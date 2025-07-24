Borderland Brief delivers sharp, timely updates and analysis on the evolving situation in and around Ukraine, covering military developments, geopolitical shifts, and regional impacts with clarity and precision.

This piece was co-authored by Paulo Aguiar, founder of Horizon Geopolitics, and guest contributor Rogério Bastos.

What Happened

On July 22, 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed into law a controversial piece of legislation that places the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) under the authority of the Prosecutor General, a position appointed directly by the president.

These two agencies, established in the aftermath of the 2014 Revolution of Dignity, were designed to operate independently from executive influence in order to investigate and prosecute high-level corruption within the state apparatus, particularly among senior officials, political elites, and state-owned enterprises.

This legislation was introduced shortly after the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted high-profile raids on July 21, carrying out at least 70 searches involving more than 15 personnel from NABU and SAPO. Among those detained were two senior officials, one suspected of being a Russian spy and the other detained over alleged business ties to Russia.

These events formed the immediate operational justification for the reform, with President Zelenskyy asserting that placing the agencies under presidentially appointed supervision would help prevent future breaches of national security and foreign infiltration.

The law significantly changes the balance of power within Ukraine’s legal and institutional framework. It gives the Prosecutor General direct powers to reassign cases, issue binding instructions to NABU investigators, and override prosecutorial discretion, powers previously denied to the executive to ensure the functional independence of these anti-corruption bodies.

The reform provoked an immediate response. On the night of July 22, thousands of Ukrainians defied wartime curfews and martial law to protest in cities including Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa, marking the largest wartime public demonstrations since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

The following day, July 23, NABU and SAPO released a rare joint statement condemning the law, claiming it “significantly undermines” their operational independence and strips them of guarantees that previously enabled them to effectively fulfill their mandate in combating high-level corruption.

International reaction was swift. EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos posted on X (formerly Twitter) that she was “seriously concerned” about the reform, emphasizing that the independence of NABU and SAPO is essential for Ukraine’s accession process to the European Union. G7 ambassadors, as well as various EU defense and diplomatic officials, echoed these concerns.

Some warned that institutional integrity, particularly in the sphere of anti-corruption, is a non-negotiable condition for further economic assistance.

On the domestic front, the opposition Holos party hinted at collecting signatures to initiate a constitutional review of the law, a process that requires the support of at least 45 lawmakers. Zelenskyy’s party, Servant of the People, currently holds 254 of 450 seats in the legislature, making opposition coordination possible despite wartime conditions.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy met with anti-corruption officials and promised to introduce a new anti-corruption plan within two weeks, though no details were released at the time.

Why It Matters

The executive decision to place NABU and SAPO under presidentially controlled oversight represents a strategic consolidation of power within Ukraine’s wartime governance structure. By subordinating institutions that were expressly designed to operate outside of political influence, the Zelenskyy administration has restructured the legal landscape to favor rapid, hierarchical control over the multi-node system of institutional accountability.

The official justification (preventing Russian infiltration of anti-corruption bodies) is grounded in a credible wartime concern: the vulnerability of state institutions to espionage and subversion. However, the scope and immediacy of the reform, paired with recent arrests and public statements by the president, suggest a broader calculus aimed at eliminating friction points within the state and ensuring political cohesion at the executive level.

The resulting system centralizes decision-making and investigative authority under actors directly loyal to the presidency, reducing the risk of politically damaging disclosures or leaks from semi-autonomous institutions.

This development introduces structural consequences with ramifications that extend beyond domestic politics:

External Patronage and Alliance Management : Ukraine's continued survival depends on sustained Western financial and military support, which in turn is conditioned on a perception of democratic resilience, institutional integrity, and commitment to reform. This law directly undermines that perception. In the European Union, states like Hungary and Slovakia, which have consistently resisted deeper integration with Ukraine and have blocked aid packages, now have a stronger case to obstruct financial transfers and sanctions. In the United States, where aid to Ukraine has become a fault line in partisan politics, prominent officials such as President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance could amplify concerns about corruption and institutional decay to argue against future assistance. Thus, what appears to be an internal legal restructuring immediately raises the cost of alliance maintenance, destabilizing the delicate coalition that has sustained Ukraine’s war effort.

Domestic Political Equilibrium and Risk Containment : Ukraine’s historical pattern of political transition, marked by mass protest and abrupt regime change, renders this institutional reform especially volatile. While martial law and ongoing military conflict currently constrain mass mobilization, the July 22 protests indicate a reactivation of latent public dissent, particularly in urban centers and among politically active demographics. This introduces a risk vector for regime instability, especially if the public begins to associate anti-corruption rollbacks with broader patterns of elite impunity or wartime profiteering. In such a scenario, extrainstitutional modes of political contestation may become more attractive to an exhausted and increasingly skeptical populace.



Exploitation by Adversaries : For Russia, the optics of Ukraine weakening its anti-corruption infrastructure offer a strategic opportunity. Moscow can deploy this development as proof of democratic regression and institutional dysfunction in Kyiv, both to demoralize Ukrainians and to fracture Western resolve. These narratives will be woven into information campaigns designed to portray Zelenskyy as a wartime autocrat, further inflaming domestic dissatisfaction and foreign skepticism. Russia’s objective is not only battlefield success but political entropy within Ukraine and donor fatigue among Ukraine’s partners. This reform provides new material for both.

Strategic Autonomy Versus Conditional Dependence : By reshaping the structure of anti-corruption enforcement, the Ukrainian state is engaging in a recalibration of its sovereignty posture. The decision reflects a choice to emphasize internal cohesion and presidential discretion over compliance with externally imposed governance norms. This signals a bid for strategic autonomy in the management of internal affairs. However, this autonomy is not without trade-offs. It dilutes the foundational logic of conditional assistance upon which much of Ukraine’s international support depends. This may not immediately halt aid flows, particularly while military dynamics remain fluid, but it introduces long-term uncertainties about Ukraine’s standing within the Western alliance system.



In effect, this reform represents a pivotal inflection point. It is a calculated assertion of executive authority under the cover of wartime necessity, intended to neutralize institutional dissent and eliminate perceived vulnerabilities within the state architecture.

Yet, in doing so, it exposes Ukraine to greater strategic friction (internally from a society historically responsive to elite overreach, and externally from allies increasingly sensitive to signs of democratic erosion). The outcome will hinge not only on the reform’s domestic durability but on Kyiv’s ability to either justify, recalibrate, or reverse course under intensifying scrutiny.