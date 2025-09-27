If you’ve been following my writing, you know I try to bring clarity to fast-moving events and ground them in a realist perspective. It takes time and focus to sort through the noise and get to the core of what really matters.

The ongoing talks between Syria and Israel over a possible security pact are not driven by any real attempt to end decades of hostility. Instead, they are the result of each side calculating how best to manage immediate pressures without giving up on long-term goals.

Both states understand that the deeper disputes between them—territory, sovereignty, and recognition—are not about to be resolved.

But both also see value in freezing part of the conflict for now, because the costs of continued clashes are growing and because each faces other, more urgent challenges.

This is why the proposed pact will be narrow in scope, focused on reducing military friction along the border rather than addressing the underlying hostility. It is a truce of convenience, not a pathway to peace.

For Syria, the motivation is straightforward: survival. The fall of the Assad regime left the country shattered, with Ahmad al-Sharaa struggling to consolidate authority over a fractured political and military landscape. His government faces multiple threats at once: armed militias still active in the south, clashes with Kurdish-led forces in the northeast, and the constant pressure of Israeli airstrikes that hit both infrastructure and military units.

These repeated Israeli attacks have drained Syria’s already limited resources and undermined the image of the new leadership as capable of protecting its territory.

Entering into a security pact, even one that imposes painful restrictions on deploying heavy weapons in the south, would offer some relief.

It would give Damascus the breathing room needed to redirect resources toward containing the Kurdish challenge, restoring a semblance of order, and managing relations with its key patron, Turkey.

For Syria, the pact is not about reconciling with Israel—it is about creating space to focus on other fronts where the state’s survival is more directly at stake.

Israel, however, views the negotiation in almost the opposite way. From its perspective, instability inside Syria is not a problem but an asset.

A weak, divided Syria poses little strategic threat. What worries Israel is the possibility that Syria might, over time, reemerge as a unified and militarily capable state, especially one with ties to Hezbollah or Iran.

This explains Israel’s insistence on conditions such as keeping southern Syria demilitarized, holding onto forward positions on Mount Hermon, and maintaining the freedom to strike at Syrian targets whenever it sees fit.

These measures guarantee that Syria cannot rebuild a credible deterrent near Israel’s borders.

Israel also benefits from backing Druze militias in Sweida, which further undermine Damascus’ control over the region.

For Israel, therefore, the pact is a way of cementing Syrian weakness in a formal arrangement while making only temporary, reversible adjustments—like pausing airstrikes.

The asymmetry is clear: Syria seeks relief, while Israel seeks to entrench dominance. This imbalance ensures that any pact will be fragile from the start.

The United States has stepped in as mediator, but its goals are limited. Washington does not intend to spend the money, deploy the troops, or commit to the long-term guarantees that made earlier deals like the Camp David Accords between Egypt and Israel durable. Instead, it is trying to secure a short-term diplomatic success that demonstrates continued influence in the Middle East, especially at a time when regional powers are questioning America’s reliability.

By tying sanctions relief to Syrian concessions, Washington can present itself as the indispensable broker while avoiding deeper commitments.

This reflects a broader U.S. strategy: to maintain the appearance of leadership in the region without bearing the heavy costs of ensuring stability.

The United States is not building a lasting framework; it is buying a quick win.

The economic dimension of the talks reveals just how weak Syria has become. Years of war and international sanctions have left the country unable to function as a normal economy.

The Caesar Act, with its strict penalties for foreign companies that deal with Damascus, has kept Syria cut off from global markets and investment.

Even limited U.S. sanctions relief has done little to change this reality, since most businesses remain wary of the risks.

This makes Syria dependent on external approval for any hope of recovery.

Linking a security pact with Israel to sanctions relief shows that Syria now trades pieces of its sovereignty for economic survival.

What used to be defended with military force is now bargained away in the hope of unlocking foreign capital.

In this sense, negotiations with Israel are really negotiations with Washington, because it is U.S. sanctions, not Israeli strikes alone, that most constrain Damascus.

Turkey adds another layer to this already complicated picture. By backing al-Sharaa’s government, Ankara seeks to prevent the rise of Kurdish autonomy across its border and to position itself as Syria’s main economic and political partner.

Turkish support keeps Damascus afloat, but it also ties Syria’s future to Ankara’s strategic goals.

This directly clashes with Israel’s preference for a fragmented Syria that can never rebuild into a unified state.

The result is that Syria’s territory becomes the stage for a rivalry between two U.S. partners—Turkey and Israel—whose objectives cannot be reconciled.

Turkey wants Damascus stable enough to control its territory and suppress the Kurds, while Israel wants Damascus too weak to pose a threat. Any Syrian-Israeli pact, therefore, will also be a tool for balancing this broader contest.

The fragility of the pact is not simply a matter of mistrust but a reflection of the realities on the ground. Israel’s doctrine of preemptive strikes means it will not hesitate to break the agreement if it perceives a threat. Syria, for its part, cannot guarantee full control over all militias and armed groups in its territory, some of which are opposed to any agreement with Israel and may act as spoilers.

Local clashes—whether between Druze and Bedouin factions or between Sunni hard-liners and government forces—could easily provoke Israeli intervention.

Without a robust monitoring force or large-scale U.S. aid to anchor the agreement, there is nothing to stop violations from cascading into renewed conflict.

Past experience in Lebanon shows that Israel is willing to disregard agreements whenever it sees fit, and there is little reason to expect a different pattern in Syria.

What emerges is not a peace process but a carefully managed balancing act.

Syria accepts limits in the south to focus on other battles and to seek sanctions relief.

Israel accepts a temporary pause in airstrikes to formalize Syria’s weakness.

The United States orchestrates the talks to showcase its role as mediator without making costly commitments.

Turkey supports the pact as a way to protect its client in Damascus and suppress Kurdish ambitions.

Each party treats the agreement as a tool to manage immediate pressures, not as a step toward resolving deeper conflicts. The pact is fragile not because it is poorly designed, but because fragility is its purpose. It allows each actor to secure short-term gains without altering the underlying hostility that defines their relations.

Seen in this light, the pact is less a peace agreement than a reflection of how power operates under conditions of scarcity and asymmetry. Syria trades concessions to stay afloat, Israel locks in superiority, the United States claims diplomatic credit, and Turkey deepens its influence.