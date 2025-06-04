Ukraine shattered the illusion of sanctuary by striking deep into Russian territory with Operation Spiderweb, proving that distance no longer guarantees security in modern warfare.

Low-cost, AI-enhanced drones turned Russia’s own infrastructure against it, destroying billion-dollar assets with tactical precision and asymmetric ingenuity.

Despite its surgical brilliance, Spiderweb did not disrupt Russia’s methodical ground offensive, highlighting a war designed to absorb shocks, not collapse under them.

Ukraine’s innovation came at a cost: resources were diverted from embattled frontlines, raising hard questions about the strategic value of symbolic victories.

U.S. support, now transactional under the Trump administration, imposes new political constraints on Ukrainian autonomy, where every strike carries diplomatic weight.