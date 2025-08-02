This piece, part of the Borderland Brief series, was written by contributor João Quintela and has been reviewed and edited by Paulo Aguiar, the founder of Horizon Geopolitics.

What Happened

On July 31, 2025, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairperson of Russia’s Security Council and a former Russian president, issued nuclear threats against the United States via Telegram. In his message, he referenced Russia’s semi-automated nuclear retaliatory system, known as “Perimeter” or the “Dead Hand”—a Cold War-era command-and-control mechanism designed to launch a retaliatory nuclear strike even if Russia’s top leadership were incapacitated.

This reference was clearly intended to suggest Russia’s readiness to escalate to the nuclear level in the event of perceived existential threats.

In response to Medvedev’s statements, President Donald Trump announced on August 1 that he had directed the U.S. military to deploy two nuclear submarines to unspecified but “appropriate” regions. Trump emphasized that this was a precautionary move in response to “highly provocative” nuclear threats from Russian officials.

His intent was to signal readiness and reinforce deterrence by positioning credible nuclear assets within range of strategic Russian targets.

Earlier that day, Trump had warned Medvedev to “watch his words” and accused him of entering “very dangerous territory,” signaling that the United States would not ignore nuclear saber-rattling.

This public exchange took place amid heightened international scrutiny of U.S.-Russia relations and ongoing instability stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, now in its fourth year.

At the same time, the Kremlin reinforced Medvedev’s message through a media appearance featuring President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a longtime ally and enabler of Russia’s military strategy in Eastern Europe. In this appearance, Lukashenko dismissed Trump's peace overtures and warned that the United States cannot “dictate terms to a nuclear power”.

Meanwhile, Russian military bloggers responded to Trump's announcement with mixed reactions.

Some dismissed it as a bluff, noting that the submarine locations were undisclosed.

Others called for reciprocal escalation, suggesting Russian naval forces revisit Cuba, thus invoking the symbolism of the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

On the diplomatic front, Putin reiterated the same preconditions for peace he had outlined in June 2024, which include Ukraine’s full military withdrawal from Russian-occupied regions and formal abandonment of its NATO membership ambitions. These conditions have remained unchanged and were described by Putin as necessary for any future ceasefire or negotiations.

Despite this, Putin claimed that peace negotiations were making “positive” progress, pointing to recent prisoner-of-war exchanges and the existence of working-level discussion groups.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his officials dismissed Russia’s peace overtures as disingenuous. Zelensky reaffirmed Ukraine’s commitment to ending the war but insisted that meaningful negotiations could not begin until there was regime change in Russia.

Additionally, Putin again claimed that Ukraine's government is illegitimate, citing the postponement of presidential elections during martial law. This assertion reflects a Kremlin effort to undermine the legitimacy of Kyiv’s leadership and serves as a potential pretext for rejecting any agreement made by the current Ukrainian administration.

On the battlefield, Putin stated that Russian forces had captured Chasiv Yar, a town in Donetsk Oblast, and claimed continued advances across multiple fronts in eastern and southern Ukraine. Lukashenko described these gains as methodical and emphasized that Russia was proceeding slowly to minimize harm. The pair also underscored their ambition to capture Ukraine’s “fortress belt”, a heavily fortified defensive zone protecting key Ukrainian cities such as Kramatorsk and Slovyansk, which are vital to the defense of eastern Ukraine.

To bolster perceptions of military capability, Putin announced that Russia had completed production and fielded its first serial Oreshnik ballistic missile system. Plans were revealed to deploy these systems in Belarus by 2026, strengthening Russian forward-deployed strike potential in Europe.

On the economic front, Lukashenko and Putin downplayed the effects of Western sanctions, insisting that Russia and Belarus had taken sufficient measures to insulate their economies. They portrayed their countries as resource-rich and self-reliant, asserting that sanctions would not alter their strategic trajectory.

From a technological standpoint, Russia intensified its long-range strike campaign with jet-powered Geran-3 drones, which resemble Iranian Shahed-238 drones. These drones, capable of speeds up to 800 km/h, present a new challenge to Ukrainian air defenses, which are optimized to intercept slower-moving targets.

