This piece, part of the Borderland Brief project, was written by contributor João Quintela and reviewed by Paulo Aguiar, founder of Horizon Geopolitics.

What Happened

On July 28, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a new, shortened deadline for Russian President Vladimir Putin to begin serious negotiations to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. This revised ultimatum, set to expire between August 7 and 9, reduces the original 50-day window that would have allowed Putin until September 2 to reach a settlement.

Trump expressed deep frustration over what he characterized as Putin’s lack of interest in peace and reiterated that failure to meet the deadline would trigger the imposition of secondary tariffs on countries that continue to trade with Russia. These proposed tariffs are designed not to target Russia directly but to penalize third-party nations that facilitate Russia’s economic resilience amid Western sanctions by purchasing its exports, particularly oil and gas.

The use of secondary sanctions represents an escalation in U.S. economic pressure, reflecting a strategy aimed at isolating Russia by increasing the costs for its international partners. The intention is to weaponize global trade relationships to enforce behavioral change in Moscow.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, addressing a domestic youth audience, claimed that Russia was “fighting alone against the entire West” for the first time in its history. This narrative has been central to Russian wartime messaging since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. It serves to portray the conflict as a civilizational confrontation with the West, thereby framing Russian actions as defensive and necessary.

Lavrov’s remarks notably omit the material and technical support Russia continues to receive from key allies.

North Korea has provided artillery shells, ballistic missiles, and personnel to support frontline operations.

Iran’s Shahed drones, and technology transfers enabling Russia to produce similar systems domestically, have played a vital role in aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities.

China has become indispensable to Russia’s sanctions evasion mechanisms, supplying dual-use microelectronics and components essential to its military production base.

These partnerships, largely outside formal alliance frameworks, reflect a convergence of interest among states opposed to Western dominance.

Lavrov also reiterated longstanding Russian demands that Ukraine be barred from joining NATO and that international recognition be extended to Russian-annexed Ukrainian territories. The emphasis on these demands underscores the Kremlin’s insistence on a settlement that cements battlefield gains and rewrites regional security arrangements in Russia’s favor.

On the battlefield, Russia has sustained a wide range of offensive operations across eastern and northeastern Ukraine.

Russian forces have made incremental advances in sectors near Lyman, Toretsk, Novopavlivka, and Velyka Novosilka. These locations are situated in Ukraine’s Donetsk (↓) and Zaporizhia oblasts, which have seen intense fighting throughout the conflict due to their strategic proximity to both Russian-controlled areas and key Ukrainian urban centers.

In the north, particularly in Sumy Oblast (↓) along the Russian border, Russian forces have conducted limited assaults using small infantry teams and artillery. Ukrainian forces have reported increased drone activity and localized cross-border attacks. Notably, several Russian airborne (VDV) and naval infantry units are operating in this area, indicating the deployment of elite formations.

In Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts, Russian forces have carried out offensive operations with the objective of flanking Ukrainian defenses around the strategic city of Kupyansk (↓). No confirmed breakthroughs have been reported, but redeployments of Russian mechanized and airborne units suggest an intent to sustain pressure and explore gaps in Ukrainian defenses.

Farther south, Russian troops have launched coordinated attacks in multiple directions (Pokrovsk, Chasiv Yar, Siversk, and Hulyaipole) while expanding their presence near strategic road and rail hubs. These operations are consistent with previous Russian attempts to capture all of Donetsk Oblast (↓), a long-declared war aim that remains unfulfilled.

In tandem with ground operations, Russia continues to employ long-range missile and drone strikes to target Ukrainian infrastructure and military assets.

On the night of July 27–28, Russia launched over 300 drones (primarily Iranian-made Shahed variants) as well as Kh-101 cruise missiles and Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles from platforms across Russian territory. Ukraine’s air defense network intercepted the majority, but some missiles and debris caused damage and injuries in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, and other regions.

