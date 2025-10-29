Overview

A year after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government, Syria is quietly rebuilding both its domestic institutions and its place in the region. Under its provisional president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, the country is taking a far more pragmatic and balanced approach to foreign policy than at any time in recent decades.

Rather than relying on one dominant ally or adopting an ideological stance, Syria’s new leadership is trying to maintain good relations with all major regional powers while avoiding new conflicts. The overall strategy is to keep Syria stable, rebuild its economy, and restore its sovereignty after more than a decade of devastating war.

This shift does not mean that Syria is free of problems or fully independent. Its military is weak, its economy is in ruins, and parts of the country remain divided among ethnic and sectarian groups. But by choosing cooperation instead of confrontation, Damascus is signaling that it understands the limits of its power—and that it must use diplomacy and balance to survive.

Share

A Historic Visit to Moscow

On October 15, 2025, President Ahmad al-Sharaa visited Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. It was his first official trip abroad since taking office after Assad’s ouster in December 2024. The visit marked a turning point: it signaled that Syria was not breaking with Russia, but rather resetting the relationship on new, more equal terms.

The talks covered several major topics:

The status of Russia’s military bases in Syria , located in Tartus and Khmeimim, which Moscow established years ago to support Assad.

Economic and humanitarian cooperation , especially Russia’s ongoing deliveries of oil and wheat that keep Syria’s fragile economy afloat.

The legal and political future of former President Assad, who remains in exile in Russia and whom Damascus wants extradited for trial.

Al-Sharaa reportedly reassured Putin that the Russian bases and their existing agreements would stay in place during Syria’s political transition. Putin, for his part, congratulated Syria on its recent parliamentary elections and expressed support for reconstruction efforts.

This meeting followed earlier diplomacy over the summer, when Syria’s interim foreign minister visited Moscow and received an invitation for al-Sharaa to come. The sequence of visits shows a clear plan: Syria wants to maintain cooperation with Russia while also signaling that it now operates independently of any single foreign patron.

Russia’s Reduced but Enduring Role

Although Russia has scaled back its military presence in Syria—removing advanced weapons like the S-400 air defense system and sending many troops home—it still maintains a small but symbolic military footprint. This includes a few fixed-wing aircraft and skeleton crews at its two coastal bases.

These bases matter greatly to Moscow. They provide Russia:

Access to the Mediterranean Sea , giving it a strategic presence near Europe’s southern flank.

Leverage in the Middle East , where its direct influence has declined since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Political influence in Damascus, which remains dependent on Russian energy supplies.

Russia’s continued oil and wheat shipments are as much about maintaining influence as about aid. In contrast, Iran—Assad’s other major backer—completely withdrew its forces after Assad’s fall, abandoning over a decade of investment in military infrastructure.

Share

How Syria’s Past Shaped Its Pragmatism

To understand Syria’s new approach, it helps to look back at its history. Since gaining independence from France in 1946, Syria has repeatedly changed course in foreign policy to balance competing powers.

In the 1950s, it tried to stay neutral during the Cold War but soon fell under the influence of Egyptian leader Gamal Abdel Nasser, joining him in a short-lived union called the United Arab Republic (1958–1961). After that experiment collapsed, Syria grew closer to the Soviet Union, partly to counter Israel and partly to find a reliable defense partner.

When Hafez al-Assad came to power in 1970, he deepened ties with Moscow but kept Syria relatively independent. He allowed the Soviets to open a naval base at Tartus but ensured that Syria never became a full satellite state. His son Bashar continued that relationship until the civil war that began in 2011, which made Syria heavily dependent on Russian military power.

Now, with Bashar al-Assad gone, President al-Sharaa is trying to restore Syria’s independence by pursuing a “no-enemies” foreign policy—working with everyone, confronting no one.

A Nation Rebuilding from Ruin

Syria’s internal challenges are immense. Thirteen years of civil war destroyed most of its cities, infrastructure, and economy. Much of the army was wiped out, especially after Israel’s extensive airstrikes on Assad’s remaining forces in 2024. Today, Syria’s military is fragmented and relies mostly on light weapons and local militias.

The country is also deeply divided along ethnic and sectarian lines. Kurds, Druze, and Alawites control various enclaves and remain wary of the Sunni-majority provisional government, which includes former rebels. Periodic clashes continue to erupt as these groups defend their territories and autonomy.

Meanwhile, Syria faces severe food shortages due to drought, the collapse of agriculture, and the loss of foreign investment. It depends heavily on food imports and aid from countries like Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as from Russia.

Given these vulnerabilities, al-Sharaa’s government is in no position to challenge powerful countries. Instead, it aims to stabilize the home front and rebuild through cooperation rather than confrontation.

