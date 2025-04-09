Geopolitics Daily provides clear, contextual analysis of emerging geopolitical developments around the world. Designed to distill the complexity of global events into a concise and accessible format, it is delivered to subscribers' inboxes every business day.

Ukraine’s Military Operation in Belgorod

What Happened

On April 7, 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky publicly confirmed that Ukrainian forces were operating inside Russia's Belgorod region. This marked a significant development in the trajectory of the war, as it was the first time Ukraine openly acknowledged conducting active cross-border military operations in the area.

The confirmation came after earlier Ukrainian offensives, most notably in Russia’s Kursk Oblast in August 2024.

Zelensky explained that the Belgorod operation was launched to protect Ukraine’s vulnerable northeastern border areas—particularly the regions of Sumy and Kharkiv—from sustained Russian shelling and incursions. Ukrainian forces have established control over approximately 13 square kilometers of territory near the village of Demidovka, a small border settlement surrounded by dense forests and river terrain that provide some defensive advantages.

Although modest in size, the area symbolizes Ukraine’s intent to shift the theater of conflict onto Russian soil, placing some psychological and tactical pressure on Moscow.

This operation mirrors the earlier campaign in Kursk, where Ukrainian troops temporarily captured territory, disrupted Russian supply routes, and forced Russia to reposition some of its artillery and manpower. However, the Kursk operation eventually faltered. By early 2025, Russia had regained most of the lost territory after deploying approximately 50,000 troops.

The extended occupation taxed Ukraine’s logistics and exposed its forces to persistent Russian counteroffensives.

Why It Matters

Ukraine’s operations in Belgorod and Kursk are part of a broader strategy of asymmetrical warfare. Rather than engaging in head-on confrontations in regions where Russia has established dominance—such as Donetsk—Ukraine is attempting to disrupt and destabilize Russia’s military posture by forcing it to stretch its defensive lines across multiple fronts.

This approach has several implications:

Supply Line Issues : Operating deep within Russian territory requires long and vulnerable supply chains. In Kursk, for example, Ukrainian forces relied on a single supply road, which became a frequent target of Russian artillery and drones. Similar logistical constraints threaten the sustainability of Ukraine's Belgorod offensive. The destruction of bridges by Ukrainian airstrikes in Belgorod has disrupted Russian logistics but also limits Ukrainian maneuverability. The region's natural barriers have been strategically utilized by Ukraine for defense, but these features also pose challenges for resupply and reinforcement. Additionally, minefields and fortifications along the border have slowed Ukrainian advances, further straining their logistical capabilities.

Tactical Disruption vs. Strategic Impact : Although cross-border incursions may prompt Russia to temporarily divert forces from Ukraine’s eastern front, they do little to shift the broader momentum of the war, given the stark imbalance in both current and potential power between Moscow and Kyiv. Russian forces continue their grinding offensive in eastern Ukraine, particularly in Donetsk Oblast, where they are advancing at a slow but steady pace. There are growing signs that Russia is preparing for new offensives in northeastern and southeastern Ukraine, which are expected to last six to nine months.

Negotiation Leverage : Kyiv hoped its foothold in Kursk, combined with recent cross-border incursions, would provide leverage in future peace negotiations. Yet these gains remain too limited, too difficult to sustain, and too marginal—both politically and strategically, especially when compared to eastern Ukraine—to meaningfully alter the dynamics at the negotiating table.

Psychological and Propaganda Effects : Despite operational challenges, Ukraine’s presence on Russian territory disrupts the narrative of Russia's invulnerability. It undermines domestic perceptions of control and may exert political pressure on the Kremlin. Once Russia reclaims the territory—as it did in Kursk—the symbolic value quickly fades.



In summary, while these incursions reflect Ukraine’s adaptability and willingness to take risks, they also highlight the immense challenges of sustaining operations behind enemy lines. The offensives are bold and serve a clear tactical purpose, but their long-term value is questionable given the asymmetry in resources and military depth between the two sides.

U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks in Oman

What Happened