On July 29–30, eight of these drones were launched against Ukrainian targets, marking one of the first confirmed uses of high-speed drones in the conflict.

Lastly, on July 31, the U.S. Department of Defense awarded a $3.5 billion contract to Raytheon to produce Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and related systems for Ukraine and other allies. These munitions will enhance Ukraine’s ability to intercept high-speed drones and aircraft, helping to counter Russia’s evolving drone and missile tactics.

Why It Matters

The deployment of U.S. nuclear submarines is designed to establish red lines in the current conflict environment, signaling that nuclear threats are not without consequences.

This form of military signaling operates not by declaring intent to act but by demonstrating readiness, thereby shaping adversary perceptions and imposing psychological costs. It also serves to reassure U.S. allies that American extended deterrence remains credible despite ongoing volatility.

Russia’s persistent nuclear rhetoric—ranging from Medvedev’s statements to historical analogies like the Cuban Missile Crisis—constitutes a structured reflexive control strategy. Its objective is to exploit Western fears of escalation, thereby discouraging material aid to Ukraine and sowing division within the transatlantic alliance. This campaign is not ad hoc; it is designed to create cognitive pressure points in Western decision-making processes, reducing the perceived benefits of further intervention in Ukraine.

Putin’s reiterated preconditions for peace serve less as starting points for negotiation and more as deliberate barriers to a settlement. These demands prolong the conflict while allowing Russia to maintain a diplomatic posture. This approach enables the Kremlin to continue military operations under the pretense of engagement, thereby preserving its war aims.

Russia’s portrayal of diplomatic progress through low-level exchanges seeks to create an illusion of momentum while continuing to pursue its objectives militarily. This dual-track strategy—coercion through force coupled with performative diplomacy—aims to keep international pressure at bay while Moscow consolidates gains and waits for Western fatigue to set in.

The delegitimization of Ukraine’s government is central to Russia’s long-term strategy.

By denying the legality of Kyiv’s leadership, Moscow attempts to preemptively undermine any agreements made with the current administration. This strategy also seeks to discourage foreign governments from investing political capital in Ukraine.

The slow pace of Russian offensives aligns with a theory of victory based on attrition and endurance. Russian leadership believes that gradual gains, supported by sustained pressure and internal resource capacity, will ultimately succeed as Western resolve diminishes. This long-game strategy avoids the political and military risks associated with rapid operations while capitalizing on Western time constraints.

Russia’s declared goal of capturing the fortress belt in Donetsk Oblast illustrates the scale of its operational ambitions.

These urban strongholds are well-fortified, and prior Russian attempts to encircle them have failed. Their strategic capture would shift the balance of power in eastern Ukraine, and their seizure is central to Russia’s campaign objectives.

The resources required for such an operation underscore the Kremlin’s willingness to invest in a prolonged conflict.

The unveiling of the Oreshnik missile system and plans for deployment in Belarus are intended to project military-industrial vitality, sending a clear message to adversaries that sanctions have not crippled Russia’s defense production. By emphasizing technological development and forward basing, Russia aims to deter further Western involvement and cast doubt on the utility of economic and military containment strategies.

Statements about economic resilience serve both domestic and international purposes.

Internally, they aim to shore up public confidence despite the burdens of war.

Externally, they discourage further sanctions by portraying them as ineffective.

If accepted by foreign actors, this narrative could lead to a weakening of economic pressure, allowing Russia greater strategic flexibility.

Russia’s deployment of high-speed Geran-3 drones represents a significant adaptation in long-range strike capabilities. These drones challenge Ukrainian air defenses and are likely to be used in salvo attacks that degrade infrastructure and impose psychological strain.

Although current production is limited due to reliance on foreign engines—primarily from Iran and the PRC—Russia’s past success in scaling Shahed drone production suggests that this capability may soon be expanded, further intensifying pressure on Ukrainian cities.

The U.S. decision to supply AMRAAM missiles to Ukraine reflects both a technological countermeasure to Russian drone innovations and a political statement of continued commitment. These systems are vital to maintaining Ukraine’s air defense umbrella, especially as Russia evolves its strike methods.

The sustainability of this military support is not only about battlefield performance but also about preserving strategic deterrence and demonstrating alliance cohesion.