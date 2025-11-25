Share

Overview

Efforts to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war reveal a simple but uncomfortable truth: Europe wants a stronger role in shaping the outcome, but the United States remains the decisive power. Europe can propose adjustments and raise concerns, but it cannot truly direct the peace process on its own.

Meanwhile, Ukraine depends on the West for its very survival, and Russia will only negotiate seriously with Washington. As a result, the United States sits at the center of the diplomatic effort, with Europe and Ukraine trying to shape the terms as best they can.

This dynamic reflects the deeper structure of European security:

The war has exposed the limits of Europe’s military strength, the divisions within the EU, and the continent’s continued dependence on American intelligence, weapons, and leadership.

It has also highlighted Russia’s desire to secure its battlefield gains and Ukraine’s impossible task of defending its sovereignty while managing the expectations of its far more powerful partners.

The likely outcome is not a permanent peace but an armistice. The shooting may stop, but the political conflict will remain unresolved, and all sides will prepare for the possibility of future confrontation.

The United States

From the American perspective, the war in Ukraine is just one piece of a larger global puzzle.

Washington’s main concerns are competing with China and avoiding new long-term military entanglements. The United States wants the war to end in a way that prevents Russia from dominating Eastern Europe but does not require Washington to assume any permanent new obligations.

Three ideas drive U.S. behavior:

Avoiding open-ended defense commitments. The United States does not want to extend Ukraine the kind of “automatic defense” guarantee that NATO allies receive under Article V. Such a commitment could drag the U.S. into a direct conflict with Russia. Instead, Washington favors limited and conditional guarantees—support that helps Ukraine defend itself but avoids binding the U.S. to full-scale intervention. Preventing Russia from becoming fully dependent on China. If Russia becomes completely isolated from the West, it will lean more heavily on Beijing. The United States wants to avoid creating a tight Russia–China partnership that could challenge U.S. influence globally. This means Washington has an interest in a settlement that leaves some space for Russia to engage with the West. Retaining leadership in Europe. By driving the negotiations, the United States ensures that Europe remains aligned with American strategy. Washington knows that if Europe ever unified into a fully independent military force, it could become a competitor. By setting the terms of peace, the U.S. preserves its central role in European security.

Because Ukraine relies on American weapons, intelligence, and funding, U.S. pressure carries enormous weight. If Washington signals that support could be reduced, Ukraine has little choice but to take the warning seriously.

Europe

Europe’s preferred outcome is a secure, independent Ukraine capable of resisting Russian pressure. Yet Europe is fundamentally limited in its ability to bring that future about.

Military Limitations. European armies, after decades of underfunding, do not have enough ammunition, vehicles, or advanced systems to replace the United States. They also lack the intelligence and surveillance capabilities that U.S. satellites and spy networks provide. Even if Europe were politically unified, it could support Ukraine only for a short time without American help.

Political Divisions. The European Union requires unanimous agreement for major decisions like deploying frozen Russian assets or approving new sanctions. Countries such as Hungary and Slovakia, which maintain closer ties with Russia, can block these decisions. This weakens Europe’s negotiating position and leaves it unable to act quickly or decisively.

Economic Vulnerabilities. Europe sits next door to the conflict. Its energy supplies, industrial output, and trade networks are deeply affected by the war. While the United States is insulated by distance and energy independence, Europe feels every shock directly. This pushes Europe to seek a settlement that both protects Ukraine and reduces the risk of long-term confrontation with Russia.

Because of these limits, Europe focuses on shaping the details of the security guarantees, force limits, and reconstruction funding—areas where it can influence policy—while avoiding a direct clash with the United States.

Europe knows that the negotiation will ultimately follow Washington’s lead, so it tries to adjust the U.S. proposal rather than replace it.

Russia

Russia enters negotiations with a clear set of priorities. Moscow knows it cannot impose its will completely, but it wants to secure what it considers the “strategic essentials” of its campaign.

Russia’s goals include:

Freezing control of occupied territories. Even if the world does not recognize Russian sovereignty over these regions, Moscow wants the political reality on the ground to remain intact. A ceasefire line that follows the current front serves this purpose. Limiting Ukraine’s military strength. Russia wants to ensure that Ukraine cannot quickly rebuild a large, well-armed force that might challenge its position in the future. This means pushing for restrictions on Ukraine’s troop numbers, missile ranges, and Western military presence. Preventing NATO’s expansion to Ukraine. Moscow is prepared to accept Western involvement in Ukraine’s security, but not a formal NATO membership that could place NATO forces directly on its border. Gaining steps toward economic normalization. Russia does not expect immediate lifting of all sanctions, but it does want gradual relief and controlled access to its frozen assets. This would help stabilize its economy and rebuild its military capacity.

Moscow prefers to negotiate with Washington because only the United States can deliver broader concessions; Europe alone cannot offer a compelling deal.

Ukraine

Ukraine’s position is the most difficult. It must preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity while also responding to the demands of countries that provide the support keeping it alive militarily and economically.

Ukraine’s key objectives are:

Protecting national territory. Even discussing the permanent loss of land is politically explosive in Ukraine. Any agreement that seems to reward Russian aggression risks dividing the country and weakening the government. Securing strong security guarantees. Ukraine needs long-term protection against future Russian attacks. But the guarantees must be meaningful—Ukraine knows that vague promises will not deter Moscow. Maintaining military capability. Ukraine wants to avoid force caps or restrictions that would leave it defenseless once the war ends. Preserving political agency. Ukraine does not want to be treated as a bargaining chip between larger powers. Yet its dependency limits its options.

Ukraine therefore tries to delay decisions, hoping that time will reveal opportunities (better battlefield conditions or U.S.-Russian disagreements) that give Kyiv more leverage.

But waiting also carries risks, because a shift in U.S. policy could leave Ukraine dangerously exposed.

Share

Where the Diplomacy Is Heading

The United States Will Shape the Final Framework

No country matches American military and economic leverage. Russia recognizes this, Europe accepts it, and Ukraine lives by it. The final settlement will therefore reflect U.S. priorities, even if modified by European input.