Share

Syria, Turkey, and the Quest for Regional Stability

For Turkey, the new situation in Syria brings both relief and opportunity. During Assad’s rule, Ankara faced waves of Syrian refugees—more than three million people—and security threats from Kurdish and Islamist militants who operated across the border. Russia’s military intervention in support of Assad also created tensions between Moscow and Ankara, leading to clashes such as the 2015 incident when Turkey shot down a Russian jet.

Now, with Assad gone and the new Syrian leadership relatively friendly toward Turkey, Ankara sees a chance to stabilize its southern border and facilitate refugee returns. Russia’s willingness to work with the new Syrian government rather than against it has further eased tensions.

Turkey and Russia both oppose Israel’s proposal to establish a Druze-controlled buffer zone in southern Syria, which they view as destabilizing. As a result, Turkey is not pushing to remove Russia’s military bases anytime soon. Instead, the two countries are finding common ground in preventing renewed chaos in Syria.

Share

The Larger Geopolitical Context

Russia’s position in Syria today is weaker than it was a few years ago. The war in Ukraine has drained its resources and limited its ability to project power abroad. But Moscow still sees Syria as a valuable outpost—proof that it remains a global player and a partner that Middle Eastern countries cannot ignore.

Interestingly, the United States views Russia’s presence in Syria with mixed feelings. While Washington opposes many of Moscow’s policies, it also sees Russia as a stabilizing force that can help prevent the return of widespread fighting. U.S. officials are primarily focused on humanitarian issues and gradual sanction relief rather than trying to force Russia out.

The Question of Bashar al-Assad

The fate of Bashar al-Assad, now living in exile in Russia, remains unresolved. Syria’s transitional government has demanded his extradition to face trial for crimes committed during the civil war. However, Russia has no precedent for extraditing former allies, and doing so could harm its relationships with other client states.

For Russia, keeping Assad in exile serves a purpose: it reinforces Moscow’s image as a protector of its partners, even after they lose power. For Syria, continuing to request his return satisfies domestic calls for justice without risking a diplomatic rupture. In all likelihood, Assad will remain in Russia indefinitely.

Iran’s Uncertain Future Role in Syria

Syria’s new leaders recognize that their relationship with Iran—Assad’s long-time ally—is complicated. Iran pulled its troops and militias out of Syria after Assad’s downfall, effectively abandoning a decade of investment. However, it has not completely withdrawn from the political scene. Iranian officials have expressed interest in protecting Shiite holy sites and maintaining limited religious and economic ties.

Damascus wants to rebuild relations gradually, but on its own terms. It fears that if Iran resumes its previous military role, it could provoke Israeli airstrikes or U.S. sanctions, undermining Syria’s recovery. At the same time, Syria understands that improving relations could prevent Iran from supporting new insurgent groups in the country.

Therefore, any Syrian–Iranian reconciliation will likely be slow, careful, and heavily conditional. Syria will engage Tehran diplomatically, but it will prioritize domestic stability and international acceptance over ideological alignment.

Share

Looking Ahead: Syria’s Path Forward

In the Next Two Years

Syria will likely keep its close but cautious relationship with Russia, depending on it for energy and food while avoiding overreliance.

Domestic instability will continue, but the government should be able to contain most violence and begin limited reconstruction.

Turkey will play a central role, offering aid, investment, and potential support for refugee returns.

In Three to Five Years

Syria may rebuild limited ties with Iran, provided this does not trigger Israeli or U.S. opposition.

Russia’s influence could slowly decline due to financial constraints, though it will still maintain a strategic presence.

Israel will likely continue targeted airstrikes but avoid large-scale involvement unless Iran re-enters Syria militarily.

Over the Long Term

Syria’s foreign policy will likely settle into a balanced, non-aligned model, maintaining practical relations with all major powers.

Economic recovery will depend on foreign investment and reconstruction aid, especially from Arab states.

Political unity will remain fragile, and the risk of renewed insurgency will persist if the economy fails to improve or sectarian grievances deepen.

Share

Conclusion

Syria’s leadership understands that after thirteen years of destruction, pragmatism is the only path to survival. President Ahmad al-Sharaa’s government has abandoned the old patterns of dependence and confrontation that defined the Assad era. Instead, it seeks stability through balance.

If this strategy succeeds, Syria could slowly reemerge as a stable, independent state, able to rebuild its economy and rejoin the regional community. But the process will be slow, fragile, and dependent on the country’s ability to keep internal divisions and external rivalries under control.

In the new Middle East order, Syria is trying to survive smartly. Its diplomacy is no longer about choosing sides, but about ensuring that no side chooses against it.