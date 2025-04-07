Geopolitics Daily provides clear, contextual analysis of emerging geopolitical developments around the world. Designed to distill the complexity of global events into a concise and accessible format, it is delivered to subscribers' inboxes every business day.

U.S.–EU Tariff War

What Happened

Tensions between the U.S. and the European Union escalated significantly on April 2, when the U.S. government imposed a sweeping 20% tariff on all imports, along with an additional 25% levy on automobiles and auto parts from the EU. This aggressive move is part of a broader White House strategy to rebalance global trade relationships by targeting nations accused of unfair trade practices—an effort aligned with the larger objective of reindustrializing the U.S.

The EU, which had already been hit by earlier tariffs on steel and aluminum, is now one of the hardest-hit regions under this new wave of tariffs.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen immediately condemned the move, describing it as "a major blow to the world economy." In response, the European Union is preparing a €26 billion counter-tariff package. The package will target a broad range of American goods, particularly those from politically sensitive states.

Items under consideration include agricultural exports like soybeans, beef, and poultry from Republican-leaning states such as Nebraska, Kansas, and Louisiana.

The EU is also considering reimposing tariffs on high-profile consumer products like bourbon whiskey and Harley-Davidson motorcycles—both of which were targeted during previous trade clashes with the Trump administration.

Despite the tough rhetoric, Brussels is taking a measured approach. It has left a window for negotiations open, delaying full retaliation to allow for diplomatic engagement. The timeline is as follows:

April 7 : An announcement of retaliatory measures is possible at the trade ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg.

April 9 : EU member states will vote on the countermeasures to the 25% U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs announced in March.

April 13 : This is the earliest date on which the steel and aluminum tariffs could be implemented, unless opposed by a qualified majority in the European Council.

May (tentative): The broader tariff response to the April 2 action could be rolled out, depending on whether talks with Washington yield results.

In parallel, the EU is also exploring the use of the Anti-Coercion Instrument, a legislative tool designed to deter and respond to economic coercion. This instrument could allow Brussels to impose nontariff restrictions on U.S. services—such as limitations on access to EU public contracts, stricter regulations for U.S. tech companies, and new barriers for American financial services. Although still under consideration, using this tool would mark a significant escalation and could widen the trade conflict beyond goods into services and digital markets.

Why It Matters

This is far more than just another round of tariffs—it could have deep and lasting effects on both economies and on global trade stability:

Economic Risks Across the EU : The European Union’s economy is highly dependent on exports, especially in countries like Germany (Europe’s largest economy), Ireland, and Italy, where U.S. trade plays a vital role. France, Spain, and the Netherlands—while less directly exposed—will still feel the pinch through disrupted supply chains and decreased consumer and business confidence. Euro area GDP could decline by 0.7% by the end of 2026 under the base case, with the sharpest impact expected in late 2025. In a more adverse scenario, the region could slip into a technical recession next year, with output falling by 1.2% compared to a no-tariff baseline.

Inflation and Monetary Policy Challenges : The increase in prices from the tariffs could fuel upward inflationary pressure in the eurozone. This comes at a critical moment when the European Central Bank (ECB) is considering further monetary easing to support post-pandemic recovery. Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel has publicly stated that these tariffs could derail the ECB’s strategy, as they make it harder to lower interest rates without risking price instability.

Sectoral Impact and Political Fallout : EU retaliation is designed to hit the U.S. politically, especially targeting sectors in states that are key to the Republican electoral base. Meanwhile, U.S. tariffs are affecting vital EU industries like automotive manufacturing, machinery, and chemicals—sectors that provide millions of jobs across the continent. This could lead to increased unemployment, stalled investment, and budgetary strain as governments move to subsidize affected sectors.

Strained Transatlantic Ties : The trade conflict could erode trust between the EU and the U.S., complicating broader cooperation, including in areas such as defense and security. Even if a deal is reached, such as the EU offering concessions on digital service taxes or agreeing to purchase more U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) and defense goods, the long-term relationship may still suffer lasting damage.

Limits on EU Retaliation: The EU faces practical and political limits in how far it can escalate. For instance, imposing tariffs on critical U.S. imports such as energy products or defense systems would not only be economically risky but could also disrupt internal unity within the EU. As a result, Brussels may resort to alternative forms of leverage, such as the Anti-Coercion Instrument or legal complaints through the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Ultimately, while both sides say they’re open to a negotiated solution, the chances of a prolonged trade war remain high. The outcome will likely hinge on how much economic pain each side is willing to endure—and how much pressure they face domestically to strike a deal.

U.S. Tariffs on Mercosur Countries

What Happened