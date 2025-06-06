Donate

Executive Summary

Washington’s Middle East strategy has pivoted from direct dominance to delegated control, empowering Turkey and Saudi Arabia as proxy enforcers while retaining strategic oversight.

Domestic exhaustion with intervention and diminishing military returns drive a leaner U.S. posture, replacing persistent presence with targeted influence and burden-sharing.

Turkey and Saudi Arabia form a brittle tactical axis in Syria: militarily and financially interdependent, yet fractured by asymmetric capabilities, rival legacies, and diverging timelines.

The regional order is fragmented: Iran endures through proxies and external alliances, while Israel evolves into a preemptive actor, operating with U.S. support but growing self-reliance.

Trump’s recalibrated interventions favor swift, limited action, eschewing large-scale entanglement while preserving critical influence over oil routes, alliances, and geopolitical balances.

A new architecture of managed volatility emerges: America as strategic broker, regional powers as risk absorbers, and stability born not of control, but of constrained competition.

Structural Retreat and the Rise of Regional Proxies

The guiding tenet of the Trump administration's second-term Middle East strategy is a shift away from direct American management of regional security toward a model of delegated dominance. This recalibration does not represent a relinquishment of influence but a strategic redistribution of responsibilities. Washington seeks to preserve its primacy not through persistent presence, but through selective empowerment of regional allies, specifically Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

This strategic shift is grounded in two enduring structural constraints:

Domestic political fatigue with interventionism: After the protracted conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, American voters across the political spectrum have grown hostile to costly, open-ended military commitments. The Trump administration recognizes that political capital is no longer avaialble for large-scale deployments. Operational overreach and diminishing returns: U.S. global military posture reached saturation in the 2010s. The burden of maintaining constant forward engagement in multiple theaters has prompted a strategic reorientation toward a more economically sustainable approach, one that redistributes the burden of enforcement without surrendering the benefits of influence.

Turkey and Saudi Arabia are structurally differentiated instruments of American strategic architecture:

Turkey , with NATO’s second-largest military and geographic access to Syria and Iraq, provides a platform for hard power projection and containment of irregular threats.

Saudi Arabia, the custodian of energy liquidity and financial instruments, exerts influence through capital, particularly in reconstruction, foreign debt absorption, and patronage networks.

Their cooperation is less a product of strategic affinity than of mutual necessity. Each lacks the comprehensive capability to impose regional order independently. This locks them into a brittle and temporary tactical alingment, driven by external imperatives.

The Turkish-Saudi Conditional Alignment

The Syrian conflict, now in its post-Assad transition phase, has become the central axis around which Turkish and Saudi interests rotate. Their mutual investment in shaping Syria’s reconstruction and political future has necessitated a form of pragmatic alignment. However, this cooperation exists within a framework of structural tension, historical rivalry, and strategic divergence.

Three foundational asymmetries define the Turkish-Saudi axis:

Asymmetric power portfolios: Turkey’s strength lies in its ability to project force and secure territory, while its economic base is fragile and volatile. In contrast, Saudi Arabia lacks indigenous military capability but controls vast financial reserves and international economic clout. Incompatible historical narratives: The Ottoman Empire's suppression of early Saudi statehood in the 18th and 19th centuries has left enduring scars. These rivalries are not merely historical footnotes; they shape contemporary perceptions of regional leadership and Sunni legitimacy. Differing political time horizons: Saudi Arabia, under Mohammed bin Salman’s top-down modernization initiative, seeks predictability abroad to stabilize economic transformation at home. Turkey, by contrast, is entering a period of domestic political uncertainty, with the Erdogan era nearing its end and no clear succsession plan.

In the Syrian theater, both powers share a strategic interest in curtailing Iranian resurgence and moderating Israel’s expanding security footprint. Yet their cooperation is built on a tightly constrained calculus of mutual need. Saudi financing is essential for Syrian reconstruction; Turkish forces on the ground are indispensable for maintaining order. This interdependence is real but shallow, and it remains susceptible to rupture when interests diverge.

Israel, Iran, and the Constraints on Regional Ordering

The contemporary Middle East does not accommodate unipolar dominance. It is a fragmented security environment characterized by domain-specific hegemons, each powerful within its sphere yet incapable of imposing systemic order. The Trump administration’s strategic posture recognizes this fact and operates accordingly.