These strikes are part of a sustained effort to degrade Ukraine’s power grid, industrial base, and civilian morale.

In Belarus, Russia continues to expand its military footprint. Joint deployments, logistical integration, and command structures indicate that Belarus has become a critical component of Russia’s strategic posture. Russian missile systems and tactical nuclear weapons have reportedly been stationed in Belarus, and the Wagner paramilitary group remains active in an auxiliary capacity.

This militarization turns Belarus into a forward operating platform for Russian operations, particularly against NATO’s eastern flank.

Why It Matters

Trump’s use of a shortened ultimatum and the threat of secondary tariffs reflects an aggressive form of economic coercion that seeks to alter the behavior of both adversaries and their supporters.

The decision to enforce punitive tariffs against Russia’s economic partners weaponizes international commerce, aiming to disrupt Russia’s access to global markets not through direct confrontation, but by deterring others from doing business with Moscow. This tactic expands the conflict’s scope beyond the battlefield into the international financial and commercial systems, forcing a recalibration by states whose economic partnerships with Russia have thus far insulated Moscow from total isolation.

The Kremlin’s continued portrayal of the war as a unilateral struggle against Western encirclement serves strategic domestic and international objectives.

It legitimizes Russia’s aggressive posture, facilitates mobilization, and rationalizes repression, while obscuring the operational reality of a multi-state support network involving North Korea, Iran, and China. The omission of these partnerships allows Russia to maintain the narrative of sovereign self-reliance, preserving ideological coherence and shielding the Kremlin from accusations of dependency.

In practice, however, Moscow is not acting alone. Its reliance on external partners for munitions, electronics, and financial networks indicates a deliberate strategy of constructing a loose, durable anti-Western coalition. This emerging bloc does not operate under formal alliances, but through pragmatic, transactional cooperation centered on shared interests:

Resisting Western sanctions; Circumventing rules-based systems; Enhancing collective strategic autonomy.

The growing alignment among Russia, Iran, China, and North Korea suggests the emergence of an alternative axis of power capable of challenging the existing international order not through direct confrontation, but through sustained economic, technological, and military cooperation.

Domestically, the Russian leadership has locked itself into a rigid ideological framework.

War aims such as “denazification,” demilitarization, and Ukrainian neutrality have been internalized by the Russian state narrative and population alike. These goals now function as pillars of regime legitimacy. Any deviation from them risks undermining internal cohesion. Consequently, Moscow’s negotiating posture remains inflexible. The regime is thus operating within a commitment trap, where concessions would not only be seen as military failure, but also as political betrayal.

On the ground, Russia’s military actions reflect a deliberate campaign of strategic attrition.

The goal is not necessarily rapid conquest, but the maintenance of offensive momentum across multiple axes to force Ukraine into overextension. By engaging Ukrainian forces in Sumy, Lyman, Toretsk, and elsewhere, Russia seeks to complicate command structures and stretch logistical chains. Simultaneously, high-frequency missile and drone attacks serve as tools of disruption, targeting energy systems, transportation nodes, and urban morale.

These strikes degrade Ukraine’s long-term capacity to wage war and force political decisions under duress.

The ongoing militarization of Belarus enhances Russia’s strategic depth. It extends the operational reach of Russian forces, enables multi-vector attacks, and serves as a buffer zone against NATO. The deepening of joint military infrastructure and the presence of Russian nuclear assets signal a consolidation of control that effectively eliminates Belarusian strategic autonomy.

This transformation repositions Belarus as both a launchpad and shield in Russia’s regional military calculus.

Donate

Lastly, changes in Russian battlefield tactics indicate institutional adaptation.

Early-war overreliance on massed armored assaults resulted in substantial losses. More recent engagements, particularly near Siversk, show an increased reliance on UAVs for targeting, reconnaissance, and strike coordination. These shifts reflect a cost-aware approach that prioritizes force preservation while maintaining offensive pressure.