use of international law as an instrument of contestation rather than neutral arbitration.

The Tianjin summit and related developments therefore illustrate the transition from a system dominated by a single hegemon to one characterized by competing centers of power.

The Eurasian bloc is investing in economic corridors, alternative currencies, technological ecosystems, and institutional platforms designed to insulate itself from Western coercion.

Symbolic displays of unity, combined with structural projects, raise the perceived costs of divide-and-rule strategies and attract additional partners.

At the same time, disputes over NATO expansion and Iran sanctions reveal how territorial buffers and economic leverage remain central to great-power competition.

The strategic significance lies not in rhetorical appeals but in the incremental construction of resilient networks that shift the balance of power inland toward Eurasia and erode the effectiveness of Western instruments of dominance.