Iran , though dislodged from Syria, retains durable influence in Iraq, where its militias and political proxies form an entrenched ecosystem of power. Its external alliances with Russia and China provide financial and technological lifelines that dilute the effectiveness of Western sanctions.

Israel, once content with strategic deterrence, has evolved into a preemptive actor. It now wages military operations deep into Syria and beyond, aiming not merely to deter but to degrade adversarial infrastructure before it becomes operational. This expanded doctrine requires sustained U.S. support in logistical, diplomatic, and technological forms.

However, the Trump administration has imposed deliberate constraints on that support. While endorsing Israel’s security prerogatives, it is increasingly reluctant to underwrite the international costs of Israeli escalation. The result is a recalibration of expectations. Israel retains operational freedom; however, it is expected to manage the political and economic blowback independently. It is being repositioned not as a ward of U.S. strategy but as a self-insuring power that must calculate costs with greater precision.

U.S. Power Projection in a Constrained Modality

The United States has not exited the Middle East. Rather, it has adapted its method of engagement. The era of maximalist interventions, marked by the 2003 invasion of Iraq and the 2011 campaign in Libya, has given way to tactically calibrated, politically restrained interventions. The Trump administration’s military actions follow a consistent template: swift escalation, limited objectives, and rapid withdrawal.

Three emblematic cases illustrate this constrained modality:

Yemen : Precision strikes on Houthi infrastructure signaled American resolve while avoiding the quagmire of long-term entanglement.

Iran : The “maximum pressure” campaign rests on economic coercion, using sanctions to degrade Tehran’s strategic calculus without triggering outright war.

Gaza: The U.S. avoids direct involvement, allowing Israel to prosecute its campaign while withholding the kind of full-spectrum diplomatic protection it once enjoyed.

This model reflects hard structural truths. The U.S. cannot afford the financial or political cost of remaking Middle Eastern societies. Yet its enduring interests (oil transit, global shipping lanes, and great power rivalries) require it to remain a decisive arbiter. Thus, the U.S. has repositioned itself not as a permanent enforcer but as a strategic regulater, intervening episodically to preserve balance without incurring the burden of occupation.

The Strategic Calculus of Secondary Powers

The partial withdrawal of U.S. military guardianship has created an environment of conditional autonomy for regional powers. This newfound latitude enables states like Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Israel to pursue independent agendas, though always within a web of economic, technological, and diplomatic constraints imposed by Washington.

These constraints manifest through multiple instruments:

Monetary dependence : Saudi Arabia's integration into the U.S.-dollar-based energy system renders it sensitive to American fiscal policy and global sanctions regimes.

Trade vulnerabilities : Turkey’s exposure to U.S. tariffs, coupled with its reliance on access to Western financial markets, limits its ability to operate outside American economic influence.

Defense dependencies: Israel's advanced weaponry, surveillance systems, and cyber capabilities are heavily reliant on American components and maintenance contracts.

Trump’s transactional approach, offering security in exchange for policy alignment, amplifies this structure. In effect, Washington has privatized protection. Regional actors must now pay, in policy concessions or economic integration, for the shield they once received unconditionally. This deepens their strategic accountability even as it enlarges their operational freedom.

The Redistribution of Risk and Responsibility

The post-American security framework in the Middle East is not a vacuum; it is a displacement architecture, where the burdens of enforcement and risk are redistributed across a lattice of regional actors, all loosely aligned under U.S. strategic oversight.

This emergent structure is characterized by role specialization:

Israel executes forward defense but absorbs international backlash. Saudi Arabia bankrolls stabilization but lacks projection capability. Turkey projects force locally but cannot sustain strategic overreach. Iran remains boxed in geographically but survives through asymmetric warfare and alliance with extra-regional powers.

In this system, the United States remains indispensable, not as a hegemon but as a balancing mechanism. It intervenes not to reconfigure the region but to recalibrate its internal frictions. Trump’s approach refines the logic of American power. The U.S. thus transforms from an imperial manager into a strategic broker.

The result is a managed volatility, in which real stability emerges not from dominance but from the careful equilibrium of competitive ambitions. The Middle East, once shaped by external empires, now evolves through internal recalibrations. The architecture of realpolitik has shifted into a distributed scaffolding of mutually constrained power.

