Executive Summary

The growing confrontation between the United States and Venezuela, presented by Washington as a campaign against drug trafficking, is in reality a far more complex effort that blends security, political, and economic motives. While U.S. officials frame their actions as part of an effort to stop narcotics from reaching American shores, the scale and nature of recent military deployments suggest that regime change in Caracas has become the true objective. However, the assumption that removing President Nicolás Maduro would disrupt drug trafficking networks or make the Western Hemisphere safer is deeply flawed.

Venezuela’s role in the drug trade is not centered on production but on facilitating the transport of narcotics from neighboring countries, especially Colombia, to markets in North America and Europe. The real power behind this trade lies not in any one leader but in an entrenched web of corruption and criminal networks woven into the country’s state institutions. The most important of these networks, the Cartel de los Soles (CDS), is a loose and decentralized alliance of senior military officers and political elites who profit from illicit trafficking while maintaining the regime’s stability. This system has made corruption itself one of the central mechanisms that keep the Venezuelan government in power.

If the Maduro government were to fall, these networks would not disappear. Instead, they would splinter into rival factions, each seeking control over trafficking routes and illegal mining zones. Such fragmentation would almost certainly lead to higher levels of violence and even greater volumes of narcotics flowing through Venezuela. Rather than weakening organized crime, a military intervention or regime change could expand its influence.

At the same time, the United States’ actions in Venezuela are not just about drugs. They reflect a larger geopolitical struggle for influence in Latin America, involving rival powers such as Russia, China, and Iran, and also reflect Washington’s strategic interest in Venezuela’s enormous reserves of oil and gold.

The outcome of a U.S.-led military escalation or a politically driven regime change would therefore be paradoxical: while aiming to fight crime and restore democracy, it would likely destabilize the country, deepen regional insecurity, and strengthen the very illicit networks the policy seeks to dismantle.

Share

Background

Venezuela’s evolution from an oil-rich democracy to an authoritarian and criminalized state has been shaped by years of economic collapse and institutional decay. For decades, the country’s political stability relied on its vast oil revenues. When global oil prices fell and U.S. sanctions tightened, those revenues collapsed. The state could no longer sustain public services or fund its patronage networks, which were crucial for political control.

In response, the Maduro regime turned increasingly to illicit economies to survive. Senior military officers and government loyalists were given control over sectors such as mining, customs, and border security, positions that gave them access to lucrative illegal activities. Generals and ministers were allowed to profit from drug trafficking, illegal gold mining, and fuel smuggling in exchange for their loyalty. The result was a fusion of criminal enterprise and state authority.

The Cartel de los Soles epitomizes this arrangement.